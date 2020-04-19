Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
Free to read: As of Sunday, Mexico had 8,261 confirmed cases and 686 deaths. But Hugo López-Gatell, the health under-secretary who is the country’s coronavirus tsar, has admitted that the true infection level is at least eight times higher https://t.co/xf3tLkN4ET— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 20, 2020
"At a time when Trump has sought to undermine nearly every independent review of his administration’s conduct, the GAO is likely to dispatch most of its 3,000 investigators, experts and analysts into an arena that could make it a target." @kyledcheney https://t.co/O1GAUGRQEP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) didn’t hold back on Sunday when asked why she had called President Donald Trump a “weak leader,” especially with regards to his actions on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on Fox News, Pelosi said she reflected in prayer on Easter before her comments.
In the last few weeks, more than half the members of the United Nations have applied for help from the IMF. Does the IMF have enough resources?https://t.co/JfJ8J6B6Tv— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 18, 2020
How does coronavirus kill? Clinicians trace a ferocious rampage through the body, from brain to toes | Science | AAAS https://t.co/3SzMKi0ZDV— Norman Swan (@normanswan) April 18, 2020
On coronavirus, he's basically down to the same 1/3 of the population who are conservative kooks and who have plagued us for the last 50 years at least.
Poll: Just 36 percent of Americans say they trust Trump's comments on coronavirus https://t.co/WzLEVPrBuE pic.twitter.com/2fsTLUdxRy— The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2020
Gabriel Wortman suspected of shooting spree in the coastal town of Portapique before he died during standoff with police
By Leyland Cecco in Toronto & Agencies @ TheGuardian.com, April 19, with video
A gunman in Canada posing as a police officer has killed 16 people after a 12-hour shooting rampage across Nova Scotia in the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in modern times.
Is PDF clipping of interview with Financial Times April 4
After #JNJ selected a lead #COVID19 vaccine candidate, the decision to make it available not-for-profit was easy for Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, J&J. Guided by Our Credo, learn how Gorsky is using a people-first approach to lead J&J through this crisis.— Johnson & Johnson (@JNJNews) April 16, 2020
The chief executive of a MA hospital, outbid for PPE by the feds multiple times, cut a deal, paid extra, hired the trucks — and then was interrogated by the FBI and had to get his Congressperson to intervene to keep DHS from heisting the shipment.https://t.co/zsgCjNOZ0N pic.twitter.com/Wgcf5u0WCY— Maryn McKenna (@marynmck) April 18, 2020
The John Hopkins database is attempting to connect information on the most local levels with larger trends.
The link goes the the U.S. but it is a component of a world map.
Testing still in a rudimentary stage on the level of understanding what is happening. Information from local communities is subject to other kinds of limitations. What makes the John Hopkins approach valuable is that they made the model on the basis of what should be understood rather than trying to make one in the absence of information.
The Church of God in Christ, the country’s biggest African American Pentecostal denomination, has taken a deep and painful leadership hit with reports of at least a dozen to up to 30 bishops and prominent clergy dying of covid-19.
Officials from the denomination did not return requests for comment, but media reports and interviews with experts who study the denomination show the deaths of leaders in states including Michigan, New York and Mississippi. Those are regions where the Church of God in Christ is prominent, and the coronavirus has hit hard.
A group of medical professionals is bringing testing for the novel coronavirus directly to Philadelphia’s African-American community.
On Thursday morning, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium loaded up a van and drove throughout the city to offer coronavirus testing at select locations.
“There are too many of us dying and too many of us with the disease,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, one of the leaders of the initiative.
By Jon Levine @ NYPost.com, April 18
Nobody said the job was easy.
Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Cuomo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:44am
I thought that Cuomo's almost daily public outbursts were merely political theater but a troubling pattern is emerging.He seems to be cracking up due to the pressures of this complex crisis.When the outbreak exploded in NY, due to late mitigation action, he was begging for ventilators, ventilators even after they were sitting in their warehouse. Now it's testing, testing and more demands for the Federal Gov to do something they are already doing.
The good doctors of the WH taskforce have been carefully, clearly and slowly explaining the complex dance that will assist the governors in phase one of the recovery so that even thick headed liberals should be able to understand it.
Cuomo is either not listening or his mental abilities are so compromised that he can''t understand the full capabilities of every sector of the nation are organized to help with this complex task.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:02am
You do realize that your posts have repeatedly become more and more separated from reality, don't you? The image of the Trump supporter has become the zombie picture from the Give Me Death people in Ohio. I think you believe that your posts will cause Liberals heads explode. Instead, we fear for your mental health. We do not want people like you in charge. The turnout in the midterms and in Wisconsin shows that people are fed up with your nonsense. I'm hoping that you and others like you continue to post. You encourage rational people to vote Trump,and other Republicans out of office. You really are a joke.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:12am
Nonny has a mental health? How cute. Any pictures?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:44am
I think he is the guy in the Trump cap in the zombie picture.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:53am
Totally worth suffering through a Nonny misadventure....(I want my MTV...)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:58am
Devin, your boss says:
“The States have to step up their TESTING!”
He specifically rebukes the organization of full capabilities by the Federal government by not making that work integral to the plans to reopen the country.
