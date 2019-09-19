USA - no masks, no sanitizer, just malaria pill hoarders. Not even our healthcare workers or front line workers can get masks so easily.

WARSAW (Reuters) - Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Poland’s two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

So far two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install several dozen or maybe even several hundred more in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Vending Association, which launched the initiative.

From April 16, all Poles will be required to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces,