April 10 20th
Nevada 2571 3800
North Dakota 293 600
South Dakota 528 1140
Nebraska 635 1600
Iowa 1388 3100
Arkansas 1146 1900
On March 13, 2020, Louisiana’s Governor invoked emergency powers to announce that the state’s
presidential primary election, previously scheduled for April 4, would be postponed for more than two
months as part of the state’s response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Other
states soon began exploring similar changes, prompting election officials, candidates, and voters to
prepare for disruptions that could persist through November’s general election.
The people who are suffering the most are minorities. There’s no question about that. By the way, that’s in no small part because minorities tend to be living in major cities where they’re living close together. But they also are the people — I mean, look at the people in the soup lines and the people waiting for The Salvation Army trucks. I mean, they are minorities as well. They are the ones whose lives have been really shattered.
We can use really good public safety measures, social distancing the work force, disinfectants everywhere, masks. I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don’t we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that? No. Seriously, I mean —
Singer, rapper and entrepreneur Pharrell has just bought a $30 million home in Miami, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. “He had been looking for a while, but he made a move quickly because he wanted to be quarantined there,” a source tells us. The property, at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, is known as El Palmar. It was originally listed for $45 million in 2018 [....]
By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24
[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”
OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]
When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas doubled down this week on prior remarks elevating commerce above life — There are “more important things than living,” he said on Fox News — he was speaking for a significant slice of his party. People are disposable. So is income. But one is more important.
Donald Trump is warning “China will own the United States” if Joe Biden is elected president.
But Trump himself is tens of millions of dollars in debt to China: In 2012, his real estate partner refinanced one of Trump’s most prized New York buildings for almost $1 billion. The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show.
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown’s plan to protect consumers from financial ruin https://t.co/rQwvfKac3d— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 21, 2020
"We're not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We will be living with this virus for a long time." https://t.co/enjsE5zovU— DW News (@dwnews) April 24, 2020
Our students are:
Developing N95 masks for Guatemala through Engineers without Borders
Tutoring younger students on math and science over Zoom
Working to design ventilators
Offering mental health advice #BeTheDifference https://t.co/m0G3CmZfhh
Trump is insane.
He says this crap on live television and the cameras will be back tomorrow
Trump supporters are insane.
Vote!
(Unsurprisingly) I agree! Bill Gates: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy. “With the right tools in hand, & smart implementation, we will eventually be able to declare an end to this pandemic & turn our attention to ... the next one.” https://t.co/OgWf6Pe1Rn— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 23, 2020
He was 32. https://t.co/3X8SS512AL— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 23, 2020
By Julie Pace & Hannah Fingerhut @ APNews.com, April 23
[....] few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Just 28% of Americans say they’re regularly getting information from Trump about the coronavirus and only 23% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
Comments
Did you see how states are aligning into federations on the left and right sides of the country in order to make coordinated decisions about reopening?
This map is from April 16, there may be more now, I haven't checked:
Yeah, some of the wild west interior states are going for "live free or die" or maybe "live free AND THEN DIE" model instead.
How will this work with the traditional "show your papers" thingie? Will California refuse Nevadans to cross their border as they might bring re-infection with them?
Interesting side issue: note the purple coalition on the map includes several states which are notoriously famous for their electoral college votes deciding the presidency.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:31am
It's been done...
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2003-mar-09-me-then9-story.html
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:42pm
Oh joy. NOT.:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:32pm
More on Barr's game plan:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:40pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:05pm
The statistics are challenged at the moment because of the difficulty of sorting out local events in relation to larger sections of people. In addition, the science is still in the first stages of figuring out how to identify infected, recovered, immune, or dead people.
But consider this graphic from John Hopkins:: Cumulative Cases
Asking about what is happening in particular States is not separable from World models. Measured against that metric, the U.S. is particularly challenged.
by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 5:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:24am
YIKES, Georgia plans to open lots of businesses on Friday and restaurants on Monday!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 4:19am
wonders never cease (all depends on which whisperer gets to him first that day?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:22am
Trump and minion Pence didn't just throw Gov. Kemp under the bus on this, they basically used him and shived him:
WHAT BOTHERS ME ABOUT THAT- who convinced him to do that, overnight?
Someone's got influence to make him say "absolutely not" to Kemp overnight. Whoever that is, they care about when things open and they didn't like it happening in GA right away.. Jvanka maybe? Some buddy from Mar a Lago that has lots of interest in GA? Etc.
Cause they are all basically letting him babble anything he wants to, the black light and bleach shit today was humiliating to all of them
Look at her for example, she's ready to vomit:
But someone stood up to him and made him shiv Kemp.
Why do these people continually put up with the humiliation?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:11am
Nevada Governor under a lot of pressure from Las Vegas mayor:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 4:27am
Southern governors create a Covid-19 coalition and experts fear a 'perfect storm'
By Matt Dixon @ Politico.com, 04/21/2020 07:33 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:35am
We need a wall to keep them from leaving their sector.
by moat on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:41am
Just need to delay them 2 weeks - nature handles the rest.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 11:19am
PS - Ohio and Mississippi rivers do much of what you're asking (take Mitch & Elaine too, please)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 11:38am
Arkansas'position as one of the six states not enforcing social distancing explains why Lincoln (Ark) has the 10th number of Covid cases : 1884 per 100,000 residents. Still a long way south of fellow non -enforcers : Louisa Iowa in 6th place with 2,165 .
Maybe Marx was right,the States will wither away.
Before their residents choke to death.
by Flavius on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:03pm
Not really - Tyson Food's plant in Lincoln AR is much more responsible than a generic "not distancing"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:17pm
Of course.
