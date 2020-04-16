I’m an African-American emergency room physician in Chicago. Recently, a friend called asking about his grandmother who lives on the South Side in a two-bedroom apartment with five family members, one of whom recently was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.

He asked, “What can I do?”

When I told him to quarantine the infected family member from the grandmother and any other family members with underlying health conditions, my friend reminded me that their apartment has only two bedrooms. He also pointed out that the infected person still has to go to work.

I found myself at a loss for words. And then I started thinking about the larger factors that have now put African-Americans at the epicenter of the corona virus crisis, accounting for 70% of the deaths in a city in which we are just 30 percent of the population. So far, the response from governments at all levels is far short of what is needed.

To really address the issue of African American health risks in the age of corona virus, we need to acknowledge the root causes. Broadly speaking, our communities have suffered decades of disinvestment resulting in concentrated poverty. As with so many other issues in society, racism is a factor.

The practice of redlining, which kept African Americans segregated by denying them mortgages in certain communities, has produced astronomical disparities in wealth building for African-Americans. Today, the average white family in America has 10 times the wealth of the average black family.

Economic and social isolation leads to secondary levels of inequity. Food deserts, food insecurity and inadequate access to health care are driving gross disparities in life expectancy. Today, there is a 30-year gap in life expectancy between wealthy white neighborhoods of Chicago and low-income black neighborhoods.

Many, many African Americans are dying young from preventable deaths. Not surprisingly, these same economic and social disparities have laid fertile ground for African Americans to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in this city. We’re not dying because we aren’t washing our hands, staying home or doing social distancing. We’re dying because we’ve been “socially distanced” for decades.