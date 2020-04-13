    Joe's Plan was in the NYTimes for Easter Sunday

    By artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 1:53am |

    Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America

    An effective strategy to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track

    The star of the NYTimes' op-ed section for April 12, it was accompanied by a large close-up portrait that I at first thought was a youngish Geo. Bush Sr.

    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:27am

    OMG! CHOMSKY FOR BIDEN!!! will wonders never cease?!!! Bonus splainer: commies refusing to ally with the social dems means Nazis win. A pragmatist, who knew? Guess the more rabid Bernie bros gonna hafta smear him now:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:17pm

    Chomsky always was the first person to ask if an "emergency" was a life threatening event or not. We have simply stumbled into his area of expertise.


    by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:25pm

    Sample of three reactions to Chomsky news:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:42pm

    Alternatively, it has nothing to do with any of those calculations.

    It is down to what is happening in our tiny minds.


    by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:54pm

    My own mind might be encumbered by limits itself because I just can't rid of the thought that it is delusional to believe that one of many who ends up being the Dem candidate can make so much difference in "real life". The Congress is made up of 535 people, all of whom have their own particular ideologies, egos and ways of going about things. I don't know how many Federal judges, I know that there are lots and most pride themselves on idiosyncracy. The number of federal career civil servants in Executive is still huge. They all have an impact on what happens, how we are governed, how we respond to crises, it's not just one man or woman with a passionate ideology.

    Having a savior complex is just not useful in this country's system. It means disappointment no matter what kind of savior you'd like.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:11pm

    Yes, the world will not be changed simply by changing who assigns people these jobs.

    On the other hand, these civil servants are the thin line that make it possible for you and I to eat or not.

    What i want to emphasize is that we owe our capacity to live our lives upon the fact that some people keep working now when others don't. The much maligned "government" is why we can still complain about it.


    by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:29pm