But once I heard that 6 state governments rejected social distancing I assumed the unhappy consequence
would soon appear in the numbers. In this case in the dismal Covid rankings of Lincoln Ark and Louisa Iowa.
by Flavius on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 6:47pm
One more boring time: we know states (and people) who refused to cooperate in social distancing are now dying. We provided a test case..
We let Arkansas and Iowa to opt out of social distancing .Along 4 others.
Yesterday the ten hot spots with ¨ the highest number of Covid cases happened to include
#10 Lincoln Ark .
Maybe a coincidence .Wan t to move there?
OBTW number 6 was
Louisa Iowa.
What would Obama do?
by Flavius on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 9:34pm
We know meatpacking plants, nursing homes, prisons, ships, etc are breeding grounds. Crowded bars by the beach - *not* walking on the beach largely 6 feet apart, *not* skiing individually wearing a mask. Over here everyone wears a mask. If careful with numbers in stores, you can keep R0 below 1. Just making clear which kind of social distance is most important. It's science.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:19am
I think the argument Flavius is making is more toward the mandate to restrict distance rather than arguing about causality.
Nebraska is seeing an upsurge from the Meatpacking plants which clearly is accelerated by the working conditions there but is not isolated from the environment in the community. As the article says:
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 9:12am
No argument for anything.
I take it back.
I argued that their rejection of the social distancing guide lines was causing the six members of the mid western rejection front to be disproportionately affected by Covit 19. Wrong.
Today 's NYT refutes that.
The list of hot spots still features a mid western leader: Lincoln Ark tops the chart with , sadly, 3,739 Covit victims per 100,000 people. But only two other counties made it to todayś list of top 33 Covit victims.
.
c
by Flavius on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:22am
Plus we need to understand causality to relax unneeded restraints and keep in place or tighten the needed ones. Of course being outside in a ballgame or stadium concert probably loses the benign trappings of being outside. They thought originally it would take roughly 10 minutes of exposure to become infected. While that's probably optimistic, passing by someone on a sidewalk probably won't do it in the vast number of cases. Otherwise I think we'd see much bigger numbers. Inside Petri dishes? A different story.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 3:03pm
Your observation prompts me to think that the mitigation policies are not separable past a certain point.
In NYC, there is a heightened awareness of the choke points of physical proximity. But the stay-at-home component also relates to the stay-in-your-neighborhood element. While many less people are going to physical work sites, they still move around by varying degrees to shop for food and supplies and take care of family.
The automobile as a vector is not something I am seeing come up into any study as yet. But how it is used in the course of daily life is very different in different places.
EDITED to make less obscure.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:35pm
this rant about the "open" protestors being wimps, that was censored by Facebook, and tweeted by Martina Navratilova because she agreed with it, is actually a great description of the difference between living in isolation in NYC vs. most of flyover.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:43pm
Thank you. My people.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:52pm
I could be too cynical but looks to me what is going on with someone like De Santis in FL, he is always pandering first and foremost to business leaders who pay for political campaigns and willing to sacrifice the lives of a percentage of his elderly constituents to do it. And thinking enough of the rest of still living voters will eventually forget all about it. Furthermore someone thinking like that always has this backup: nobody forced you to go outside, it's a choice:
72% of Florida voters don’t want social-distancing rules eased before May, new poll finds
@ Florida Sun Sentinel April 22
Half of Florida voters see the coronavirus crisis lasting months, a Quinnipiac University Poll finds. The survey shows 72% want social-distancing rules continued past April.
Edit to add:
The comparison that many are using lately, with the mayor of the town in the movie "Jaws" not wanting anyone to know about the shark problem, is probably particularly apt in this instance.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:16am
¨If the facts are on your side, pound the facts¨
The 6 foot rule decreases the spread of Covid 19.
Generally accepted. but we should increase that by providing whatever data. is available . Available from before and after the imposition of the 6 foot separation rule.
For the 6 states which refused to implement .And for the rest.
.What does that data tell us about the Covid growth for the 6 ?. And for rest of the country.?
As I have reported here , of the 10 most rapidly growing Covid counties , 2 are from the 6 recalcitrants.
End of story. At least we know End is Near, As well as lamenting Trumpś proposal to open the economy we
should get into the public discourse the probable facts: that for 44 states the 6 month rules held Covit growth
to a % of whatevever. And for the other 6 states the absence of it resulted in Covit growth of whatever
the data shows.
by Flavius on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:37am
I've been extrapolating beyond the range of the data. Not alone but I ´ll fly over that target one more time.
Fact :two tiny rural counties are disproportionately contributing to Covit19ś spread. As well as wanting to cuddle up with others out there where the mountains meet the smog , they're infecting them
No rational government should allow that. AOBTW the meat processing industry is doing the same thing. . Good luck to those attempting to address that
My hop skip and a jump generalization based on the infectious behavior of Lincoln, Arkansas and Louisa ,Iowa is that besides these two examples of irresponsible anarchy the balance of the six no-social-distancing states are behaving similarly.
But that 's just a allegation .Who knows , maybe the rest are as pure as the driven flakes at Alta.
I 'll see if I can obtain substantiation either way. Watch this space.
by Flavius on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:49am
We're gonna need a longer swab??
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:26pm
Gottlieb is highly respected on coronavirus news. And he's saying this is interesting,and the more wingnuttier of governors are gonna run with it:
He was part of publishing this recently, has it pinned on top his page, John Hopkins/Bloomberg School of Health: Guidance for Governors on Reopening:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:21am
p.s. was promoting the idea on Squawkbox/CNBC this morning:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:24am
southern movie theatre chain and others don't wanna open early:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 6:45pm