Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
A group of medical professionals is bringing testing for the novel coronavirus directly to Philadelphia’s African-American community.
On Thursday morning, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium loaded up a van and drove throughout the city to offer coronavirus testing at select locations.
“There are too many of us dying and too many of us with the disease,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, one of the leaders of the initiative.
By Jon Levine @ NYPost.com, April 18
Nobody said the job was easy.
Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
You know the drill: go and post this on Facebook.
He believed people who pooh-poohed #COVID19.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his daughter said.
Now he's dead.https://t.co/PTWMWTP4uF @GiniaNYT h/t @reneeygraham #coronavirus
all your tariff r belong to us! pwnd!
Cheatin’ CCP https://t.co/ylWz6zgpIk— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 18, 2020
A new spike in coronavirus cases is the darkest shadow hanging over the future of sports, concerts and every kind of commonplace mass gathering https://t.co/LltC7aiiIN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 18, 2020
Social media has amplified extremists of all perspectives, giving the sense of worse relations even as society has continued to grow more tolerant, intermarriage and interdating rates have risen, a black president came and went, etc. https://t.co/lUtSz4xpsV— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 18, 2020
story worth passing around Trump fan circles
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Cuomo:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:44am
I thought that Cuomo's almost daily public outbursts were merely political theater but a troubling pattern is emerging.He seems to be cracking up due to the pressures of this complex crisis.When the outbreak exploded in NY, due to late mitigation action, he was begging for ventilators, ventilators even after they were sitting in their warehouse. Now it's testing, testing and more demands for the Federal Gov to do something they are already doing.
The good doctors of the WH taskforce have been carefully, clearly and slowly explaining the complex dance that will assist the governors in phase one of the recovery so that even thick headed liberals should be able to understand it.
Cuomo is either not listening or his mental abilities are so compromised that he can''t understand the full capabilities of every sector of the nation are organized to help with this complex task.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:02am
You do realize that your posts have repeatedly become more and more separated from reality, don't you? The image of the Trump supporter has become the zombie picture from the Give Me Death people in Ohio. I think you believe that your posts will cause Liberals heads explode. Instead, we fear for your mental health. We do not want people like you in charge. The turnout in the midterms and in Wisconsin shows that people are fed up with your nonsense. I'm hoping that you and others like you continue to post. You encourage rational people to vote Trump,and other Republicans out of office. You really are a joke.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:12am
Nonny has a mental health? How cute. Any pictures?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:44am
I think he is the guy in the Trump cap in the zombie picture.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:53am
Totally worth suffering through a Nonny misadventure....(I want my MTV...)
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:58am
Devin, your boss says:
“The States have to step up their TESTING!”
He specifically rebukes the organization of full capabilities by the Federal government by not making that work integral to the plans to reopen the country.
by moat on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:43am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:52am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:53am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 12:59am
Bloomberg version of NYT article:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:01am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:02am
Slavitt thread on topic starts here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 1:04am
With Broad, Random Tests for Antibodies, Germany Seeks Path Out of Lockdown
The first large Western democracy to contain the spread of the virus is now the first to methodically go about reopening its economy. Others are watching.
By Katrin Bennhold @ NYTimes.com, 2 hrs. ago
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 2:35am