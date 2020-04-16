Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/5keahjvtlH— Gareth Harris (@garethharr) April 16, 2020
story worth passing around Trump fan circles
President Donald Trump’s campaign is secretly paying one Trump son’s wife and another one’s girlfriend $180,000 a year each through the campaign manager’s private company, according to top Republicans with knowledge of the payments https://t.co/SSPziSpiCH— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 18, 2020
“Their new declarations about the availability of rapid testing technology and ramping up capacity are alarmingly similar to the announcements made last week, last month and the month before. They are nowhere." https://t.co/EWd1a9Ri2Y— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) April 18, 2020
NYT - Why We Don’t Know the True Death Rate for Covid-19 https://t.co/8H2vsCFHlZ— Small Wars Journal (@smallwars) April 17, 2020
By Joseph J. Collins @ SmallWarsJournal.com, April 16
Collis is a retired Army Colonel, served DoD in and out of uniform for four decades; decade plus in the Pentagon, capped off by service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Stability Operations, 2001-04, taught for 25 years at West Point and the National War College, and for more than two decades in Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program, an author in and co-editor...., life member of the Council on Foreign Relations and holds a doctorate in Political Science from Columbia University.
I have been sick since mid-March.
A reminder: Sullivan had a long dry run on this front, thinking about AIDS up close and personal.
”We want plagues to have a meaning and to teach us a lesson... We can’t believe suffering and death like this can happen for no reason... The truth, of course, is that plagues have no meaning.“ from @sullydish https://t.co/gldafpDhzM— Jules Gutierrez (@DJJustJules) April 17, 2020
It indeed may be a Covid-19 side effect. But I will just add my anecdotal experience from spending a lot of time as a visitor to ICU's--not a medical professional: if you spend too much time in an ICU for a variety of reasons, you end up on dialysis; the two things almost seem to go hand in hand, it's like a side effect of serious modern medicine.
NEW: Coronavirus may be a respiratory illness, but it’s damaging kidneys at a strikingly high rate. A shortage of dialysis supplies has forced New York doctors to lobby corporate executives for help, @propublica reports. https://t.co/NshPoXR072
A wedding is canceled in New Jersey and an $8.5 billion global flower industry wilts. A coronavirus daisy chain by @ZekeFaux in NY, @RubenMunsterman in Amsterdam and @herbling in Nairobi. The pictures are beautiful. https://t.co/wizfhOJnkV via @BW
establishment Republicans seem to very much cotton to ideas about less regulation shaping up, more "free enterprise":
As we reopen our economy, let’s be sure to look at those regulations we suspended and ask if we really needed them in the first place. #OccupationalLicensinghttps://t.co/tKWlar7goF
As it becomes obvious their Führer is an incompetent delusional con man, 'leading' the nation with the patience and level-headedness of a gerbil on Red Bull, they need a new villain to explain Trump's utter failures:
“Point Roberts is a geographical anomaly.” ‘The safest place': how one isolated US town is keeping coronavirus at bay | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/U2qK2DngDp— Aaron Bishop (@ABishopLCMS) April 17, 2020
‘As an Arab, other jobs are closed off to us, so we became doctors.’ Israel’s Arab medics have been called to the frontline to fight coronavirus https://t.co/GlNNrTlxLY— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 17, 2020
This guy strikes me as a true "deep state" (heh) pro. Like it or not, he doesn't appear interested in talking to the general public nor getting involved in politics, more like he's interested in informing his colleagues, some of whom took an oath to The Constitution
Sweeping testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt may have revealed a clue about the pandemic: The majority of the positive cases so far are among sailors who are asymptomatic, officials say.
