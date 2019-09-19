Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
In Illinois, African Americans make up an alarming 38.1 percent of coronavirus deaths and 24.2 percent of confirmed cases — both far out of proportion to their share of the population. What’s worse is that only 13.2 percent of those tested are black, suggesting that African Americans are being drastically underserved by the effort to control the spread of the disease. The same is true of Latino residents in Kansas: Their rate of infection is more than double that of non-Latino Kansans, yet they are being tested at a significantly lower rate.
Op-ed by Scott W. Atlas, MD, the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center
VERY well reasoned argument. I can't vouch for the facts and figures and whether they are ones that have been challenged by others, but definitely worth a read for the general big picture reason. Has had an incredible 458,599 shares - !!! - as well as 10,000+ comments.
‘In recent weeks, coronavirus has spread to rural areas, especially southern states like Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia and the Midwest, hitting Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma,” according to @BrookingsInst https://t.co/q2DULfNNN8— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 25, 2020
With 98.6 cases per 100,000 people, Djibouti now has (at least officially) the highest prevalence of #COVID19 on the continent, says the Africa CDC.
Guelleh, facing criticism, has warned of tougher measures "if behaviour doesn't change" @AFPAfrica https://t.co/JLiwGcLF9w
Brazil, Latin America’s largest nation, is veering closer to becoming one of the world's coronavirus hot spots. Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse. https://t.co/jzA0hSt16D— The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2020
By Ariana Eunjung Chow @ WashingtonPost.com, April 24
Doctors are sounding the alarm about young and middle-aged patients left debilitated or dead by strokes. Some didn’t know they were infected.
Trump needs a cure for coronavirus, so he pushed hydroxychloroquine. When that failed, he looks for the chance to be able to say there is a cure on the horizon. He needs this to improve his chances for re-election. He does not care about the citizens. Recent email documentation shows how far he was willing to go to push hydroxychloroquine.
On the afternoon of Saturday, April 4, President Trump stood at the White House podium and escalated his marketing blitz on behalf of hydroxychloroquine, hyping the old malaria drug’s alleged promise in treating COVID-19, as well as his administration’s success in acquiring huge amounts of it.
Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged — not just at Mount Sinai but in many other hospitals in communities hard hit by coronavirus— are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of covid-19. .. Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — impacting nearly every major organ system in the body.
The airline industry hasn’t been shut down by the government — on the contrary, CARES incentivizes airlines to fly more routes than market demand justifies — but the market has collapsed.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 24, 2020
Economic problems are way bigger than “opening up.”https://t.co/HinU7IOaz5 pic.twitter.com/3P4GddnEqF
On March 13, 2020, Louisiana’s Governor invoked emergency powers to announce that the state’s
presidential primary election, previously scheduled for April 4, would be postponed for more than two
months as part of the state’s response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Other
states soon began exploring similar changes, prompting election officials, candidates, and voters to
prepare for disruptions that could persist through November’s general election.
The people who are suffering the most are minorities. There’s no question about that. By the way, that’s in no small part because minorities tend to be living in major cities where they’re living close together. But they also are the people — I mean, look at the people in the soup lines and the people waiting for The Salvation Army trucks. I mean, they are minorities as well. They are the ones whose lives have been really shattered.
We can use really good public safety measures, social distancing the work force, disinfectants everywhere, masks. I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don’t we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that? No. Seriously, I mean —
Singer, rapper and entrepreneur Pharrell has just bought a $30 million home in Miami, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. “He had been looking for a while, but he made a move quickly because he wanted to be quarantined there,” a source tells us. The property, at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, is known as El Palmar. It was originally listed for $45 million in 2018 [....]
By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24
[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”
OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]
Comments
There is a what I think is a major money quote in the article and gets at why 1) I don't get why a lot of my friends here get so het up about who ends up being the actual Dem candidate 2) don't get why so many get het up when Trump says he's gonna do this or that:
You get someone who is capable of appointing good people to head the cabinet agencies. Be nice if someone like Warren was doing the appointing as she gets how a lot of that stuff works. But not absolutely necessary.
The president gets a media bully pulpit but it really ain't worth that much cause whatever he or she says doesn't mean it's gonna happen.
