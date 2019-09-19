    States with no physical proximity requirements

    By Flavius on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:39am |

                           April 10                      20th

    Nevada              2571                        3800

    North Dakota       293                          600

    South Dakota      528                         1140

    Nebraska             635                        1600

    Iowa                   1388                         3100

    Arkansas            1146                         1900

     

      

     

    Comments

    Did you see how states are aligning into federations on the left and right sides of the country in order to make coordinated decisions about reopening?

    This map is from April 16, there may be more now, I haven't checked:

    Yeah, some of the wild west interior states are going for "live free or die" or maybe "live free AND THEN DIE" model instead. 

    How will this work with the traditional "show your papers" thingie? Will California refuse Nevadans to cross their border as they might bring re-infection with them?

    Interesting side issue: note the purple coalition on the map includes several states which are notoriously famous for their electoral college votes deciding the presidency.


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:31am

    It's been done...

     

    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2003-mar-09-me-then9-story.html

     

     


    by jollyroger on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:42pm

    Oh joy. NOT.:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:32pm

    More on Barr's game plan:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:40pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:05pm

    The statistics are challenged at the moment because of the difficulty of sorting out local events in relation to larger sections of people. In addition, the science is still in the first stages of figuring  out how to identify infected, recovered, immune, or dead people.

    But consider this graphic from John Hopkins:: Cumulative Cases

    Asking about what is happening in particular States is not separable from World models. Measured against that metric, the U.S. is particularly challenged.


    by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 5:47pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:11am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:24am

    YIKES, Georgia plans to open lots of businesses on Friday and restaurants on Monday!


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 4:19am

    Nevada Governor under a lot of pressure from Las Vegas mayor:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 4:27am

    Southern governors create a Covid-19 coalition and experts fear a 'perfect storm'

    By Matt Dixon @ Politico.com, 04/21/2020 07:33 PM EDT

    TALLAHASSEE — Republican governors across the Southeast are teaming up to reopen the region’s economy, even as they lack the testing to know how rapidly the coronavirus is spreading.

    One health expert called the political decision a “perfect storm” for the virus to reassert itself.

    The newly formed coalition includes Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi, a part of the country that has underfunded health systems, as well as high rates of obesity, diabetes and other illnesses that amplify the deadliness of the coronavirus.

    And unlike their peers in New York, New Jersey and other Northeastern states that have been working cooperatively since last week to restart their economies, the six in the South have lagged on testing and social distancing measures.

    “If you put these states together, there is a perfect storm for a massive epidemic peak later on,” said Jill Roberts of the University of South Florida’s College of Public Health. “The Southeast region is not known for having the best health record. Diabetes and heart disease come to mind. I am very concerned about how our states will do it.”

    It’s not evident how the coalition will work. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the move Tuesday on "Fox & Friends," but there was no formal announcement or much communication from other states involved.

    “We have had a meeting with all the Southeastern governors — Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” DeSantis said. “And we shared a lot of ideas. I think we will be the same page on some stuff.” [....]


    by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:35am

    We need a wall to keep them from leaving their sector.


    by moat on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:41am

    Just need to delay them 2 weeks - nature handles the rest.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 11:19am

     Arkansas'position as  one of the six states   not  enforcing   social distancing  explains why Lincoln  (Ark) has the  10th number of Covid cases : 1884 per 100,000 residents. Still a long way south  of   fellow non -enforcers : Louisa Iowa  in 6th place with 2,165 . 

    Maybe Marx was right,the States will  wither away.

    Before their residents choke to death.


    by Flavius on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:03pm

    Not really - Tyson Food's plant in Lincoln AR is much more responsible than a generic "not distancing"


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:17pm

