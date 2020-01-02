Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Wakeup call: Hitler was named Chancellor after getting only 36% of the vote.
Gottwald in Czechoslovakia pulled a coup 2 years after the Communists got 38% of the vote.
Boris Johnson just led the UK out of the EU with only 43.6% of the vote.
Bush claimed a "mandate" after losing with only 47.9% of the vote, going to the Supreme Court to rubber stamp the vote theft.
Trump's Russian & other pals helped him "win" 3 Midwest states by super thin margins via voter repression & hacking, and then block the investigations.
Relying on the 2020 results to throw Trump out? Don't.
When a man shows you what he's made of, believe him.
Trump doesn't need to "win" - he just needs to stay in power. His cronies will help him do exactly that.
Danger, Will Robinson, Danger.
No no, I learned at Dagblog that you just have to energize the liberal base to do more "outreach" to drag more urban couch potatoes to the polls.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:48pm
That's called "freebase" - Richard Pryor, that great organizer and motivational speaker, popularized it some time ago. Really sets the crowd on fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 4:55pm
Interesting.
I learned over at Kos that all you have to do is patiently explain to middle America how stupid they are while pushing forward a candidate known to be horribly unpopular.
Just imagine the synergy if such luminaries were to combine wits!
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:12pm
OMG, kgb! I was just thinking of you as I was thinking of the classic libertarian hatred of public health nazis! Nice to see your name. What an irony that i tempted you to comment. I was being facetious there.
Still in Idaho?
I never participated at Daily Kos. Were you are TPMCafe? I know you participated here.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:52pm
Hitler had a base of veterans who were pissed off at the results of WW1 and the Kaiser who surrendered. His cultural revolution brought children into his movement once the regime got started.
Trump's base is a collection of special interests groups who understand they are toast if society becomes more progressive. Unlike the Fascist and Nazi movements, there is no format of the future, only a desire for the past. It is a powerful political tool in the context of the Trump team taking advantage of an ethos they do not share. But it is not an idea or the promise of a future.
It is nothing.
by moat on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 5:34pm
There are a lot of similarities but I think you sometimes err by getting way too invested in comparisons to Hitler and early-20th-century fascism. History never repeats itself exactly the same way.
Trump's base is really all over the world. No different then the Taliban who just won't be dragged kicking and screaming into modern life, or nationalists wanting to maintain nations while globalism is already a given or ethnic tribalists wanting to revive and then retreat into their ancient traditions. Air travel, cell phones, people from across the globe marrying each other and having children: the new new world, they can't deal with it.
It was a hard time for many people dealing with the industrial revolution too, ya know. Had to wait for all the old fogey people to die off, and some of em never did.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:18pm
To be clear for all, I referenced a Nazi, a Communist and a Euroskeptic quasi-populist.
In short, I'm just arguing that severe regime change often happens with far less than majority backing.
Allende won with 36.2% to 34.9% and 27.8% for his 2 opponents, yet next thing you know he's nationalizing tons of stuff and Castro's spending a *month* on a visit. Quite the mandate.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:43pm
BIG OOPS, I just realized my reply was to moat! and I was thinking about NCD because I was just over on his thread! And saw his Atlantic quote downthread and then confusing the two and who was saying what.
And then you, PP, took it as me talking about you. I wasn't. I was talking to NCD, who wasn't here!
Moat doesn't "do" Hitler the same as NCD, I know that. And I did read your whole comment ,I was just mashing several comments together in my mind. Which goes to show ya: A.D.D.epidemic = one of the real downsides of the new new world we all have to learn to deal with.
Mea culpas...(oh, continuing with the A.D.D., on that I just saw this--shouldn't use it no mo because Latin is western colonialist lingo, doh)
Edit to add: Sorry to go too far off topic of the minority winning election for radical change. It is an important point and not too mention a personal pet peeve that some here don't seem to see that is what we can easily have with the system we have in this country as far as presidential election is concerned.
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 7:08pm
No, I didn't think you were referring to me - just thought it the logical place to out my response.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 7:43pm
Very eclectic of you. If the Nazi bit wasn't material to making your point ... why did you even throw it in? I kind of feel like Goodwin is as Goodwin does on that.
But to your larger point ... Is there even a tiny thread tying all these oblique references to arbitrary, unrelated events in history together with the political/socioeconomic reality that exists in contemporary America today?
I'm trying to figure out the difference between your premise here and, say, referencing a bunch of random times that a truly horrid wannabe authoritarian has simply been defeated at the polls and concluding "see ... nothing to worry about."
