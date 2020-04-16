Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
Better to be Navajo?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 9:02am
Kamala Harris:
Native American communities in rural areas are especially vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus, and yet their needs are still not being prioritized. We need significant investments in tribal and native communities now more than ever.
She links to an article from the LA Times
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 9:43am