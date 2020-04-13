Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America
An effective strategy to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track
The star of the NYTimes' op-ed section for April 12, it was accompanied by a large close-up portrait that I at first thought was a youngish Geo. Bush Sr.
He believed people who pooh-poohed #COVID19.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his daughter said.
Now he's dead.https://t.co/PTWMWTP4uF @GiniaNYT h/t @reneeygraham #coronavirus
all your tariff r belong to us! pwnd!
Cheatin’ CCP https://t.co/ylWz6zgpIk— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 18, 2020
A new spike in coronavirus cases is the darkest shadow hanging over the future of sports, concerts and every kind of commonplace mass gathering https://t.co/LltC7aiiIN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 18, 2020
Social media has amplified extremists of all perspectives, giving the sense of worse relations even as society has continued to grow more tolerant, intermarriage and interdating rates have risen, a black president came and went, etc. https://t.co/lUtSz4xpsV— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 18, 2020
story worth passing around Trump fan circles
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
establishment Republicans seem to very much cotton to ideas about less regulation shaping up, more "free enterprise":
As we reopen our economy, let’s be sure to look at those regulations we suspended and ask if we really needed them in the first place. #OccupationalLicensinghttps://t.co/tKWlar7goF
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
“Point Roberts is a geographical anomaly.” ‘The safest place': how one isolated US town is keeping coronavirus at bay | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/U2qK2DngDp— Aaron Bishop (@ABishopLCMS) April 17, 2020

by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:27am
OMG! CHOMSKY FOR BIDEN!!! will wonders never cease?!!! Bonus splainer: commies refusing to ally with the social dems means Nazis win. A pragmatist, who knew? Guess the more rabid Bernie bros gonna hafta smear him now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:17pm
Chomsky always was the first person to ask if an "emergency" was a life threatening event or not. We have simply stumbled into his area of expertise.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:25pm
Sample of three reactions to Chomsky news:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:42pm
Alternatively, it has nothing to do with any of those calculations.
It is down to what is happening in our tiny minds.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:54pm
My own mind might be encumbered by limits itself because I just can't rid of the thought that it is delusional to believe that one of many who ends up being the Dem candidate can make so much difference in "real life". The Congress is made up of 535 people, all of whom have their own particular ideologies, egos and ways of going about things. I don't know how many Federal judges, I know that there are lots and most pride themselves on idiosyncracy. The number of federal career civil servants in Executive is still huge. They all have an impact on what happens, how we are governed, how we respond to crises, it's not just one man or woman with a passionate ideology.
Having a savior complex is just not useful in this country's system. It means disappointment no matter what kind of savior you'd like.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:11pm
Yes, the world will not be changed simply by changing who assigns people these jobs.
On the other hand, these civil servants are the thin line that make it possible for you and I to eat or not.
What i want to emphasize is that we owe our capacity to live our lives upon the fact that some people keep working now when others don't. The much maligned "government" is why we can still complain about it.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:29pm
Of course all us left centrists would easily vote for Bernie, knowing he was unlikely to get a third as far as he claimed (which in many cases aligned with our actual wishes), but primarily concerned that he not get trounced by Trump it equivalent. These fever dreams on the left have gone on 4 years - Hillary gave Bernie 5 seats on the platform committee and they write whole swathes of their wishlist, which was like fine, we'll stick out tongue out at fracking and international trade nyah nyah, but then they still walked away and hung out by a North Dakota pipeline till their face turned blue while the actual party members tried to campaign for Hillary. In short, we don't suffer from Bernie hate the way they suffer from neolib-phobia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 3:04pm
just some interesting thoughts about the complexity of the actual electorate (as opposed to "supporters" types and Dem activist types) from Nate Cohn:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 9:50pm
Yup this tack by the Biden campaign about China has Trump campaign worried and split over which way to go:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 10:02pm