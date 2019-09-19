“BMI is the Achilles’ heel for American patients. In China it was smoking and pollution, and Italy had a larger older population, and many grandparents lived with extended families. Here, it’s BMI that’s the issue.” https://t.co/Fb3HTAymrC
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worsening economy and a cascade of ominous public and private polling have Republicans increasingly nervous that they are at risk of losing the presidency and the Senate if Mr. Trump does not put the nation on a radically improved course.
I checked, he's not noticed, he's busy firing off 6 (or more?) tweets about the "terrible injustice" of reporters receiving Nobel prizes (not a slip, he says it several times instead of Pultizer) for stories on Russia Russia Russia, they got the Nobels fraudulently, they should be sued and by the way NYTimes story about his work habits all faux, they don't know him, he works from morning til late at night, haven't been out of the White House in months except to launch th hospital ship....
It's like he doesn't even know people his age are dying in ICU's all around the country.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:44pm
brand new Twitter account created 45 min. ago, first tweet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 4:12pm
With the death toll reaching towards 100,000, this is how Trump spends his miniscule brain neurons:
"When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given....
..to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right. I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along...."
Donald Trump
11:37 AM - Apr 26, 2020
by NCD on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 4:53pm
WTAF? dos he mean Pulitzers? never mind, AA got there
p
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 7:56pm