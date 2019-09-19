Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Extensive, with lots of links, charts and graphs, some interactive, no paywall.
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 7:35am
The comparison of the models is helpful.
The projections over time comparisons show the Imperial model seeming to adjust only to find the peak with no opinion of what lies beyond. The link to Sageeta Bhatia is not working at the moment. Probably crashed from the NYT linking to her.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:43am
The Economist has done a model of the U.S. that predicts "the south" is likely to have the highest death rate and that Appalachia may be hit hard, too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:11am
The Economist projection is very similar to what John Hopkins has recorded as reported cases confirmed by population to reflect density.
That same density is reflected in a different way by the USA FACTS database. Note that with the USA FACTS averaging methodology, cases and deaths have not peaked yet.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:57am
appreciate your input and hearing your judgments as my brain is not too swift with this kinda stuff
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:13pm
The stuff is well outside of my expertise. I am not able to judge in the way described in the NYT article:
I do see how the uncertainty involved in projecting a model is a babushka doll within the larger uncertainty of what are the factors determining outcomes. We have no idea of how many people are infected yet. When that becomes a number, maybe my tiny mind could understand the rest of the math.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:48pm
Ok Nate Silver's put a full article up:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:11pm
After publishing the article, Nate Silver put up a ton of afterthoughts on Twitter, including the following on prediction of next 18 months:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:31am
Here's interestingly along same lines as Nate Silver and Tyler Cowen, but goes further, explains how we NEED to swing back and forth for epidemiological reasons. I ran across it because it was retweeted by urban planner Richard Florida and I follow him:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:38pm
That observation fits with the Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience call to move from broad quarantine to supported isolation.
The need to achieve herd immunity is in all the epidemiological models. The problem is how to get there without catastrophic surges.
Dr. Michael Osterholm explains it here:
by moat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:26pm
Surges is a good word to use, helps. It's hard to remember the big picture of why we are doing this before there's any herd immunity. It's just because the health care systems can't handle everybody sick at once.That's all, no promise that we're somehow "defeating" the virus by doing this. We're not, it's still there and still after us. Heck AIDS flu and common cold are still out there, no cure. Reminds me that they do have that vaccine now for HPV that they push all young girls to get, though....
I'm babbling now. That's cause my brain and epidemiology and statistics are not a good match.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 5:13pm
Ah here is the related economics problem in a nutshell:
Retweeted by "Pete Wells"
and then followed up by him with this
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 5:32pm