,,,The Navy’s testing of the entire 4,800-member crew of the aircraft carrier - which is about 94% complete -
...Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
Ok, that does it, In the unlikely event she's not chosen as V.P., she'll be in the cabinet, and I'm moving on, I'm ready to bet a major Republican is gonna be part of the team eventually as well.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:17am
Ratings! (yesterday)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:52am
oh my
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:55am
Sorry,I like her, but experience calls my name.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:17pm
feel the same way, especially as V.P. to someone of significant age
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:33pm
Yeah, Biden's a 1-termer max anyway. If played right we have 3 terms. If not...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:05pm
I feel about Abrams as I feel and posted about Beto. She lost her election. What is this infatuation with losers? Is she really the best loser? There are several people on the Losers Who Become Famous list. Why is she the one who should be moved to the Losers Who Fail Upward list?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:47pm
Arguably Abrams had the election stolen from her by her opponent, who wouldn't recuse himself from jiggering the number of machines and overseeing the vote count. Beto just couldn't overcome Ted Cruz, while Stace had much more background handling elective office. No rich daddy & daddy-in-law either.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:46pm
Possibly the losers thing is that lots of lefties heart victims of unfairness? And they prioritize using their vote to rectify unfairness over selecting the most qualified candidate? Their vote, it's like a prize for suffering?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 2:57pm
As you probably know I was just being sarcastic. But I don't think these people are popular with the voters. It's a pundit thing. Beto is a prime example. The pundits loved Beto. They loved him when he ran for senator and for president. The voters didn't love Beto. They didn't give Beto massive amounts of money because they supported Beto. The sent money to that guy running against Ted Cruz who looked like he might be able to win. And Beto got confused and thought he was just like Sally Fields. He thought everyone liked him so much he ran for president. I forget, was Beto the first dumb ass on the stage who had no business running for president to drop out?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:57pm
Miz Abrams going with quirky branding, not your stereotypical close-minded librul:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:34pm
While I've read the first two books, liked them, and I don't have the problems with them that many do neither are close to being my favorites .Neither would be in the top ten. I do have problems with both of them. I'd really like to hear her explain why she liked them so much to put them at the top. Quirky doesn't quite explain it. It's a point against her for many, including me.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 12:24am
Like I care - I want a VP who knows how to restock Foggy Bottom, who already knows half the new cabinet, who can call in favors from his/her Senator friend, who is down with the icky details of federal legislation while the Pres is off doing photo ops. Abrams could do this job well in 5-10 years, but the future is now - at best we get to start cleaning up the shit show of Trump and Covid in January, and the Republicans/paleo-cinservative-Putin allies will still be firing on us. Give Abrams HUD or some other department that makes use of her extenaive state legislature & legal and people talents. (and HUD's not a backwater - it will be a Frontline for recovery). Just don't presume to put her a heartbeat from the presidency because she ran a good but failed race in Georgia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:08am
Who ever is the vp might likely be the establishment candidate for president in 4 years if Biden wins. The choice is more important than ever this year.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 2:26am
Depending. Somehow a 75-year-old Liz Warren won't be a shoo-in in 2024 or even guaranteed to run. 50-somethings now, sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 2:53am
the leading Never Trumpers endorsed in this WaPo editorial yesterday
We’ve never backed a Democrat for president. But Trump must be defeated.
By George T. Conway III, Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson
April 15, 2020 at 2:35 p.m. EDT The authors are on the advisory board of the Lincoln Project.
-----
Also I just heard the anchor on CNN tv just now announce that they would have a new "Coronavirus Town Hall" tonight and the guest will be: Joe Biden
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:03am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:09am
Amidst the considerable to-ing and fro-ing vis-a-vis Biden's relatively quiescent (dare we say torpor?) status I have to confess myself uncharacteristically (for me) undecided as to whether he helps or hurts himself when visible.
Not that I won't work for his election, (my vote is irrelevant, I vote in San Francisco and Trump ain't winning Cali), but Precious Blood of the Sweet Baby Jesus...
Thanks, Obama
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:24am
Someone should appreciate that Hillary made 1/100th the gaffes of Biden while actually being in the public eye with people gunning for her. There will be no discussion re the Senator from MBNA the way there was 3 speeches to Goldman Sachs among hundreds of others. So I'm willing to accept that this campaign is largely Weekend at Bernie's, and whether we wheel in Biden or Cuomo or an actual Bernie or someone else come January, as long as it's not another paleoQuisling Republican, I simply don't give a shit. The major business of government was always done at lower levels, and much of that infrastructure's in tatters (sha-doo-wop).
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:18am