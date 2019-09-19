Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In the White House, the Mighty White House, the Liar Tweets Tonight,
New study finds that, as with humans, male chimpanzees are more variable in brain structure than females. An interesting example of a widespread sex difference: greater male variability. https://t.co/PHRQwxUKGq pic.twitter.com/0oEf1okoDS— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 25, 2020
US Ambassador Tapei reiterates concerns about Beijing's investments in Jamaica
Jamaica: China Merchants Gains Full Control of Kingston Port in Mega-Deal: now has full control over the port’s financing, expansion, maintenance, and operations.https://t.co/iYYbYfw3vQ
h/t @RWR_Advisory pic.twitter.com/mYhAnpBw62
In four U.S. state prisons, nearly 3,300 inmates test positive for coronavirus -- 96% without symptoms https://t.co/t8JtFvBACx— Razib "self quarantine if you" Khan (@razibkhan) April 25, 2020
and he really wants the world to know
By Zach O'Malley Greenburgh @ Forbes.com , April 24
After months of requests, the hip-hop superstar shared financial records, revealing details about his wildly popular Yeezy sneaker empire — and his fixation on outside validation [....]
April 26, 2020
Summary of possible therapeutic approaches to coronavirus https://t.co/rcoUl6WSJV— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) April 25, 2020
April 25, 2020
By Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman for NYTimes.com via reprint @ MSN.com, 4 hrs. ago SO NO PAYWALL applies
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worsening economy and a cascade of ominous public and private polling have Republicans increasingly nervous that they are at risk of losing the presidency and the Senate if Mr. Trump does not put the nation on a radically improved course.
CDC adds six more symptoms for coronavirus https://t.co/yIfLS1Adit— J. W. (@wolfjon4) April 25, 2020
In Illinois, African Americans make up an alarming 38.1 percent of coronavirus deaths and 24.2 percent of confirmed cases — both far out of proportion to their share of the population. What’s worse is that only 13.2 percent of those tested are black, suggesting that African Americans are being drastically underserved by the effort to control the spread of the disease. The same is true of Latino residents in Kansas: Their rate of infection is more than double that of non-Latino Kansans, yet they are being tested at a significantly lower rate.
Op-ed by Scott W. Atlas, MD, the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center
VERY well reasoned argument. I can't vouch for the facts and figures and whether they are ones that have been challenged by others, but definitely worth a read for the general big picture reason. Has had an incredible 458,599 shares - !!! - as well as 10,000+ comments.
‘In recent weeks, coronavirus has spread to rural areas, especially southern states like Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia and the Midwest, hitting Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma,” according to @BrookingsInst https://t.co/q2DULfNNN8— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 25, 2020
With 98.6 cases per 100,000 people, Djibouti now has (at least officially) the highest prevalence of #COVID19 on the continent, says the Africa CDC.
Guelleh, facing criticism, has warned of tougher measures "if behaviour doesn't change" @AFPAfrica https://t.co/JLiwGcLF9w
Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is veering closer to becoming one of the world's coronavirus hot spots. Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse. https://t.co/jzA0hSt16D— The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2020
