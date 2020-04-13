    Joe's Plan was in the NYTimes for Easter Sunday

    By artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 1:53am |

    Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America

    An effective strategy to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track

    The star of the NYTimes' op-ed section for April 12, it was accompanied by a large close-up portrait that I at first thought was a youngish Geo. Bush Sr.

    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:27am

    OMG! CHOMSKY FOR BIDEN!!! will wonders never cease?!!! Bonus splainer: commies refusing to ally with the social dems means Nazis win. A pragmatist, who knew? Guess the more rabid Bernie bros gonna hafta smear him now:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:17pm

    Chomsky always was the first person to ask if an "emergency" was a life threatening event or not. We have simply stumbled into his area of expertise.


    by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:25pm