ONES SENATORS AND CONGRESSPERSON are far more important! Far far far.
Why do we spend so much time, passion, effort and money on figuring out the actual person who fills the role. It's like a celeb popularity contest with not much there there.
The essential consideration in voting for president: direction of foreign policy and what kind of Federal court appointees will they favor. That's it.
Used to be a popular thing for political operatives to say: governors make the best president. Wish we would go back to that instead of believing they actually will affect domestic policy according to some pie in the sky promises in a campaign. That's just not reality, is not the way it works. Any one of the last ten candidates left standing in the Dem race would have been just fine. No reason to argue about it so much, absolutely no reality to that. It's delusional belief that "messaging" and symbols can get things done.
Edit to add: look at the supposed signature accomplishment of the Obama presidency, for example. What is it? "Obamacare". Doesn't look a thing like what he first proposed. Looks actually more like "Romneycare". Who actually caused it to happen? Thousands of people in government, elected and appointed.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 12:23am
Biden should make the goal of rehabilitating the Executive Branch a major part of his effort to assemble a team and develop that work into his campaign. In the face of the present crisis, hitting the ground running is going to be important. Such an approach will also appeal to voters. We are tired of all the winning.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 9:31am
I for one was thinking quite some time ago: he should announce cabinet appts ASAP. But I'm no expert political operative on timing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:31pm
I have been thinking along similar lines but am not savvy on the dangers involved with doing that too soon.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:33pm
It looks like Joe got your memo:
Biden says he’s already choosing a presidential transition team
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:12am
Good it's a loaded gun is what it is. I do like the idea of people being given the choice of electing a government instead of a man.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 3:51pm
Jan-Werner Müller makes an argument along these lines. His call to find a way to work around the present dysfunction is what I have been saying. In that vein, he says:
"Parallel polis" is the term I have been looking for.
by moat on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:26pm
Makes sense especially because those currently in the main government power positions are the ones living in a fantasy world! They don't get much real done, Trump really doesn't do or accomplish anything much that is real, it's all fantasy narratives pretending to accomplish something in order to feed fans, he really is the first postmodern president as one op-ed put it. It's almost all kabuki show. And the GOP in Congress of varying aims and goals, they are stuck following Trum's kabuki, having to be part of the play to keep their place, hoping someday to be able to accomplish whatever they want, they can't right now. Mitch McConnell is about the only one who can try to do some real things.
Usually it is the opposition that is partly living in a fantasy world, trying to sell memes, pie in the sky, while those in power got to deal with reality and getting stuff done. The usual has been flipped on it's head here. People actually running the government behind the main kabuki show actually have to sort of run and hide what they are doing....
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:55pm
While I agree mostly and if I had to choose I'd rather democrats controlled the senate than the presidency I think you're downplaying the power of the president. It doesn't just matter what party control the presidency it matters which democrat controls it. I'll go back to the story of the Bush tax cuts. They were passed with a sunset clause to expire in ten years. Every one was in favor of keeping some of those tax cuts. The republicans wanted all of them, democrats just the tax cuts that affected the lower and middle class.Ried and McConnell were locked in negotiations and Obama got impatient. Biden told Obama to let him talk to McConnell, that he could get a deal. And he did. It was reported the Reid was so pissed to be uncut in this way it told Obama he wouldn't lead negotiations with McConnell ever again unless Obama promised not to send in Biden. Reid reportedly said he could have gotten a much better deal.
This isn't some left wing analysis from the intercept or another left wing site. This was the main stream analysis at the time. While the president can't decide what gets passed or what deals are made in congress they can push the line to the left or the right. All the evidence I've seen is that Biden will be pushing it to the right. Farther right than Obama or Clinton.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:01pm
Biden was the Senator from MBNA...
And, boy, howdy, did he come through when the Bankruptcy Bill was being marked up (leaving some must see TV interaction with then Bankruptcy prof. E. Warren..
.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 2:12pm
there's upsides and downsides to having a president with that kind of experience, though, Rog. Someone who knows the kind of pressure that individual congresspeople are under from er, paid constituents, also knows exactly what kind of horse trading needs to be done to get one to change their vote on any one thing. Think Bill Clinton working the phones all night to get something passed or the classic, LBJ the threatener...
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:35pm