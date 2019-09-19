Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
This is a very well-written article, and it is the first one that explains something you can do for yourself to check your status. It is not a virus test, but evidently the people who do the worst with this COVID 19 have a low Oxygen Saturation early on. In "hospital land" anything under 92% is an indication to provide oxygen support.
The article notes that people can be asymptomatic (not air-hungry) with saturations as low as 50. These people may be identified in ER's and Dr. Offices who come in for other things, and when the O2 Sat is done as a routine, they do a chest XRay and find widespread pneumonia.
I went out and bought myself an oximeter (~ $50). I will be interested to hear your thoughts.
Just two native New Yorkers shooting the breeze? Or "rut roh"? To be continued...
@ NYTimes.com Coronovirus Live Updates, April 21
[....] The two leaders, whose relations during the coronavirus crisis have been alternately antagonistic and conciliatory, are expected to discuss virus testing and ways for New York to increase its capacity to conduct it.
Mr. Cuomo and others have said that ramping up testing is a key to lifting restrictions and reopening the state’s economy.
Milwaukee health officials said they had identified at least seven people who contracted the coronavirus from participating in Election Day on April 7, which was held despite a stay-at-home order issued throughout the state.
The seven people were the first identified by Milwaukee officials, who contend that the number may be higher as they are still conducting testing. Other cities have not reported any cases tied to voting yet.
The officials, in a statement issued Tuesday, did not say how they traced the new coronavirus cases to in-person voting. Six of the cases they identified were Milwaukee voters; the seventh was a poll worker.
By Jon Campbell, New York State team @ lohud.com, April 21
ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will allow some New York hospitals to resume elective procedures, provided they are outside of the New York City area and not in a county likely to experience a COVID-19 surge.
Still time to do something about this!
By Jonathan Tamari & Jonathan Lai @ (Philadelphia) Inquirer.com, April 21
[....] As states scramble to adapt elections for the coronavirus pandemic, the rules vary widely, each set by seemingly small bureaucratic decisions that together determine how easy or hard it is to vote — and how many people do or don’t.
The choice is yours, Mayor De Blasio
By Gersh Kuntzman @ nyc.streetsblog.org, April 20
Editor’s note: After initial publication of this story, Editor Gersh Kuntzman was persuaded into seeing that readers were taking the story as an attack on a beloved and talented New York Times reporter. Since Kuntzman did not intend the story that way, we are allowing him to post a substantially rewritten version, recast to highlight the issues that he was trying to highlight. The headline has also been altered.
Note the quotation marks in the headline. Updated April 20 10:17 PM EDT:
Biden floats unqualified Veep candidate
https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2020/04/20/joe-biden-says-he-would-pick-...
Nice to uphold the supreme importance of a candidate being likeable and attractive for a female officeholder, and as a bonus she can do car karaoke:
https://youtu.be/ln3wAdRAim4
Oh yes, she was "friends" with Joe. Critical.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:35pm
You don't really think this is anything more than just a compliment for the Obamas, I hope. He knows she was so glad to be out of the WH. I'm just hoping he doesn't settle on the Michigan Governor. He has two very good people in mind: Elizabeth Warren and Stacy Abrams. I think Warren would be best to get things done, with her background and Senate career but I'm happy with either.
by CVille Dem on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 3:04pm