By Jon Levine @ NYPost.com, April 18
Nobody said the job was easy.
Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.
The waterworks took place at least twice during meetings with White House staff and in at least one case was witnessed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The burst of emotions resulted from meetings discussing internal staffing changes [....]
seems related: Surprise: Trump’s “Opening Our Country Council” Is Already A Total Mess
Several business leaders were reportedly unaware they were on the advisory group until the president read their names in the Rose Garden on Tuesday. “My company is furious,” one lobbyist said.
By Eric Lutz @ VanityFair.com, April 16
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 5:05am
no guts no comment:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 5:25am
absurdly late, but it's a start (really how could the rest of them in the White House be so clueless as to not do this?)
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:33pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 6:23am
Trump whines on TV every day. Lack of tears doesn't change much, just he's a cold fish.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 7:06am