Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Rallies and marches and other traditional forms of protest are out, given the social distancing restrictions now in place from coast to coast, but activists are organizing campaigns nonetheless aimed at what is emerging as the latest front in the country’s civil rights struggle: the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color.
The Covid-19 racial disparity in infections and deaths is viewed as the latest chapter of historical injustices, generational poverty and a flawed health care system. The epidemic has hit African-Americans and Hispanics especially hard, including in New York, where the virus is twice as deadly for those populations.
So in the midst of a national quarantine, civil rights activists are organizing broad, loosely stitched campaigns at home from their laptops and cellphones, creating online platforms and starting petitions to help shape relief and recovery plans. Though digital tools are part of most initiatives, the pandemic is prompting a new kind of creativity to rally support without the power and visceral energy of crowds.
Collectively, the goal is targeted legislation, financial investments and government and corporate accountability. The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., the longtime civil rights leader, is calling for the creation of a new Kerner Commission to document the “racism and discrimination built into public policies” that make the pandemic measurably worse for some African-Americans.
Comments
On the other hand, maybe
THE CORONAVIRUS DOESN’T HAVE A SOCIAL MESSAGE
Unless you the type still into thinking things like "AIDS is a gay disease."
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:06pm
I saw 2 holding hands - ewww!
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:42am
Sullivan, fortunately, not in charge of anything. He is a writer. Politicians are calling in physicians and others to address a serious issue.
Sullivan is a very tribal person. In fact, he can be labeled a tribalist.
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/12/11/18131370/andrew-sullivan-religion-tribalism-christianity-trump
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 8:58am
Oh fuck me, back to the Civil War yet again? I think Andrew is referring more to where religious/ethical truths were distinct from political truths - where Richard Nixon or Jimmy Carter wouldn't presume to introduce Quakerism and Baptist scripture to the administration and political landscape, that JFK wouldn't bring the Pope into secular decision, that MLK would use a Hindu as his guide along with teachings from his the Black Southern congregation, but he would litigate and campaign based on the Constitution and the more secular Rights of Man.
Abortion has become a religious issue - "when life begins" on one side, and "a woman's undeniable right to her body" on the other. A middle ground of societal values and scientific uncertain modesty and real concers about both mother and child pre- and post-birth have left the building. The religious fervor in LGBTQ has bloomed in the peculiar soil of men-turned-women proclaiming inalienable rights to femalehood that the now-dodgy biological-from-birth women can barely hope for. It's not that LGBTQ includes a unity of rights for those plus straights - it's 5 more silos of a religious beliefs with seperate canons depending. The canon on immigration states open borders, the right to relocate with a faint nod to possible limits, or closed borders. GOP "no new taxes" counterfqcing a new liberal certitude partially bolstered by the dubious MMT that we can just print money to fix health, housing, education, global warming, guaranteed monthlies, and racial imbalance, regional problems (just not down South). This is now closer to a religious fervor than it was in the past - our "moral obligation" in health care for all, moral obligation in free tuition, moral obligation to fix carbon outputs. Find the right balance is passé, go-for-broke moon shots are the only acceptable, $15/hr probably appears in new printings of 1st Corinthians.
Yes, religion has always been a part of our social discourse, but still, we paid homage to a supposed separation of church and state, and what Sullivan notes is that the personal secularism of atheists now approaches the activist Madeline Murray OHare rather than Einstein or Bertrand Russell as the standard.
It's a shame that the author doesn't appreciate that Sully acknowledges his tribes, while trying to reject tribalism. He's renouncing the antiliberal liberalism, just as he renounces anticonservative conservatism. We long suggested that extremes meet back around on the other side that extreme illiberal illiberalism at some point becomes anither type of conservatism. But maybe we just don't want it pointed out to us.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 9:36am
Sullivan is unimportant in the discussion about COVID-19" and the black community. I brought him up because some else mentioned him.
