@ NYPost.com, April 15

Singer, rapper and entrepreneur Pharrell has just bought a $30 million home in Miami, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. “He had been looking for a while, but he made a move quickly because he wanted to be quarantined there,” a source tells us. The property, at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, is known as El Palmar. It was originally listed for $45 million in 2018 [....]