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:43am
Cuomo tweeting just for you, nonny:
Betcha really liked it when the Senator reported that welfare wasn't working, that it was ending up with babies having babies and males devalued. Can't have it both ways with liking the truth. Delusion is delusion no matter which ideology is providing it.
Edit to add: I think you need to think more than twice about how your kind of spin is not just a fun game to play on the internet anymore, spinning shit publicly can now mean real death. Fox has to deal with lawsuits now, it's not aj idle threat. I'm mostly a big fan of freedom of speech, but there's a limit. I'm pretty sure I would not be crying for you if the FBI harassed you a little bit about your posting proclivities. You have weird opinions about life-threatening realities? Keep them to yourself and your family and friends, don't try to spread it allover like another virus.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:53pm
Cuomo took the correct first step to survey the testing labs in Ny and he could have taken the correct second and third steps.Those would have been to survey the reagent suppliers and then contact the taskforce with his results and any problems.
He didn't do this he froze like a deer in the headlights and made a scene on twitter. I understand why you are up in the middle of the nigh. I would be anxious and sleepless if I had to depend on the competence of this leader
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:36pm
Kellyanne, please post the sources for your statements.
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:45pm
Oddly you appear to be in disagreement with Trump over Cuomo's popularity and reputation as a good crisis leader, clearly he wants to steal some of that thunder:
Trump plays misleading clips of 'support' from Cuomo at coronavirus briefing
US president accused of going into campaign mode after showing selectively edited videos containing praise by one of his most trenchant critics
@ TheGuardian.com, April 19
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 1:14am
Managing special-needs crisis managers is Trump's task but not mine. Seeking common ground and even buttering up a faltering but critical crisis leader is wise , we need more cooperation and less chaos.
Trump must deal with Cuomo much like he dealt with KIm in NK. Both have huge egos on an insecure frame and that frame can't be allowed to collapse in this crisis, too many people depend on it.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 1:30pm
Cuomo, responds.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 1:53pm
Once again, you choose irrational statements to support Trump. More desperation.
BTW, Kim fired missiles the day before South Korean parliamentary elections.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/world/asia/north-korea-fires-missiles.html
Trump did not handle Kim.
BTW US oil prices just dropped to record lows under Trump's watch.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/19/tech/global-stocks/index.html
Negative numbers
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 2:28pm
Trump must deal with Cuomo much like he dealt with KIm in NK.
Trump gave Kim a photo ob for nothing that Kim used for propaganda purposes to shore up his regime. Then Trump lied to his base that he had accomplished something. Like you, his clueless base believed it. That won't work with Cuomo because there's no propaganda purpose he could use the photo op for since most of his voters hate Trump.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 3:18pm
The comparison is also stupid because Cuomo has displayed more management focus on the needs of the moment than Trump has.
The idea that Trump is keeping Cuomo from losing it while Trump keeps congratulating himself in cringe worthy mini rallies would be funny if the show was not killing people by the minute.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 3:52pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:52am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:59am
Bloomberg version of NYT article:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:01am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:02am
Slavitt thread on topic starts here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:04am
With Broad, Random Tests for Antibodies, Germany Seeks Path Out of Lockdown
The first large Western democracy to contain the spread of the virus is now the first to methodically go about reopening its economy. Others are watching.
By Katrin Bennhold @ NYTimes.com, 2 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 2:35am
With everybody with a college education agreeing that testing needs to increase exponentially in order to open the economy, the White House insistence that such is not the case is deeply strange.
They are cool with handing out trillions of dollars to businesses and workers. The construction of the Border Wall continues unabated. What all this spending and lending means for the future is a mind numbing problem we don't have time for now.
But none of that sense of urgency is being directed toward the one capability that governs our fate.
Why not?
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 6:30pm
Yes it is so strange, and I have no clue yet why. You would think their corporate buddies would nudge them some if they don't like the scientist folk.
Edit to add: I mean, you can take it outside the White House and see it, too, like the Governor of Texas. Sure there are some corporate idiots out there like the Hobby Lobby guy or the Chick A'Fil folk, but most are not so stupid as not to know how their bread will eventually be buttered now. Can't have workers nor buyers with a significant number of them always out sick or dying.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:02pm
From the corporate side, there is no way people are going back to work without a plan.
Employees in other businesses don't have much power in that regard.. Work or be gone.
A reopening plan that tries to play the two against one another is as cynical as cynical can get.
But toward what end? It all seems stupid.
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:52pm
The Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University puts the testing needed in the context of a phased reopening in their study Roadmap to Pandemic Resiliency:
The study also puts the expansion of testing in the context of tracing and supported isolation as the only way to replace quarantines.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 12:53pm
Is it not apparent that the appropriate regime will mirror that which protects (and what a shame it is...) the Orange Asshole, viz, before you get in, you cough in the cup?
I suppose my (imagined) device instantly flashes back a green or red light, and you are deemed good to go for, some finite, (hopefully not infinitesimally short) period of time.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 3:49pm
He who invents this will get a Nobel. (I say "he" cuz my fantasy, natch, envisages the proud innovator as me...)
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 3:51pm
That is probably where the science will go to eventually. Having to respond to crises like this push us closer to that technology.
For the time being, however, we are still digging ditches and rushing into No Man's Land between artillery barrages.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 4:00pm