As it stands now, there are Governors and Mays analyzing racial disparities and how they impact COVID-19.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 9:51am
I think he realized through hard experience that ghetto-izing one's group is a recipe for: continued ghetto-ization.
There is strength in numbers, in universality.
I think branding the coronavirus as "the black disease" is like a subset of blacks shooting themselves in the foot and hurting the whole group yet another time. A troll like Trump is already playing it along the lines of what you said on the other thread.
The way to do what rmrd and friends are trying to do is: a higher percentage of blacks are suffering from this terrible plague that is attacking all of humanity. Not that it's a fucking "civil rights" issue. The word "civil rights" translates for many as "black rights" because of history. It's terrible terrible us vs. them framing when in this case especially it needn't be. While a higher percentage of people of color are victims, there's still many more white victims by numbers. Why throw all of them out of this, they could be allies?
Sullivan's thinking: nobody cared until it wasn't a gay disease any more. The opposite of "gays OWN Aids". I suspect most blacks don't want to exclusively "own" coronavirus.
Doing "us vs. them" with coronavirus is just plain stupid. It's allover the world, every class ethnicity and color.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 9:59am
I find it interesting that one of mankind's longest lasting flaws and flashpoints, anti-Semitism, has gotten diverted into a proxy property dispute. Tribalism just ain't what it used to be. "When you're a Jet you're a Jet all the way..."
Coronavirus highlights social imbalances. Acting as if it were planned just makes one lookil unhinged. Dealing with the worst symptoms and root causes where possible - if not now, when the pandemic's over is much more in order.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:04am
what you say, PP, is also here:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:28pm
P.S. Last night on Amanpour's NPR show, there was a segment with a medical researcher on how men are dying from coronavirus much more than women and how they need to focus on why. Yes they do. To understand how the diesease operates. But my "danger danger warning warning" lights went off about how that could be manipulated into a social cri de couer, and distract with fights about: oh poor men getting less medical attention than women now.
Like he said IT'S NOT SOCIAL.SOCIOLOGY SHOULDN'T BE DRAGGED INTO IT so much so that it distracts from the main issue of scientific innovation winning over coronavirus. Sociology is not hard science.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:06am
Society made me fat and they should fix it (without making me exercise). Mend drink and smoke more than women? Discrimination too -come up with nontoxic booze and ciggies that feel as good or better than the original. I want my Kate and Edith too.
BTW, gays did a great job of scaring straights into thinking they were in as much danger. Not quite fair, but brought us to a more accepting (of gays) and activist (against AIDS) widestance. I mean stance, sorry.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:10am
You wanna talk science-based sociology, I'd say go here instead: Betcha homeless are, like nursing home residents, going to be one of the biggest "tribes"/demographics once all is said and counted:
All skin colors in both "tribes". Going to blow away the percentage by skin color thing.
It's just warped thinking with the racial thing. Class is the issue there., i.e., essential workers have terrible risk. So do the slum dwellers of India and Latin America
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:53am
Governor Whitmer Signs Executive Order Creating the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order No. 2020-55 creating the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color throughout our state. While African Americans represent 13.6% of Michigan’s population, they represent a staggering 40% of the deaths from COVID-19. The task force will act in an advisory capacity to the Governor and study the causes of racial disparities in the impact of COVID-19 and recommend actions to immediately address such disparities and the historical and systemic inequities that underlie them.
“COVID-19 has taken a disproportionate toll on Michigan’s communities of color and I am confident this task force will help us identify the factors driving this disparity and to identify actions we can take to create a more equitable Michigan for everyone,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Each of the task force members will provide a unique perspective and play a vital part in identifying these barriers and ensuring all Michiganders have equal access to critical resource when they need them most.”
https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90640-526478--,00.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 7:52am
Mayors, governor call out racial health disparities highlighted by coronavirus
Chicago mayor
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/12/dc-mayor-coronavirus-african-american-health-disparities-180890
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 8:34am
Larry Hogan: Maryland directing majority of resources toward addressing virus racial disparity
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/12/larry-hogan-maryland-directing-majority-resources-/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:25am
Jerome Adams, last seen tossed in a trunk, dumped in the bay.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/20/surgeon-general-coronavirus-197508
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:29am
A group of Black pastors is calling on President Donald Trump’s administration to address the racial and economic inequality that is making Black Americans and other minority communities far more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 12 pastors from across the country signed a letter declaring that they are firsthand witnesses of what preliminary demographic data is suggesting ― that COVID-19, the illness resulting from the virus, is killing Black Americans at disproportionately high rates.
