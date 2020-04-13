Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Interesting coastal parallel:— Ben Swasey (@benswasey) April 13, 2020
- 6 Democratic governors in the Northeast say they'll work together on easing coronavirus restrictions: https://t.co/ZLRHDEUres
- 3 Democratic governors on West Coast will work together on a shared approach for reopening: https://t.co/TERxE9nRFZ
“Point Roberts is a geographical anomaly.” ‘The safest place': how one isolated US town is keeping coronavirus at bay | US news | The Guardian https://t.co/U2qK2DngDp— Aaron Bishop (@ABishopLCMS) April 17, 2020
‘As an Arab, other jobs are closed off to us, so we became doctors.’ Israel’s Arab medics have been called to the frontline to fight coronavirus https://t.co/GlNNrTlxLY— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 17, 2020
This guy strikes me as a true "deep state" (heh) pro. Like it or not, he doesn't appear interested in talking to the general public nor getting involved in politics, more like he's interested in informing his colleagues, some of whom took an oath to The Constitution
Sweeping testing of the entire crew of the coronavirus-stricken U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt may have revealed a clue about the pandemic: The majority of the positive cases so far are among sailors who are asymptomatic, officials say.
,,,The Navy’s testing of the entire 4,800-member crew of the aircraft carrier - which is about 94% complete -
...Roughly 60 percent of the over 600 sailors who tested positive so far have not shown symptoms of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the Navy says. The service did not speculate about how many might later develop symptoms or remain asymptomatic.
But after seeing the data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately infected and killed non-white Americans, Harris views the disease as a powerful, skilled combatant that is currently getting the best of its unprepared, untrained opponent—America. And, according to the senator, as the coronavirus exposes some of America’s previously ignored weaknesses, the only way we can hope to defeat the disease by eliminating the deficiencies such as structural racism and institutional inequality.
“If I were to list the disparities, I would put them into buckets,” Harris explained. “I would put it into the public health bucket, the economic justice bucket, the educational justice piece, and environmental justice. But those aren’t exclusive, right? There are definitely others.”
A 4/13 letter from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY to the NEJM on universal screening for SARS-CoV-2 found "29 of the 33 patients (for delivery) who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation. Of the 29 women who had been asymptomatic but who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on admission, fever developed in 3 (10%) before postpartum discharge (median length of stay, 2 days)."
This is why universal testing is needed.
Certain countries in Europe -- Germany, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Austria and Norway -- are beginning to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Here's how they got to this point and what lies ahead for them:https://t.co/TwDuswOCgn— CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2020
The group includes Republicans and Democrats.
By Marianne LeVine, Josh Bresnahan & Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, April 16
[....] Senators and House members received notifications Wednesday from the White House.
The Democratic senators invited to the task force are Tom Carper of Delaware, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Dianne Feinstein of California, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Angus King of Maine, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
As part of "The America We Need", @nytopinion's excellent project on how we can emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger, we published this fascinating write-up of a study investigating how the pandemic is changing us morally. Take a look: https://t.co/23nwPteBSO— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) April 16, 2020
From the outside, this appears ridiculous.
Hundreds of Michigan residents descended on the state Capitol in Lansing in their cars and trucks on Wednesday for a vehicle demonstration, called #OperationGridlock, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.
Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, issued a new stay-at-home order last Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters described the order as draconian and a violation of their individual liberties.
Washington (CNN)An Indiana congressman said Tuesday that letting more Americans die from the novel coronavirus is the "lesser of two evils" compared with the economy cratering due to social distancing measures.
Speaking with radio station WIBC in Indiana, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth asserted that, while he appreciated the science behind the virus' spread, "it is always the American government's position to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we have to always choose the latter."
I’m an African-American emergency room physician in Chicago. Recently, a friend called asking about his grandmother who lives on the South Side in a two-bedroom apartment with five family members, one of whom recently was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive.
He asked, “What can I do?”
When I told him to quarantine the infected family member from the grandmother and any other family members with underlying health conditions, my friend reminded me that their apartment has only two bedrooms. He also pointed out that the infected person still has to go to work.
all hands on deck!
Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/5keahjvtlH— Gareth Harris (@garethharr) April 16, 2020
BUNCH MORE AFRICAN CORONAVIRUS NEWS IN COMMENTS
This entry By Shingai Nyoka @ BBC News/Africa Live, Harare, April 15
Comments
WaPo coverage of same:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 9:31pm
Totally agree with him:
And I furthermore think Newsom is shaping up as being the best of all the governors, leaving the rest in the dust.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:19am
but the whole trending Cascadia idea rather strikes me as another clueless Manhattan:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:30am
Like they got tired of waiting for it to just fall off & decided to lop it off instead?
Sounds like some evil scheming Japanese shit - shoulda known. Bet they'll take Hawaii too,
just to get those old retired Fleetwood Mac geezers & the Maui Wowie.
But should snag Baja - half of them have RVs with extension cords running back to San Diego.
Build a wall? leave that for Ciudad Jaurez - we don't need no steenking planches.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:00am
maybe best cultural stereotyping evah
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 2:16am
Lockdown helps me focus, plus build my resentment of the others.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:12am
I'm just hoping this doesn't all go down like Brexit....
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:01am
And yet the NBA lives on
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 9:57am
There's 2 MORE CONFEDERATIONS over night! WHAT KINDA PASSPORTS WE GONNA HAVE? How are they gonna police the Erie Canal? I don't know about those "live free and die" people getting along with the the old salts and Bush family compound and the artisanal farmers--that looks like trouble to me. And seems like just yesterday RI didn't want to let NY'ers across their border!
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:00am
That Purple World, very convenient for presidential campaigns. Wouldn't be surprised if they wooed PA over....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 5:05am