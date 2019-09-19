Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
April 10 20th
Nevada 2571 3800
North Dakota 293 600
South Dakota 528 1140
Nebraska 635 1600
Iowa 1388 3100
Arkansas 1146 1900
Milwaukee health officials said they had identified at least seven people who contracted the coronavirus from participating in Election Day on April 7, which was held despite a stay-at-home order issued throughout the state.
The seven people were the first identified by Milwaukee officials, who contend that the number may be higher as they are still conducting testing. Other cities have not reported any cases tied to voting yet.
The officials, in a statement issued Tuesday, did not say how they traced the new coronavirus cases to in-person voting. Six of the cases they identified were Milwaukee voters; the seventh was a poll worker.
By Jon Campbell, New York State team @ lohud.com, April 21
ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he will allow some New York hospitals to resume elective procedures, provided they are outside of the New York City area and not in a county likely to experience a COVID-19 surge.
Still time to do something about this!
By Jonathan Tamari & Jonathan Lai @ (Philadelphia) Inquirer.com, April 21
[....] As states scramble to adapt elections for the coronavirus pandemic, the rules vary widely, each set by seemingly small bureaucratic decisions that together determine how easy or hard it is to vote — and how many people do or don’t.
Work still going on clinching $460 billion-plus coronavirus deal for this afternoon's Senate passage. But Chucks Schumer and Grassley both agree it's likely to pass today at 4 p.m. https://t.co/5pKghvrb3N@heatherscope— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) April 21, 2020
I thought everyone was well aware that Beijing doesn’t really provide much funding at all to WHO. That’s what makes WHO transition into wing of Propaganda Ministry so interesting. Looking beyond funding, need to consider Margaret Chan, confidential MOU, elite capture. https://t.co/wQkbV2i9PQ— Kevin Carrico (@kevincarrico) April 21, 2020
The choice is yours, Mayor De Blasio
By Gersh Kuntzman @ nyc.streetsblog.org, April 20
Editor’s note: After initial publication of this story, Editor Gersh Kuntzman was persuaded into seeing that readers were taking the story as an attack on a beloved and talented New York Times reporter. Since Kuntzman did not intend the story that way, we are allowing him to post a substantially rewritten version, recast to highlight the issues that he was trying to highlight. The headline has also been altered.
Note the quotation marks in the headline. Updated April 20 10:17 PM EDT:
DHS is still drafting the executive order, according to three people familiar with the situation. One possibility that has been discussed is an exemption for temporary guest workers, including those who work on farms. https://t.co/8zgHJQmOjo— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) April 21, 2020
16 pages of obituaries. Gosh. #COVID19 https://t.co/3kx4ubJCWO— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 21, 2020
Rallies and marches and other traditional forms of protest are out, given the social distancing restrictions now in place from coast to coast, but activists are organizing campaigns nonetheless aimed at what is emerging as the latest front in the country’s civil rights struggle: the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color.
The Covid-19 racial disparity in infections and deaths is viewed as the latest chapter of historical injustices, generational poverty and a flawed health care system. The epidemic has hit African-Americans and Hispanics especially hard, including in New York, where the virus is twice as deadly for those populations.
The $349 billion program ran out of money Thursday, leaving traditional small businesses without funding and leading to a backlash that prompted one company to give the money back.With program out of money, backlash prompts executives at Shake Shack to return $10 million loan
By Dana Thomas @ WashingtonPost.com, April 20
SAINT-TROPEZ, France — [....] Some individuals are hiding out in state-of-the-art bunkers. Some have leased seaside mansions to hunker down for the duration. In the Grenadines, billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen posted pictures on Instagram from his 454-foot megayacht, Rising Sun, replete with a tone-deaf “hoping everybody is staying safe” message.
@ losangeles.cbslocal.com, April 19, with video
Ventura County is extending its stay-at-home order until May 15th, but the county is starting to ease its restrictions in hopes of reopening soon. The new order, which goes into effect Sunday, allows some business that were formerly considered “nonessential” to operate with 10 employees. This includes bike shops, car dealerships and golf courses.
All businesses, according to the order, must maintain social distancing inside. In addition, social gatherings are now being allowed with up to five people [....]
Free to read: As of Sunday, Mexico had 8,261 confirmed cases and 686 deaths. But Hugo López-Gatell, the health under-secretary who is the country’s coronavirus tsar, has admitted that the true infection level is at least eight times higher https://t.co/xf3tLkN4ET— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 20, 2020
"At a time when Trump has sought to undermine nearly every independent review of his administration’s conduct, the GAO is likely to dispatch most of its 3,000 investigators, experts and analysts into an arena that could make it a target." @kyledcheney https://t.co/O1GAUGRQEP
Did you see how states are aligning into federations on the left and right sides of the country in order to make coordinated decisions about reopening?
This map is from April 16, there may be more now, I haven't checked:
Yeah, some of the wild west interior states are going for "live free or die" or maybe "live free AND THEN DIE" model instead.
How will this work with the traditional "show your papers" thingie? Will California refuse Nevadans to cross their border as they might bring re-infection with them?
Interesting side issue: note the purple coalition on the map includes several states which are notoriously famous for their electoral college votes deciding the presidency.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 10:31am
It's been done...
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2003-mar-09-me-then9-story.html
by jollyroger on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:42pm