House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) didn’t hold back on Sunday when asked why she had called President Donald Trump a “weak leader,” especially with regards to his actions on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking on Fox News, Pelosi said she reflected in prayer on Easter before her comments.
“What I decided was the president has made many mistakes,” she said on the right-wing network. She said Trump ignored science, dismissed criticism of his early inaction as a “hoax” and claimed the virus would “miraculously” go away.
She said much of those issues would be something to review later.
But now, she said, Trump is blaming others, including the nation’s governors as well as herself ― and that led to her decision to call him weak.
“Leaders take responsibility,” Pelosi told Chris Wallace. “So I said he’s a weak leader. He doesn’t take responsibility. He places blame on others.
Pelosi called on Trump to make decisions based on science:
Comments
We have to realize these are the people that Trump considers great
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-defends-right-wing-protesters-fighting-coronavirus-restrictions-great-people_n_5e9d0ceec5b635d25d6efeb2
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 7:29am
Again one of your weird comments - who here besides Anonymous Peter doesn't realize that? "Hey, everybody - you have to realize there's an angry disruptive right wing!" "You have to realize America has a lot of gun nuts." "You have to realize Fox is largely a propaganda machine for the right." "You have to realize Starbucks is the largest coffee chain in the world." "You have to realize racism still is rampant in America." What else ya got?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:15am
Nothing weird about it. Just showing some of the protesters.
The same folks who want to decide what women can do with their bodies are upset when the government suggests shelter in place.
Simply a pic from a news story. No different than pics from NYC showing people disregarding social distancing. I don't see a reason to be upset.
Edit to add:
It connects directly to Trump blaming Governors and telling people to "Liberate" their states.
2nd Edit to add
From the article
Trump's instruction to protest Governors immediately came to mind
3rd Edit to add:
Talked about the same group of folks before
Showed an image of them from Ohio
It looked like a zombie movie
This is simply a different image.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:35am
he's hoping, basically betting on, people like you getting your knickers all in a twist about them:
It's all he's got left, culture war: have the fans rile up the liberals and have the liberals start attacking them.
It's like you fall for his trolling nearly every time, delivering the "outrage" and attention to his topic (of distraction) he wants. Even if nothing else ends up happening, he gets ratings, attention, and distraction from his ineptness. Also, like all trolls, makes him feel more powerful that he can manipulate both the fans and people like you emotionally.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:39am