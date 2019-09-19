By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24

[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”

OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]