Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
Associated Press article about the study
https://apnews.com/a5077c7227b8eb8b0dc23423c0bbe2b2
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 3:51pm
Hopefully this puts the kibosh on people listening to POTUS when he advertises stuff on his TV show.
Oh wait, what the hell am I thinking.
by moat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 3:59pm