Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America
An effective strategy to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track
The star of the NYTimes' op-ed section for April 12, it was accompanied by a large close-up portrait that I at first thought was a youngish Geo. Bush Sr.
Extensive, with lots of links, charts and graphs, some interactive, no paywall.
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
USA - no masks, no sanitizer, just malaria pill hoarders. Not even our healthcare workers or front line workers can get masks so easily.
WARSAW (Reuters) - Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Poland’s two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
So far two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install several dozen or maybe even several hundred more in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Vending Association, which launched the initiative.
From April 16, all Poles will be required to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces,
The aide, Brian Harrison, had joined the department after running a dog-breeding business for six years. Five sources say some officials in the White House derisively called him 'the dog breeder.'
Governments must act now to stop 265 million starving, warns World Food Programme boss
By Fiona Harvey @ TheGuardian.com, April 21
The world is facing widespread famine “of biblical proportions” because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN’s food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve.
More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
Even before the coronavirus swept through care facilities, many were struggling with thin profit margins. Now they could be wiped out.
By Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff & Jessica Silver-Greenberg @ NYTimes.com/Business, April 21
High-frequency data on electricity usage indicate the blow to Germany’s economy has been smaller than in France, Italy and Spain https://t.co/UFv3J20GeX— Bloomberg (@business) April 22, 2020
“April is going to be terrible, but May is going to be impossible."— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2020
The U.S. oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. https://t.co/3MvvsCKtae
“The Neiman Marcus Group, the most glittering of the American department store chains, is expected to declare bankruptcy in the coming days, the first major retailer felled during the current crisis.” https://t.co/iWYj077Io8— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020
Shipping in the U.S. started April 16; from the horse's mouth, their p.r.:
BREAKING: We’re launching a COVID-19 antibody test that can help determine if a person has been previously infected.— Abbott (@AbbottNews) April 15, 2020
We’ll supply 4 million tests in April, ramping up capacity to 20 million in the U.S. per month in June and beyond. Learn more: https://t.co/sxVOVgegMT pic.twitter.com/6xS1LjbaRB
That’s Not a Typo.
Kinda bad sign that FB won’t hold large gatherings for the next 14 months. Oy. #COVID19 https://t.co/P5BOsT6T1V— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 22, 2020
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said 33% of Iowa's 482 new Covid-19 cases have been linked to meat processing facilities https://t.co/R9A9UZRR3n— CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2020
Contract farmer forced to lose his 61,000 chickens, and maybe his livelihood.
61,000 euthanized ‼️ https://t.co/NRRGIxDxPR— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) April 22, 2020
as some immigrants tend to say: ah America, what a country?
NEW: In early March, work began to quickly dry up for Maria and Maribel. So the two undocumented domestic workers from #StatenIsland teamed up to make masks. Now, they’re working seven days a week. https://t.co/gNQp05P1BO
Greece Avoided the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic and is one of the safest destinations in Europe #safetravels #Greece #GreeceFromHome https://t.co/Is48oP1eT8
Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:27am
OMG! CHOMSKY FOR BIDEN!!! will wonders never cease?!!! Bonus splainer: commies refusing to ally with the social dems means Nazis win. A pragmatist, who knew? Guess the more rabid Bernie bros gonna hafta smear him now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:17pm
Chomsky always was the first person to ask if an "emergency" was a life threatening event or not. We have simply stumbled into his area of expertise.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:25pm
Sample of three reactions to Chomsky news:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:42pm
Alternatively, it has nothing to do with any of those calculations.
It is down to what is happening in our tiny minds.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:54pm
My own mind might be encumbered by limits itself because I just can't rid of the thought that it is delusional to believe that one of many who ends up being the Dem candidate can make so much difference in "real life". The Congress is made up of 535 people, all of whom have their own particular ideologies, egos and ways of going about things. I don't know how many Federal judges, I know that there are lots and most pride themselves on idiosyncracy. The number of federal career civil servants in Executive is still huge. They all have an impact on what happens, how we are governed, how we respond to crises, it's not just one man or woman with a passionate ideology.
