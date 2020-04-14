Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Point Roberts is a geographical anomaly.” ‘The safest place': how one isolated US town is keeping coronavirus at bay | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/U2qK2DngDp— Aaron Bishop (@ABishopLCMS) April 17, 2020
‘As an Arab, other jobs are closed off to us, so we became doctors.’ Israel’s Arab medics have been called to the frontline to fight coronavirus https://t.co/GlNNrTlxLY— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 17, 2020
This guy strikes me as a true "deep state" (heh) pro. Like it or not, he doesn't appear interested in talking to the general public nor getting involved in politics, more like he's interested in informing his colleagues, some of whom took an oath to The Constitution
Sweeping testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt may have revealed a clue about the pandemic: The majority of the positive cases so far are among sailors who are asymptomatic, officials say.
,,,The Navy’s testing of the entire 4,800-member crew of the aircraft carrier - which is about 94% complete -
...Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
A 4/13 letter from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY to the NEJM on universal screening for SARS-CoV-2 found "29 of the 33 patients (for delivery) who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation. Of the 29 women who had been asymptomatic but who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on admission, fever developed in 3 (10%) before postpartum discharge (median length of stay, 2 days)."
This is why universal testing is needed.
Certain countries in Europe -- Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway -- are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Here's how they got to this point and what lies ahead for them:https://t.co/TwDuswOCgn— CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020
The group includes Republicans and Democrats.
By Marianne LeVine, Josh Bresnahan & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 16
[....] Senators and House members received notifications Wednesday from the White House.
The Democratic senators invited to the task force are Tom Carper of Delaware, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
As part of "The America We Need", @nytopinion's excellent project on how we can emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger, we published this fascinating write-up of a study investigating how the pandemic is changing us morally. Take a look: https://t.co/23nwPteBSO— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 16, 2020
From the outside, this appears ridiculous.
Hundreds of Michigan residents descended on the state Capitol in Lansing in their cars and trucks on Wednesday for a vehicle demonstration, called #OperationGridlock, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.
Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, issued a new stay-at-home order last Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters described the order as draconian and a violation of their individual liberties.
Washington (CNN)An Indiana congressman said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from the novel coronavirus is the "lesser of two evils" compared with the economy cratering due to social distancing measures.
Speaking with radio station WIBC in Indiana, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth asserted that, while he appreciated the science behind the virus' spread, "it is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter."
I’m an African-American emergency room physician in Chicago. Recently, a friend called asking about his grandmother who lives on the South Side in a two-bedroom apartment with five family members, one of whom recently was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
He asked, “What can I do?”
When I told him to quarantine the infected family member from the grandmother and any other family members with underlying health conditions, my friend reminded me that their apartment has only two bedrooms. He also pointed out that the infected person still has to go to work.
all hands on deck!
Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/5keahjvtlH— Gareth Harris (@garethharr) April 16, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
There is a what I think is a major money quote in the article and gets at why 1) I don't get why a lot of my friends here get so het up about who ends up being the actual Dem candidate 2) don't get why so many get het up when Trump says he's gonna do this or that:
You get someone who is capable of appointing good people to head the cabinet agencies. Be nice if someone like Warren was doing the appointing as she gets how a lot of that stuff works. But not absolutely necessary.
The president gets a media bully pulpit but it really ain't worth that much cause whatever he or she says doesn't mean it's gonna happen.
ONES SENATORS AND CONGRESSPERSON are far more important! Far far far.
Why do we spend so much time, passion, effort and money on figuring out the actual person who fills the role. It's like a celeb popularity contest with not much there there.
The essential consideration in voting for president: direction of foreign policy and what kind of Federal court appointees will they favor. That's it.
Used to be a popular thing for political operatives to say: governors make the best president. Wish we would go back to that instead of believing they actually will affect domestic policy according to some pie in the sky promises in a campaign. That's just not reality, is not the way it works. Any one of the last ten candidates left standing in the Dem race would have been just fine. No reason to argue about it so much, absolutely no reality to that. It's delusional belief that "messaging" and symbols can get things done.
Edit to add: look at the supposed signature accomplishment of the Obama presidency, for example. What is it? "Obamacare". Doesn't look a thing like what he first proposed. Looks actually more like "Romneycare". Who actually caused it to happen? Thousands of people in government, elected and appointed.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 12:23am
Biden should make the goal of rehabilitating the Executive Branch a major part of his effort to assemble a team and develop that work into his campaign. In the face of the present crisis, hitting the ground running is going to be important. Such an approach will also appeal to voters. We are tired of all the winning.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 9:31am
I for one was thinking quite some time ago: he should announce cabinet appts ASAP. But I'm no expert political operative on timing.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:31pm
I have been thinking along similar lines but am not savvy on the dangers involved with doing that too soon.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:33pm
It looks like Joe got your memo:
Biden says he’s already choosing a presidential transition team
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:12am
While I agree mostly and if I had to choose I'd rather democrats controlled the senate than the presidency I think you're downplaying the power of the president. It doesn't just matter what party control the presidency it matters which democrat controls it. I'll go back to the story of the Bush tax cuts. They were passed with a sunset clause to expire in ten years. Every one was in favor of keeping some of those tax cuts. The republicans wanted all of them, democrats just the tax cuts that affected the lower and middle class.Ried and McConnell were locked in negotiations and Obama got impatient. Biden told Obama to let him talk to McConnell, that he could get a deal. And he did. It was reported the Reid was so pissed to be uncut in this way it told Obama he wouldn't lead negotiations with McConnell ever again unless Obama promised not to send in Biden. Reid reportedly said he could have gotten a much better deal.
This isn't some left wing analysis from the intercept or another left wing site. This was the main stream analysis at the time. While the president can't decide what gets passed or what deals are made in congress they can push the line to the left or the right. All the evidence I've seen is that Biden will be pushing it to the right. Farther right than Obama or Clinton.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:01pm
Biden was the Senator from MBNA...
And, boy, howdy, did he come through when the Bankruptcy Bill was being marked up (leaving some must see TV interaction with then Bankruptcy prof. E. Warren..
.
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 2:12pm
there's upsides and downsides to having a president with that kind of experience, though, Rog. Someone who knows the kind of pressure that individual congresspeople are under from er, paid constituents, also knows exactly what kind of horse trading needs to be done to get one to change their vote on any one thing. Think Bill Clinton working the phones all night to get something passed or the classic, LBJ the threatener...
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:35pm