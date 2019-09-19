The world is facing widespread famine “of biblical proportions” because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN’s food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve.
More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
“The Neiman Marcus Group, the most glittering of the American department store chains, is expected to declare bankruptcy in the coming days, the first major retailer felled during the current crisis.” https://t.co/iWYj077Io8
as some immigrants tend to say: ah America, what a country?
NEW: In early March, work began to quickly dry up for Maria and Maribel. So the two undocumented domestic workers from #StatenIsland teamed up to make masks. Now, they’re working seven days a week. https://t.co/gNQp05P1BO
Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
This is a very well-written article, and it is the first one that explains something you can do for yourself to check your status. It is not a virus test, but evidently the people who do the worst with this COVID 19 have a low Oxygen Saturation early on. In "hospital land" anything under 92% is an indication to provide oxygen support.
The article notes that people can be asymptomatic (not air-hungry) with saturations as low as 50. These people may be identified in ER's and Dr. Offices who come in for other things, and when the O2 Sat is done as a routine, they do a chest XRay and find widespread pneumonia.
I went out and bought myself an oximeter (~ $50). I will be interested to hear your thoughts.
Comments
Did you see how states are aligning into federations on the left and right sides of the country in order to make coordinated decisions about reopening?
This map is from April 16, there may be more now, I haven't checked:
Yeah, some of the wild west interior states are going for "live free or die" or maybe "live free AND THEN DIE" model instead.
How will this work with the traditional "show your papers" thingie? Will California refuse Nevadans to cross their border as they might bring re-infection with them?
Interesting side issue: note the purple coalition on the map includes several states which are notoriously famous for their electoral college votes deciding the presidency.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:31am
It's been done...
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2003-mar-09-me-then9-story.html
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:42pm
Oh joy. NOT.:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:32pm
More on Barr's game plan:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:40pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:05pm
The statistics are challenged at the moment because of the difficulty of sorting out local events in relation to larger sections of people. In addition, the science is still in the first stages of figuring out how to identify infected, recovered, immune, or dead people.
But consider this graphic from John Hopkins:: Cumulative Cases
Asking about what is happening in particular States is not separable from World models. Measured against that metric, the U.S. is particularly challenged.
by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 5:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:11am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 12:24am
YIKES, Georgia plans to open lots of businesses on Friday and restaurants on Monday!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 4:19am
Nevada Governor under a lot of pressure from Las Vegas mayor:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 4:27am
Southern governors create a Covid-19 coalition and experts fear a 'perfect storm'
By Matt Dixon @ Politico.com, 04/21/2020 07:33 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:35am
We need a wall to keep them from leaving their sector.
by moat on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:41am