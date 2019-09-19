By Jon Campbell, New York State team @ lohud.com, April 21

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will allow some New York hospitals to resume elective procedures, provided they are outside of the New York City area and not in a county likely to experience a COVID-19 surge.

The state's new policy comes after Cuomo halted all elective procedures March 22, causing a major drop in revenue for hospitals in some areas of the state that have yet to be hit hard by the novel coronavirus at the center of a global pandemic.

Now, hospitals will be allowed to reopen their doors to patients seeking elective, outpatient procedures, Cuomo said. But only hospitals in counties without a likely COVID-19 surge in the near future will be allowed to participate [....]