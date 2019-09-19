Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Work still going on clinching $460 billion-plus coronavirus deal for this afternoon's Senate passage. But Chucks Schumer and Grassley both agree it's likely to pass today at 4 p.m. https://t.co/5pKghvrb3N@heatherscope— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 21, 2020
Even before the coronavirus swept through care facilities, many were struggling with thin profit margins. Now they could be wiped out.
By Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff & Jessica Silver-Greenberg @ NYTimes.com/Business, April 21
High-frequency data on electricity usage indicate the blow to Germany’s economy has been smaller than in France, Italy and Spain https://t.co/UFv3J20GeX— Bloomberg (@business) April 22, 2020
“April is going to be terrible, but May is going to be impossible."— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2020
The U.S. oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. https://t.co/3MvvsCKtae
“The Neiman Marcus Group, the most glittering of the American department store chains, is expected to declare bankruptcy in the coming days, the first major retailer felled during the current crisis.” https://t.co/iWYj077Io8— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020
Shipping in the U.S. started April 16; from the horse's mouth, their p.r.:
BREAKING: We’re launching a COVID-19 antibody test that can help determine if a person has been previously infected.— Abbott (@AbbottNews) April 15, 2020
We’ll supply 4 million tests in April, ramping up capacity to 20 million in the U.S. per month in June and beyond. Learn more: https://t.co/sxVOVgegMT pic.twitter.com/6xS1LjbaRB
That’s Not a Typo.
Kinda bad sign that FB won’t hold large gatherings for the next 14 months. Oy. #COVID19 https://t.co/P5BOsT6T1V— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 22, 2020
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said 33% of Iowa's 482 new Covid-19 cases have been linked to meat processing facilities https://t.co/R9A9UZRR3n— CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2020
Contract farmer forced to lose his 61,000 chickens, and maybe his livelihood.
61,000 euthanized ‼️ https://t.co/NRRGIxDxPR— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) April 22, 2020
as some immigrants tend to say: ah America, what a country?
NEW: In early March, work began to quickly dry up for Maria and Maribel. So the two undocumented domestic workers from #StatenIsland teamed up to make masks. Now, they’re working seven days a week. https://t.co/gNQp05P1BO
Greece Avoided the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic and is one of the safest destinations in Europe #safetravels #Greece #GreeceFromHome https://t.co/Is48oP1eT8
Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
This is a very well-written article, and it is the first one that explains something you can do for yourself to check your status. It is not a virus test, but evidently the people who do the worst with this COVID 19 have a low Oxygen Saturation early on. In "hospital land" anything under 92% is an indication to provide oxygen support.
The article notes that people can be asymptomatic (not air-hungry) with saturations as low as 50. These people may be identified in ER's and Dr. Offices who come in for other things, and when the O2 Sat is done as a routine, they do a chest XRay and find widespread pneumonia.
I went out and bought myself an oximeter (~ $50). I will be interested to hear your thoughts.
NEW: Acting DNI Ric Grenell has replied to Schiff's demand for info about the Atkinson firing and other personnel changes at the IC.— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 21, 2020
Instead of offering answers, he slapped at Schiff for failing to acknowledge the appointment of 2 women to senior posts.https://t.co/fZBcHa1f4P
Just two native New Yorkers shooting the breeze? Or "rut roh"? To be continued...
@ NYTimes.com Coronovirus Live Updates, April 21
[....] The two leaders, whose relations during the coronavirus crisis have been alternately antagonistic and conciliatory, are expected to discuss virus testing and ways for New York to increase its capacity to conduct it.
Mr. Cuomo and others have said that ramping up testing is a key to lifting restrictions and reopening the state’s economy.
