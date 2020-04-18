Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
A group of medical professionals is bringing testing for the novel coronavirus directly to Philadelphia’s African-American community.
On Thursday morning, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium loaded up a van and drove throughout the city to offer coronavirus testing at select locations.
“There are too many of us dying and too many of us with the disease,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, one of the leaders of the initiative.
By Jon Levine @ NYPost.com, April 18
Nobody said the job was easy.
Former North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows, just weeks on the job as President Trump’s chief of staff, has already been brought to tears at work on several occasions, according to a report in the New York Times.
Coronavirus Testing Needs to Triple Before the U.S. Can Reopen, Experts Say https://t.co/xksvvI6lkS— Yashar Ali (@yashar) April 19, 2020
You know the drill: go and post this on Facebook.
He believed people who pooh-poohed #COVID19.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his daughter said.
Now he's dead.https://t.co/PTWMWTP4uF @GiniaNYT h/t @reneeygraham #coronavirus
all your tariff r belong to us! pwnd!
Cheatin’ CCP https://t.co/ylWz6zgpIk— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 18, 2020
A new spike in coronavirus cases is the darkest shadow hanging over the future of sports, concerts and every kind of commonplace mass gathering https://t.co/LltC7aiiIN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 18, 2020
Social media has amplified extremists of all perspectives, giving the sense of worse relations even as society has continued to grow more tolerant, intermarriage and interdating rates have risen, a black president came and went, etc. https://t.co/lUtSz4xpsV— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 18, 2020
story worth passing around Trump fan circles
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
Comments
there's "morons" in a lot of states, no one should kid themselves about that, they just do it illegally:
Cops bust massive, non-socially-distant party in Canarsie barbershop
By Alex Taylor and Vincent Barone @ NYPost.com, April 19, 2020 | 2:55am
Cops bust Bronx bottle club that broke coronavirus rules, find loaded semi-automatic weapon
By ELIZABETH KEOGH NEW YORK DAILY NEWS |APR 18, 2020 | 6:30 PM
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 4:25am
In the Bronx, there were almost 13,700 visits to check for compliance and only two people arrested and both at one location
In Canarsie, one location attended by teens and young adults, citations given to everyone.
The situations expose others to risk, but pale in comparison to the crowds allowed by some Republican Governors. The police intervened in NYC. Floridians win the moron crown.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:13am
Frankly I don't see where people are jamming together on the beach. Have a look.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/17/us/jacksonville-florida-beach-reopen/inde...
Let's be real - most infections ar happening in old folds homes, ships, pubs at resorts, meatpacking plants, probably waiting lines at airports, etc. Even 5 feet apart walking past each other in the beach air prolly isn't too hazardous.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:06am
It's still prolly not a good idea.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:14am
A recent video published by the New England Journal of Medicine shows that simply talking can spread particles over long distances
https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/17/21224815/talking-spit-watch-particles-mask-laser-droplets-visualization
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:28am
waiting lines at airports
I would cheerfully donate some of my tiny dollars to take just one cohort from this Trump created mayhem and trace out the chain of infection into the community...just for shits and giggles...
(to prefigure the result, dna strain deconstruction shows most of our cases are of European origin...hmmmm)
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/15/air-passengers-crush-coronaviru...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 9:20am
Sad
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 11:08am