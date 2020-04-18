Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The John Hopkins database is attempting to connect information on the most local levels with larger trends.
The link goes the the U.S. but it is a component of a world map.
Testing still in a rudimentary stage on the level of understanding what is happening. Information from local communities is subject to other kinds of limitations. What makes the John Hopkins approach valuable is that they made the model on the basis of what should be understood rather than trying to make one in the absence of information.
The Church of God in Christ, the country’s biggest African American Pentecostal denomination, has taken a deep and painful leadership hit with reports of at least a dozen to up to 30 bishops and prominent clergy dying of covid-19.
Officials from the denomination did not return requests for comment, but media reports and interviews with experts who study the denomination show the deaths of leaders in states including Michigan, New York and Mississippi. Those are regions where the Church of God in Christ is prominent, and the coronavirus has hit hard.
A group of medical professionals is bringing testing for the novel coronavirus directly to Philadelphia’s African-American community.
On Thursday morning, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium loaded up a van and drove throughout the city to offer coronavirus testing at select locations.
“There are too many of us dying and too many of us with the disease,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, one of the leaders of the initiative.
Nobody said the job was easy.
Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
He believed people who pooh-poohed #COVID19.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his daughter said.
Now he's dead.https://t.co/PTWMWTP4uF @GiniaNYT h/t @reneeygraham #coronavirus
Cheatin’ CCP https://t.co/ylWz6zgpIk— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 18, 2020
A new spike in coronavirus cases is the darkest shadow hanging over the future of sports, concerts and every kind of commonplace mass gathering https://t.co/LltC7aiiIN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 18, 2020
Social media has amplified extremists of all perspectives, giving the sense of worse relations even as society has continued to grow more tolerant, intermarriage and interdating rates have risen, a black president came and went, etc. https://t.co/lUtSz4xpsV— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 18, 2020
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
Comments
there's "morons" in a lot of states, no one should kid themselves about that, they just do it illegally:
Cops bust massive, non-socially-distant party in Canarsie barbershop
By Alex Taylor and Vincent Barone @ NYPost.com, April 19, 2020 | 2:55am
Cops bust Bronx bottle club that broke coronavirus rules, find loaded semi-automatic weapon
By ELIZABETH KEOGH NEW YORK DAILY NEWS |APR 18, 2020 | 6:30 PM
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 4:25am
In the Bronx, there were almost 13,700 visits to check for compliance and only two people arrested and both at one location
In Canarsie, one location attended by teens and young adults, citations given to everyone.
The situations expose others to risk, but pale in comparison to the crowds allowed by some Republican Governors. The police intervened in NYC. Floridians win the moron crown.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:13am
Frankly I don't see where people are jamming together on the beach. Have a look.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/jacksonville-florida-beach-reopen/inde...
Let's be real - most infections ar happening in old folds homes, ships, pubs at resorts, meatpacking plants, probably waiting lines at airports, etc. Even 5 feet apart walking past each other in the beach air prolly isn't too hazardous.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:06am
It's still prolly not a good idea.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:14am
A recent video published by the New England Journal of Medicine shows that simply talking can spread particles over long distances
https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/17/21224815/talking-spit-watch-particles-mask-laser-droplets-visualization
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:28am
waiting lines at airports
I would cheerfully donate some of my tiny dollars to take just one cohort from this Trump created mayhem and trace out the chain of infection into the community...just for shits and giggles...
(to prefigure the result, dna strain deconstruction shows most of our cases are of European origin...hmmmm)
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/15/air-passengers-crush-coronaviru...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:20am
Sad
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 11:08am
Khazar superiority?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:52pm
i have been a sucker for red heads since I was 3 years old...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:30pm
I Love Lucy?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 4:05pm
umm, you cannot imagine the pain with which I point out that when I was 3, there was no such program on tv.
(no tv, really...)
The red head in question lived in the apartment next door.
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 4:40pm
I presume there was at least dirt to roll around in. Rolling in my sweet baby's arms... Or au reverse.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 6:06pm
Yes, old though I be, contra to the expression, I am not older than dirt....
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:21pm
yeah I do note on Twitter people posting "I am outraged" photos of something like everybody on a bridge in London stopping to look at something, or people walking in a city park. And I see it is just a depth perception fool-the-eye problem of the way the phone takes a picture that some people clearly don't know how to "read", that all the people in the picture are singles or couples or families that are actually at least six feet apart!
And hello, if you are quarantined in a house together and sleep in the same bed and eat in the same kitchen, there is no reason when you go out for a walk together that you need to be six feet apart.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:12pm
The CDC rules emphasize staying at home as much as possible.
Recommendations include wearing mask when outside
Not wearing a mask when outside carries the risk of exposing others to droplets even by simply talking.
It's Florida, so what can you expect? The Governor has no clue how to put on a face mask.
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/ron-desantis-face-mask/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:52pm
I know.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:54pm
So you agree that the nonsense in Florida could result in a rebound of disease.?
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-04-12-20/h_8fa16346a53e15087be54faef3b0d5bb
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:59pm
rebound...
One would not think it a point requiring elucidation, but we all have a stake in stamping out their insanity, as we live in the "Shengen" zone (as it were.)
Not only are we subject to their return, the secondary and tertiary infectees in their home states traveling all over can set us back to sitting around with our thumbs up our collective asses staring at these damnable walls (I get carried away, I know)
The idiocy of losing the hard won benefit that distancing has bought us is infuriating to contemplate.
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:06pm
yes of course. The point is the same one we always have with you, everything is black or white, no nuance no grey. THE TRUTH is without a totalitarian state enforcing rules, you will never have 100% compliance! To dream of 100% compliance is to want a totalitarian state. You can't see that self-isolation and social distancing is science temporarily hoping for the majority to comply and fully figuring into their calculations that a minority will not comply?
I am sure that social media harping on people and dissing them helps and i see that you are try to contribute to the shaming culture around this which is part of the whole game. You need peer pressure and shaming to work. Fine, there's plenty of people around willing to do that, those that like that sort of thing, LIKE YOU.
I'm just not that type of person, okay. I like to spend my time analyzing objectively what's going on. I am just not into the shaming job. I leave it to people like you.
Do you realize that what you are trying to do here is to shame me to volunteer in shaming duties which you love to do?
I'm just not interested in doing that, okay? I don't think any of those stupid people are reading Dagblog. I see no reason to spend time shaming them here, only to share news about what is happening where so we can all be better informed and make better personal decisions.
It's beyond me why you want to harp at your fellow Dagbloggers all the time based on some strawman image you have made of them. This is simply not an activist audience here, can't you see that? Harping is not going to change me.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:18pm
Actually, I think science is waiting for a vaccine.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:18pm
by the way, to be clear where I stand I was wearing a mask and gloves every time I went outside since March 15. When the schools here were still open and DeBlasio was still hoping to have a St. Pat's day parade on Fifth Avenue. I don't need lectures about stupid politicians, we got one running NYC.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:23pm
From my neighborhood this afternoon. They are talking about Van Cortland Park
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:12pm