Having a savior complex is just not useful in this country's system. It means disappointment no matter what kind of savior you'd like.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:11pm
Yes, the world will not be changed simply by changing who assigns people these jobs.
On the other hand, these civil servants are the thin line that make it possible for you and I to eat or not.
What i want to emphasize is that we owe our capacity to live our lives upon the fact that some people keep working now when others don't. The much maligned "government" is why we can still complain about it.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:29pm
Of course all us left centrists would easily vote for Bernie, knowing he was unlikely to get a third as far as he claimed (which in many cases aligned with our actual wishes), but primarily concerned that he not get trounced by Trump it equivalent. These fever dreams on the left have gone on 4 years - Hillary gave Bernie 5 seats on the platform committee and they write whole swathes of their wishlist, which was like fine, we'll stick out tongue out at fracking and international trade nyah nyah, but then they still walked away and hung out by a North Dakota pipeline till their face turned blue while the actual party members tried to campaign for Hillary. In short, we don't suffer from Bernie hate the way they suffer from neolib-phobia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 3:04pm
just some interesting thoughts about the complexity of the actual electorate (as opposed to "supporters" types and Dem activist types) from Nate Cohn:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 9:50pm
Yup this tack by the Biden campaign about China has Trump campaign worried and split over which way to go:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 10:02pm
Running around like chicken with head cut off is the plan, maybe?
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:50pm
Trump "plan" of supporting right wingnut protestors NOT working out very well at all, even only half of "Trump voters" support them (hey first time I've seen a poll separate Trump voters from Republicans as if they were two distinct units)
Most Americans oppose protests against coronavirus restrictions, poll shows
@ WashingtonPost.com Live Updates April 20, 2020 at 4:42 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 5:19pm
It is a replay of Charlottesville in some ways. Everyone was surprised that the MAGA messaging machine survived that incident.
We are in Macbeth country now. The King won't change tactics until the Forest starts moving.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 5:57pm
Oh, they prolly want to wake up White Knights vs Black Lives Matter. Whatcha wanna bet they succeed?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 7:46pm
BINGO! I'd venture that it's already happening as evidenced by the most recent entry on this site "In the News"
Edit: that said, if Trump decided not to play this particular game, I bet the Russian trolls would fill in for him.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:03pm
I was thinking the very same thing about Charlottesville now but was afraid to voice it. So thank you for putting it out there.
The special thing about Charlottesville was that he got so much blowback from all varieties of identity groups and political ideologies. There is something about the Nazi symbols and imagery those guys were using that is particularly potent in that people that would not complain about most fringe right protest, with clear Nazi reference, many more are willing to draw the line.
And the thing was: Trump couldn't see that! He can't see the line. Probably because he paid someone to do his high school history studies for him. Hasn't a clue about how offensiveness has to be finessed for"ratings". There's always a bridge too far.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:14pm
I look at it more as a matter of what is permitted.
Whatever is going on in Trump's mind is something nobody will ever really know. He is not a diarist. He has trouble completing sentences. We all die alone.
But we can see what a person gets away with. In an alternate universe, talking that way would have led to the immediate end of his presidency. That it did not end that way is not a reflection upon him as much as it is a measure of our decline as a functioning society.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:42pm
Retweeted by Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 11:25pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 9:23am
This from a media & communications expert:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:46am
We are about to see what big money can do about a nightmare candidate like Trump?
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:05am
At the same time I've recently read that democrats are way ahead in fund raising for house and senate races.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:39am
thanks, that's positive news. As whatever they do would help counteract whatever message some evil genius might cook up for the flush Team Trump trying to raise up a falling down Trump. We do have many months tween now and then and lookit how the whole world been turned upside down in just a couple.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:50am
good question:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:03am
Fox News poll: Biden tops Trump in Michigan, 9 pts:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 7:40am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:22am