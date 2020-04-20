Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
@ losangeles.cbslocal.com, April 19, with video
Ventura County is extending its stay-at-home order until May 15th, but the county is starting to ease its restrictions in hopes of reopening soon. The new order, which goes into effect Sunday, allows some business that were formerly considered “nonessential” to operate with 10 employees. This includes bike shops, car dealerships and golf courses.
All businesses, according to the order, must maintain social distancing inside. In addition, social gatherings are now being allowed with up to five people [....]
Comments
meanwhile in south L.A., a party of 100 will bring out 50 cops: Gathering Of 100 People In South LA Spurs Massive Police Presence, Arrests
@ same as above, April 18, with video report
Interesting that in just 3 comments to the story, one gets quite a wide range of opinion:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 4:50pm