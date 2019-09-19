Yesterday Robert Costa ended his Washington Week extra by teasing Michelle Obama as a topic of VP speculation.

The hurdle: She loathes the prospect.

The argument: "Michelle, your country needs you."

Certainly her presence on the ticket would vastly enhance our chances of surviving another year or two (unlike our chances if Trump is re-elected, considering the American carnage he has already created.(See what I did there?)

So how about this. (Stay with me.)

Biden, who after all has a strong resume as a Vice President, promises to resign on Jan 21 2021.

Michelle promises to appoint Biden VP.

Voila!