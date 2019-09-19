Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Trump is insane.
He says this crap on live television and the cameras will be back tomorrow
Trump supporters are insane.
Vote!
The airline industry hasn’t been shut down by the government — on the contrary, CARES incentivizes airlines to fly more routes than market demand justifies — but the market has collapsed.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 24, 2020
Economic problems are way bigger than “opening up.”https://t.co/HinU7IOaz5 pic.twitter.com/3P4GddnEqF
On March 13, 2020, Louisiana’s Governor invoked emergency powers to announce that the state’s
presidential primary election, previously scheduled for April 4, would be postponed for more than two
months as part of the state’s response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Other
states soon began exploring similar changes, prompting election officials, candidates, and voters to
prepare for disruptions that could persist through November’s general election.
The people who are suffering the most are minorities. There’s no question about that. By the way, that’s in no small part because minorities tend to be living in major cities where they’re living close together. But they also are the people — I mean, look at the people in the soup lines and the people waiting for The Salvation Army trucks. I mean, they are minorities as well. They are the ones whose lives have been really shattered.
We can use really good public safety measures, social distancing the work force, disinfectants everywhere, masks. I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don’t we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that? No. Seriously, I mean —
Singer, rapper and entrepreneur Pharrell has just bought a $30 million home in Miami, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. “He had been looking for a while, but he made a move quickly because he wanted to be quarantined there,” a source tells us. The property, at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, is known as El Palmar. It was originally listed for $45 million in 2018 [....]
By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24
[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”
OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]
When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas doubled down this week on prior remarks elevating commerce above life — There are “more important things than living,” he said on Fox News — he was speaking for a significant slice of his party. People are disposable. So is income. But one is more important.
Donald Trump is warning “China will own the United States” if Joe Biden is elected president.
But Trump himself is tens of millions of dollars in debt to China: In 2012, his real estate partner refinanced one of Trump’s most prized New York buildings for almost $1 billion. The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show.
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown’s plan to protect consumers from financial ruin https://t.co/rQwvfKac3d— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 21, 2020
"We're not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We will be living with this virus for a long time." https://t.co/enjsE5zovU— DW News (@dwnews) April 24, 2020
Our students are:
Developing N95 masks for Guatemala through Engineers without Borders
Tutoring younger students on math and science over Zoom
Working to design ventilators
Offering mental health advice #BeTheDifference https://t.co/m0G3CmZfhh
(Unsurprisingly) I agree! Bill Gates: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy. “With the right tools in hand, & smart implementation, we will eventually be able to declare an end to this pandemic & turn our attention to ... the next one.” https://t.co/OgWf6Pe1Rn— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 23, 2020
He was 32. https://t.co/3X8SS512AL— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 23, 2020
By Julie Pace & Hannah Fingerhut @ APNews.com, April 23
[....] few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Just 28% of Americans say they’re regularly getting information from Trump about the coronavirus and only 23% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
Comments
Counter protesting ICU nurses at a "liberate Arizona ' rally said the idiots called them fake nurses.
by NCD on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:36pm
see video of Dr. Birx during same I just posted here in at end of comment on Flavius' thread.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:40am
Different camera angle:
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 7:18am
#ETTD
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 7:33am
It is uncollegial to post such a clip without a laugh till you pee in your pants warning...jus sayin.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 5:48pm
re: and the cameras will be back tomorrow
A reminder that your Mother Jones link and we ourselves are drawing attention to it Won't stop until he doesn't get a rise out of us. The insanity show attracts your interest, does it not? Otherwise you wouldn't post it.
The trick is not to express outrage but ridicule, that's how you handle trolls if you are going to feed. Either outrage or dittos is exactly what he wants, he'll take either. I read the long article about his mood in the Times yesterday even though I said I wouldn't and laid it out real clear: that he loathes any prep for these conferences, butill take the talking points the staff makes, gets them over with quickly in monotone, and then moves on to his favorite part, that which gives him sustenance and energizes him: an hour or two jousting and arguing with reporters and saying outrageous stuff. It said it's a substitute for the rallies and he likes it almost as much, it's the only thing that makes his day. The only response he doesn't like is ridicule. This one is sure to get a lot. Your outrage is more what he was looking for.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 4:08am
Don't need a lecture. His daily "briefings":are broadcast by supposedly respectable news outlets. He is seen by millions. Some consider saying that calling Trump is ridicule. Asking people to vote is the best response to the insanity.
Edit to add:
Trump is not magically going to go away.
Pointing out his idiocy is not trolling.
The media will continue to broadcast Trump to aid their profits.
Large crowds are not wise, so most of the protest will be online posts and videos.
There more he talks, the more he scares rational people.
People who stayed home in 2016 will come out in 2020
His supporters are willing to have us die for him.
We are not in normal times.
Remain on the sidelines telling others what they are doing wrong.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 9:37am
News of the first moron sprayiing bleach into *his lungs in 5...4...3...2...
In related news of liability avoidance, the maker of Lysol issues a warning...(can Clorox be far behind?)
https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-drink-inject-disinfectant-bleach-us-...
*reliably, it will be a bearer of xy chromosome...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 6:21am
This makes the United States look ridiculous. The country is no longer a world leader. The economy is crashing because he hates people who have expertise. We get a dog breeder as the head of coronavirus oversight.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 7:32am
Fox and Friends had a guest on this morning who said he had the virus and he got better fast using Trump's disinfectant advice. He's on Hannity tonight. (Fox "Liberals are mocking this history making cure because they hate Trump!)
(sarcasm alert Covidians!)
by NCD on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:16am
You're here from The Onion, right?
This is such a tease!
I swear before Jesus, if this is real I won't touch it for a
year month, a week,
well 24 hours, anyway....
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:28am
Why are we even discussing this? It's obvious that if a person injects enough disinfectant, cleaning products, or bleach directly into their veins they are guaranteed not to die from coronavirus.It would take a bit more if they ingest it but the outcome would be the same.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:18pm
Lysol Maker Warns People Not To Inject Disinfectants After Trump Comments
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lysol-maker-warns-people-not-to-inject-disinfectants-after-trump-comments_n_5ea2cb3fc5b6d376358dcce8
Dr. Sanjay Gupta On Trump Claim Injecting Disinfectant Needs Study: ‘Actually It Doesn’t’
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/sanjay-gupta-trump-inject-disinfectant_n_5ea2529dc5b6d376358cbdf3
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:42pm
WOW. That's like "wimmin's intuition"
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:49pm
Are we stuck in a fractal time loop where any hyperbolic statement that one makes in response to stupidity comes about shortly afterwards?
by moat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:51pm
"Attractors", yes.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:00pm
And the press normalizes it
https://devpost.com/submit-to/9822-euvsvirus/select
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:22pm
Birx said
Doctor, that is the scary part.
by moat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 6:25pm
Notice that she did not say "think that through", because that would have been a lie...
ETA, she musta' missed the memo re:sarcasm....That's gonna cost her.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 6:30pm