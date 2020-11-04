Surgeon General Singles Out People Of Color To Stop Alcohol, Drugs In COVID-19 Fight

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Friday singled out African Americans and Latino communities at the White House COVID-19 press briefing, telling them to refrain from “alcohol, tobacco and drugs” to protect their health during the pandemic. Minutes later, after a challenge from a reporter, he said his comments were “not meant to be offensive” and that the advice was for all Americans.

“Some people online ... are already offended by that language and the idea that behaviors may be leading to these high death rates,” noted Alcindor. She asked Adams to respond to “people who might be offended by the language you used.” Adams said he uses the language in his own family and that he didn’t mean to offend anyone

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/surgeon-general-jerome-adams-minorities-drugs-drinking-tobacco-covid-19_n_5e910917c5b6f7b1ea811195

It is clear that Adams did mean to offend. He follows in the footsteps of black Republicans who for decades have called blacks who are not Republicans trapped on a plantation.



https://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/23/opinion/blow-blacks-conservatives-and-plantations.html

Omarosa was know for throwing black people under the bus to gain favor with Trump

https://www.nola.com/opinions/article_95925724-ae5c-5833-a710-d90033277bbe.html

Lynn Patton was willing to be used as a prop by Mark Meadows

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/02/28/what-mark-meadows-anger-rashida-tlaib-says-about-our-racial-politics/

Ben Carson was an icon in the black community, until his politics were known

https://democracyguardian.com/black-people-loved-ben-carson-until-he-started-talking-politics-7611bf06ce2

We will see Adams defended but, if data is obtained, I think it will be shown that many black people lost faith in the Surgeon General.

“US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says black, Latino & other ppl of color should ‘avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs.’ ‘We need you to step up,’ he says,” Alcindor reported on Twitter, noting that some will find Adams’ language offensive. She also noted that Adams had previously stressed that behavior was not the reason why more blacks people are dying from COVID-19. It’s unclear whether Adams got his signals crossed, went off-script, or simply lost his damn mind.

The comments are surprising for a number of reasons, including the fact that Adams was striking a very different tone earlier this week. Talking to BET earlier this week, Adams acknowledged that the health issues that have made black people so vulnerable to COVID-19 are systemic. He told the channel, “we’re addressing the social inequities that have occurred and that can cause poor health in our society.” Among the reasons he noted: less ability to social distance because of the work they do and the neighborhoods they live in, as well as higher rates of chronic disease—like asthma, diabetes, and lung disease—that can make COVID-19 more severe.

https://www.theroot.com/surgeon-general-jerome-adams-tells-black-people-to-lay-1842797456