1/6 - Chinese first describe the new virus.

1/8 -CDC issues warning on virus, Intelligence community waving "red flags" as it "did before 9/11"

1/14 - Trump has campaign rally, New Hampshire.

1/18 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach

1/19 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach

1/21 - First coronavirus case is detected in Seattle.

1/22 - Trump makes his first comments about the coronavirus, saying he is not concerned about a pandemic. “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. … It’s going to be just fine.”

1/24 - Trump tweets - "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"

1/28 - Trump has campaign rally, Wildwood NJ

1/29 - Trump's Chief Economic Trade Advisor Navarro writes memo to Trump: " there is a real risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”

1/30 - Trump has campaign rally, Des Moines, Iowa

1/30 - Trump rally, Warren, Michigan, on virus - “We think it’s going to have a very good ending for it. So that I can assure you.”

1/30 - Trump tweet - "Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery."

2/1 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach

2/5: Trump’s impeachment trial ends with his acquittal by Republican in the Senate.

2/5 - Senator Chris Murphy (CT) tweet - "Just left the Administration briefing on Coronavirus. Bottom line: they aren't taking this seriously enough. Notably, no request for ANY emergency funding, which is a big mistake. Local health systems need supplies, training, screening staff etc. And they need it now."

2/10: Trump says, “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”

2/10 -Trump has campaign rally, Manchester, NH

2/15 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach

2/19 - Trump has campaign rally, Phoenix, AZ

2/19: Trump addressing group of governors says: “I think it’s going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let’s see what happens, but I think it’s going to work out fine.”

2/20 - Trump has campaign rally, Colorado Springs

2/21 - Trump has campaign rally, Las Vegas

2/23: Another Navarro memo warns of an “increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls.”

2/24: Trump tweet - "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"

2/25 - Trump news conference, New Delhi - “You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country. We have very few people with it, and the people that have it are – in all cases, I have not heard anything other.”

2/25 - Trump tweet - "CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world.."

2/25 - Trump Director Economic Council - Larry Kudlow - “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight.”

2/26 - Trump White House briefing - “So we’re at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.”

2/26 - Trump tweet - "Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Coronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!"

2/26 - Trump White House Task Force Briefing Room - "And we have a total of 15 cases, many of which, or most — within a day, I will tell you most of whom are fully recovered. I think that’s, really, a pretty impressive mark." : "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done."

2/28 - Trump holds rally, SC - "They tried the impeachment hoax. ... They tried anything. ... And this is their new hoax. ... One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear..."

2/29 - Trump at CPAC Wash. DC - “And I’ve gotten to know these professionals. They’re incredible. And everything is under control. I mean, they’re very, very cool. They’ve done it, and they’ve done it well. Everything is really under control.”

3/2 - Trump campaign rally, NC, - "My job is to protect the health of American patients and Americans first and that's what we're doing. Washington Democrats are trying to politicize the coronavirus, denigrating the noble work of our public health professionals, but honestly, not so much anymore...."

3/4 - Trump at White House with airline CEO's - “We have a very small number of people in this country [infected]. We have a big country. The biggest impact we had was when we took the 40-plus people [from a cruise ship]. … We brought them back. We immediately quarantined them. But you add that to the numbers. But if you don’t add that to the numbers, we’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”

3/4 - Trump interview Fox News - “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number.” — Trump in an interview on Fox News, referring to the percentage of diagnosed COVID-19 patients worldwide who had died, as reported by the World Health Organization.

3/7 - Trump responding to reporters, on cases in Wash. DC - “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it.”

3/7 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach

3/8 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach

CUMULATIVE GOLF to date: 117 days, 2308:20 hours spent involved in the pursuit of playing golf.

Trump, August 2016 - “If I win I may never see my property — I may never see these places again. But because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go golfing, believe me. Believe me. Believe me, folks.”

3/9 - Trump tweet - “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”

3/10: After meeting with Republican senators Trump says: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

3/11: Trump says, “I think we’re going to get through it very well.”

3/11 - NBA suspends season. WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic.

3/12 - Trump, on his exposure to a virus case at CPAC: "Let's put it this way, I'm not concerned."

3/13 - Trump “No, I don’t take responsibility at all”. Issues 'proclamation' on virus.

3/16: Trump Monday White House press conference - "We have a problem today that a month ago nobody ever thought about".

3/16 continued - Asked about his repeated comments saying the situation was “under control,” he says: “If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world. … I was talking about what we’re doing is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus.” - would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10. “I’d rate it a 10,” Trump said at a White House press briefing Monday.

3/19 - Trump daily press conference - "we are not a shipping clerk"

3/20 - Trump, press conference - (on hydroxychloroquine) "very, very encouraging early results", "It may work, it may not work. I feel good about it. That's all it is. Just a feeling."

3/21 - Trump tweets: "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,"

3/25 - Trump supporter in Arizona dies taking chloroquine used for aquariums, wife says they learned of chloroquine's connection to coronavirus during a President Donald Trump news conference, which "was on a lot actually." They took it because they "were afraid of getting sick," she said.

3/27 - White House press briefing, Trump - "we have done a job, the likes of which nobody has seen."

3/29 - Trump, speaking at White House Rose Garden - “And so, if we could hold that down (deaths of Americans due to the virus), as we’re saying, to 100,000 – it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 – we altogether have done a very good job.”

4/14 - Trump Halts Funding World Health Organization - Trump scapegoating WHO - "Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death .."

4 /19 - Trump White House press briefing - "How many people died in the United States? And yet I closed up the country, and I believe there were no deaths, zero deaths at the time I closed up the country. Nobody was there. And you should say thank you very much for good judgment. .... Nothing’s about me. Look, you’re never going to treat me fairly, many of you, and I understand that. I don’t even know, I got here with the worst, most unfair press treatment they say in the history of the United States for a President. They did say Abraham Lincoln had very bad treatment"

4/19 - U.S. confirmed COVID 19 cases - 762,496 Deaths - 40,478 Death % - 5.31%