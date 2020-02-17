Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
wow I had no clue, is kinda brutal knowledge:
Tony Blair is doing a lecture this week on the 120th anniversary of the Labour Party— Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) February 17, 2020
Should be interesting, since he is one of only two people born in that 120 years to have won an election for Labour, and Harold Wilson is long dead
He believed people who pooh-poohed #COVID19.
“He watched Fox, and believed it was under control,’’ his daughter said.
Now he's dead.https://t.co/PTWMWTP4uF @GiniaNYT h/t @reneeygraham #coronavirus
all your tariff r belong to us! pwnd!
Cheatin’ CCP https://t.co/ylWz6zgpIk— General Spalding (@robert_spalding) April 18, 2020
A new spike in coronavirus cases is the darkest shadow hanging over the future of sports, concerts and every kind of commonplace mass gathering https://t.co/LltC7aiiIN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 18, 2020
Social media has amplified extremists of all perspectives, giving the sense of worse relations even as society has continued to grow more tolerant, intermarriage and interdating rates have risen, a black president came and went, etc. https://t.co/lUtSz4xpsV— David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) April 18, 2020
story worth passing around Trump fan circles
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
establishment Republicans seem to very much cotton to ideas about less regulation shaping up, more "free enterprise":
As we reopen our economy, let’s be sure to look at those regulations we suspended and ask if we really needed them in the first place. #OccupationalLicensinghttps://t.co/tKWlar7goF
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
“Point Roberts is a geographical anomaly.” ‘The safest place': how one isolated US town is keeping coronavirus at bay | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/U2qK2DngDp— Aaron Bishop (@ABishopLCMS) April 17, 2020
Comments
Obama has finally wandered into the talking points biz, reminding all it's the economy stupid. Implying that Dems need to start loudly taking the credit for "jobs jobs jobs."
by artappraiser on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 7:08pm
Ok, lady - it's been over 24 hours - what'd you learn today?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 9:57am
Read this whole thread started by the technology reporter for The Guardian US, enjoying the way it confirmed my decision to pay the repair bill to keep using my 2003 Ford Focus with the doors that require a key to open them and the roll up windows:
Reminded me of how I saw Josh Marshall write somewhere after the Iowa caucuses that he recently had to replace his refrigerator and was sooo glad he decided against the "smart" refrigerators and went for old style.
I learned we are not "smart" yet.
by artappraiser on Tue, 02/18/2020 - 1:02pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:37am
And thus raves began, later moving to Mallorca and Ibiza.
Trivia: there were no green glow sticks at the first raveathon.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:48am
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 7:47am
That's a simplistic way of looking at a complex situation. By that standard there will be no democratic nominee for president since it's very possible no nominee will get 1991 delegates on the first ballot. But there will be a nominee. Then the question becomes which one of the candidates without 1991 delegates becomes the candidate and why and how was he or she picked.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 11:22am
Chas., who apparently is the favorite semi-retired cranky elder of many younger political hack journos, was apparently being sarcastic. He wrote a short article now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/21/2020 - 3:32pm
1944 was the year takeout pizza was introduced to the U.S.:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/29/2020 - 7:55am
Not voting and congressional gridlock: patriotic all American traditions:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 7:14pm