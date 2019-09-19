    The Liar Tweets Tonight

    By NCD on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:40am |

    In the White House, the Mighty White House, the Liar Tweets Tonight,

     

     

    Comments

    Brilliant!


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 9:29am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:06pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:07pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:08pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:14pm

    What an idiot. He should be buying thousands to corner the market on the cleaning product cure.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:50pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:21pm

    Latest Comments

    more