Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Note the quotation marks in the headline. Updated April 20 10:17 PM EDT:
DHS is still drafting the executive order, according to three people familiar with the situation. One possibility that has been discussed is an exemption for temporary guest workers, including those who work on farms. https://t.co/8zgHJQmOjo— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) April 21, 2020
The choice is yours, Mayor De Blasio
By Gersh Kuntzman @ nyc.streetsblog.org, April 20
Editor’s note: After initial publication of this story, Editor Gersh Kuntzman was persuaded into seeing that readers were taking the story as an attack on a beloved and talented New York Times reporter. Since Kuntzman did not intend the story that way, we are allowing him to post a substantially rewritten version, recast to highlight the issues that he was trying to highlight. The headline has also been altered.
Note the quotation marks in the headline. Updated April 20 10:17 PM EDT:
DHS is still drafting the executive order, according to three people familiar with the situation. One possibility that has been discussed is an exemption for temporary guest workers, including those who work on farms. https://t.co/8zgHJQmOjo— Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) April 21, 2020
16 pages of obituaries. Gosh. #COVID19 https://t.co/3kx4ubJCWO— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 21, 2020
Rallies and marches and other traditional forms of protest are out, given the social distancing restrictions now in place from coast to coast, but activists are organizing campaigns nonetheless aimed at what is emerging as the latest front in the country’s civil rights struggle: the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color.
The Covid-19 racial disparity in infections and deaths is viewed as the latest chapter of historical injustices, generational poverty and a flawed health care system. The epidemic has hit African-Americans and Hispanics especially hard, including in New York, where the virus is twice as deadly for those populations.
The $349 billion program ran out of money Thursday, leaving traditional small businesses without funding and leading to a backlash that prompted one company to give the money back.With program out of money, backlash prompts executives at Shake Shack to return $10 million loan
By Dana Thomas @ WashingtonPost.com, April 20
SAINT-TROPEZ, France — [....] Some individuals are hiding out in state-of-the-art bunkers. Some have leased seaside mansions to hunker down for the duration. In the Grenadines, billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen posted pictures on Instagram from his 454-foot megayacht, Rising Sun, replete with a tone-deaf “hoping everybody is staying safe” message.
@ losangeles.cbslocal.com, April 19, with video
Ventura County is extending its stay-at-home order until May 15th, but the county is starting to ease its restrictions in hopes of reopening soon. The new order, which goes into effect Sunday, allows some business that were formerly considered “nonessential” to operate with 10 employees. This includes bike shops, car dealerships and golf courses.
All businesses, according to the order, must maintain social distancing inside. In addition, social gatherings are now being allowed with up to five people [....]
Free to read: As of Sunday, Mexico had 8,261 confirmed cases and 686 deaths. But Hugo López-Gatell, the health under-secretary who is the country’s coronavirus tsar, has admitted that the true infection level is at least eight times higher https://t.co/xf3tLkN4ET— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 20, 2020
"At a time when Trump has sought to undermine nearly every independent review of his administration’s conduct, the GAO is likely to dispatch most of its 3,000 investigators, experts and analysts into an arena that could make it a target." @kyledcheney https://t.co/O1GAUGRQEP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) didn’t hold back on Sunday when asked why she had called President Donald Trump a “weak leader,” especially with regards to his actions on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on Fox News, Pelosi said she reflected in prayer on Easter before her comments.
In the last few weeks, more than half the members of the United Nations have applied for help from the IMF. Does the IMF have enough resources?https://t.co/JfJ8J6B6Tv— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 18, 2020
How does coronavirus kill? Clinicians trace a ferocious rampage through the body, from brain to toes | Science | AAAS https://t.co/3SzMKi0ZDV— Norman Swan (@normanswan) April 18, 2020
On coronavirus, he's basically down to the same 1/3 of the population who are conservative kooks and who have plagued us for the last 50 years at least.
Poll: Just 36 percent of Americans say they trust Trump's comments on coronavirus https://t.co/WzLEVPrBuE pic.twitter.com/2fsTLUdxRy— The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2020
Gabriel Wortman suspected of shooting spree in the coastal town of Portapique before he died during standoff with police
By Leyland Cecco in Toronto & Agencies @ TheGuardian.com, April 19, with video
A gunman in Canada posing as a police officer has killed 16 people after a 12-hour shooting rampage across Nova Scotia in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in modern times.
Is PDF clipping of interview with Financial Times April 4
After #JNJ selected a lead #COVID19 vaccine candidate, the decision to make it available not-for-profit was easy for Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, J&J. Guided by Our Credo, learn how Gorsky is using a people-first approach to lead J&J through this crisis.— Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) April 16, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Rick also retweeted this:
Also interesting on the "protesting the shutdown of the economy" thing:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:46am
All retweeted by comedian Christopher Titus, I feel he's as good a analyst on this as anyone else:
Before that, he had a question for Jim Acosta:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:28am