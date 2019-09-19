Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Extensive, with lots of links, charts and graphs, some interactive, no paywall.
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 7:35am
The comparison of the models is helpful.
The projections over time comparisons show the Imperial model seeming to adjust only to find the peak with no opinion of what lies beyond. The link to Sageeta Bhatia is not working at the moment. Probably crashed from the NYT linking to her.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:43am
The Economist has done a model of the U.S. that predicts "the south" is likely to have the highest death rate and that Appalachia may be hit hard, too:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:11am
The Economist projection is very similar to what John Hopkins has recorded as reported cases confirmed by population to reflect density.
That same density is reflected in a different way by the USA FACTS database. Note that with the USA FACTS averaging methodology, cases and deaths have not peaked yet.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:57am
appreciate your input and hearing your judgments as my brain is not too swift with this kinda stuff
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:13pm
The stuff is well outside of my expertise. I am not able to judge in the way described in the NYT article:
I do see how the uncertainty involved in projecting a model is a babushka doll within the larger uncertainty of what are the factors determining outcomes. We have no idea of how many people are infected yet. When that becomes a number, maybe my tiny mind could understand the rest of the math.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:48pm
Ok Nate Silver's put a full article up:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:11pm