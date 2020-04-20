@ losangeles​.cbslocal.com, April 19, with video

Ventura County is extending its stay-at-home order until May 15th, but the county is starting to ease its restrictions in hopes of reopening soon. The new order, which goes into effect Sunday, allows some business that were formerly considered “nonessential” to operate with 10 employees. This includes bike shops, car dealerships and golf courses.

All businesses, according to the order, must maintain social distancing inside. In addition, social gatherings are now being allowed with up to five people [....]