The pandemic has exposed decades of “structural racism and policy violence” that have impeded Black communities’ health and access to care, according to Rev. William J. Barber II, the prominent progressive Christian activist whose advocacy group Repairers of the Breach helped organize the letter.
“We need to address these inequalities now and not just some time in the future if we’re going to address this pandemic,” Barber said in an April 15 video press conference announcing the letter.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-black-pastors-coronavirus-racism_n_5e9f0092c5b6b2e5b8385510
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 7:18pm
I understand that call from the point of view that such concerns have often been shuttled to the back of the line in times of crisis. But I am having trouble understanding how this time is the best time to change the situation.
We are in a place where many simply do not accept that what is happening is happening.
First things first.
by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 7:46pm
first things first is proving to be the main thing that works so far>
from How has Greece escaped the worst of the coronavirus so far?
whole article addresses that. They already had problems like a horrible economy and a lousy unprepared health care system. But the populace mostly accepted they had to set those problems aside for now and prioritize coronavirus lockdown early. Precisely because they knew the problems. And that this can't wait for those things to be fixed.
Um also comes to mind late hearing the words "civil rights" used in this context. When public health experts truly take over a society for a pandemic or similar reason, which they haven't here, there are few civil rights at all! They are taken away for the duration. The true nature of public health in a pandemic is authoritarian, is the nature of the beast. In that field they learn theoreticals like how to triage and ration ruthlessly. and even cruelly for the greater public good. We haven't had much of that yet, we're doing voluntary stuff. How's that working out so far?
Trump's whole being is like the opposite, he thinks only me me me rather than greater good of any kind.Hence he often sides with any kind of libertarian ethos such as the open-the-economy protestors right now. (Oddly on an international level, he's the opposite, anti-free-trade and admirers dictator and totalitarian types.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 8:00pm
So, who is a refugee any longer? If we all are, then what is governance?
There are not a lot of fulcrums at the moment. A place where one could move objects from one place to another.
by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 8:05pm
Trump and his administration of sycophants only objective is reelection of Trump.
His administration is moving to inflict more inequality and abuse on American workers and minorities to boost the economy before the election, a strategy that won't work, and will slmost certainly make things, worse.
(- on that topic see -"Trump has almost nothing to lose. That’s why he wants to reopen the economy" (link) -)
On screwing workers to benefit business:
- "Donald Trump plans to use coronavirus as an excuse to weaken environmental, labor, health, and other regulations in exactly the ways he’s wanted to all along. While the White House negotiates with Congress, including Democrats, over what the next round of coronavirus relief could look like, regulatory changes can be made without congressional approval.
The administration already decided not to enforce air quality standards—during a respiratory disease pandemic. Now, Trump and advisers like director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and incoming chief of staff Mark Meadows are talking about ideas like suspending regulations on small businesses—an absolute invitation to wage theft and dangerous working conditions ... "
by NCD on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 8:43pm
Yes. This group is purely opportunistic and incapable of thinking beyond their horizon.
But their selection of what to oppose is a strange acceptance of what nobody can ever know. Maybe everyone can know it.
by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 9:16pm
And it IS happening:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 8:35pm
Duplicate
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:09pm
If you are not going to address the problem as people are dying, when will there ever be a time to deal with the problem? Fortunately, it looks like Pennsylvania is moving to address the problem in real time
https://triblive.com/news/pennsylvania/pennsylvania-launches-task-force-to-address-coronavirus-outbreaks-among-minorities/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:08pm