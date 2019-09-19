Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
Trump is insane.
He says this crap on live television and the cameras will be back tomorrow
Trump supporters are insane.
Vote!
(Unsurprisingly) I agree! Bill Gates: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy. “With the right tools in hand, & smart implementation, we will eventually be able to declare an end to this pandemic & turn our attention to ... the next one.” https://t.co/OgWf6Pe1Rn— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 23, 2020
He was 32. https://t.co/3X8SS512AL— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 23, 2020
By Julie Pace & Hannah Fingerhut @ APNews.com, April 23
[....] few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Just 28% of Americans say they’re regularly getting information from Trump about the coronavirus and only 23% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
to Track Temporal Trends in Small Business and Households During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Census is crushing it in the covid era https://t.co/HtlpMcQaX7— Ryan Decker (@UpdatedPriors) April 22, 2020
WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell took a hard line on Wednesday against giving cash-short states more federal aid in future emergency pandemic relief legislation, saying that those suffering steep shortfalls amid the coronavirus crisis should instead consider bankruptcy.
“I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said in an interview with the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”
My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020
We've definitely entered a parallel universe. French researchers to test nicotine patches on coronavirus patients https://t.co/bdoupQ4w9e— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) April 23, 2020
Dallas hotel magnate Monty Bennett laid off 95% of his staff, then he and his father got a $2M dividend. Now companies affiliated with him are getting $46M in PPP loans — more than any public company https://t.co/ldMft4oi9A— Konrad Putzier (@KonradPutzier) April 22, 2020
Extensive, with lots of links, charts and graphs, some interactive, no paywall.
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
USA - no masks, no sanitizer, just malaria pill hoarders. Not even our healthcare workers or front line workers can get masks so easily.
WARSAW (Reuters) - Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Poland’s two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
So far two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install several dozen or maybe even several hundred more in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Vending Association, which launched the initiative.
From April 16, all Poles will be required to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces,
The aide, Brian Harrison, had joined the department after running a dog-breeding business for six years. Five sources say some officials in the White House derisively called him 'the dog breeder.'
Governments must act now to stop 265 million starving, warns World Food Programme boss
By Fiona Harvey @ TheGuardian.com, April 21
The world is facing widespread famine “of biblical proportions” because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN’s food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve.
More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
Publix was always very generous to food bank warehouses even before there was Feeding America Program. There donations always had shelf life left to make sure the products were still useable by the time the product reached the client. I never had to throw out any meat or produce that I received that was from them. That wasn't always the case with other donations. I believe this was because they are an employee owned corporation.
Trkingmomoe
by Janet Nelson (not verified) on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:23pm
Interesting. I go to a food bank every other week and usually get a gallon of milk. Today they gave me 2 gallons. Also in my area of Arizona most stores and the food bank is totally controlled. They have a long roped off corridor along teh sidewalk you must use to get into the store with squares every 6 feet to stand. Signs everywhere warning us to maintain a 6 foot distance for other people. When you get into the stores there's an employee disinfecting each cart before they give it to you. People seem to get the message and avoid getting to close once inside.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:52pm