Sure, history shows this sort of thing can go any number of ways ... this fact alone doesn't make any outcome more or less likely.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:50pm
You should register. Or if that is not important to you, find some way to distinguish yourself from other anoms.
Your use of polysyllables suggests you are not the other people/person.
But who knows.
by moat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:59pm
Dersh clenched it - "ends justify the means"
Which amendment or Article is that? Doesn't matter.
Or is it simply "might makes right" like with Christie?
https://digbysblog.net/2020/02/raw-power-and-corruption-rule/
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 2:30am
Atlantic, October, 2018-
......Trump’s only true skill is the con; his only fundamental belief is that the United States is the birthright of straight, white, Christian men, and his only real, authentic pleasure is in cruelty. It is that cruelty, and the delight it brings them, that binds his most ardent supporters to him, in shared scorn for those they hate and fear: immigrants, black voters, feminists, and treasonous white men who empathize with any of those who would steal their birthright. The president’s ability to execute that cruelty through word and deed makes them euphoric. It makes them feel good, it makes them feel proud, it makes them feel happy, it makes them feel united. And as long as he makes them feel that way, they will let him get away with anything, no matter what it costs them.....
by NCD on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:00pm
The thing that unites them is not cruelty ... although Trump is undoubtedly cruel.
They are united by fear.
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:56pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 6:46pm
Chairman of "The Democratic Coalition" asks a question for the attention of people like, er, Bernie-or-anybody-but Joe-Jolly Roger:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/01/2020 - 11:17pm
same from Joy Reid and Michael McFaul:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 12:59am
Hope McFaul doesn't see this but this fanboy is clearly thinking of one individual:
Suggests the possibility that the "hey you kids get off my lawn" ol' man thing may not be a bug, as is my worry, but a feature.
by artappraiser on Fri, 02/28/2020 - 7:54pm
Here's the thing. If you want candidates to attract independents to the party ... you have to accept that independents aren't just going to roll over for any old bullshit the party does. If you dump the candidate who independents want to vote for and swap in some douche, you can't *REALLY* expect independents to be obligated to keep supporting someone they don't want ... do you?
Both Sanders and Yang had a *significant* level of independent support ... the vast majority of whom appear to be sticking with Biden compared to a tiny, tiny handful of people who vocally don't want to.
But instead of applauding both candidates for legitimately getting a bunch of new people through the door, making friends, and moving forward to beat Trump ... y'all just sit there shitting all over everyone left of Regan 24/7 for the fraction of a percent of supporters who didn't immediately hop onboard and holler "Yippie!" when the party went with the absolutely lamest choice behind damn Bloomberg.
If you support a candidate and people think you candidate sucks, the failure win this vote is on you. Your team won. Now go win. Quit blaming Bernie. You chose *someone who is NOT Bernie* to lead you into victory. Bernie can back your candidate up, but winning this isn't HIS responsibility anymore.
If the people who have been legitimately convinced from day-one that Biden was *the* candidate to pick can't just stand up, answer the criticisms ... and make a compelling argument in the first instance why Biden is worth voting for ... Bernie just isn't going to be able to help you.
Biden's YOUR boy. Selling him isn't Bernie's job. It's yours. And at this point ... you can't even win over Jolly Roger? Jesus. If all of you Biden people are *this* lame, we're screwed.
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:35pm
In case you forgot, kgb, I'm an Independent, have been registered as one since 1980. And I get a lot of grief for it here from one user in particular (So I was being facetious for those in the know about that).
But if I recall correctly, I am a little more centrist on many things than you are.
What I tend to dislike the most is people being passionate about a single candidate for president to the point of not being able to vote for anyone else. As if our system was set up so that the president controlled everything that happened. Too much cult of personality voting coming home to roost, that's where we're at now with the ultimate fake celeb prez. We needed to think more like parliamentary voters do, or at least used to: there's no king/queen, just flawed people who take on these jobs and try their best.
I would have happily voted for Bernie in the situation we are in. Especially because I know he couldn't execute his pie in the sky dreams. Nothing wrong with him but the viciousness of some of his diehard fans. He'd be fine as Prez, I've followed his actual career in the Senate and what he did not just what he said.
Like I used to say over at TPM Cafe in 2008 when it was flooded with horse race fans, Obama and Hillary were about as alike as two candidates could be and here were all these people ready to paint one or the other as the worst evil that could be thrust on the world.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:55pm
The Republicans + Coronavirus already made sure whoever gets in will be mopping up the mess for the next 4 years anyway. Unless we screw it up and they keep fucking it up another 4, but that doesn't serve them - they'll blame this last 4 on the Dems first, Trump 2nd, and then create another Tea Party to rally around and rebrand. As long as their backers are getting their trillions...
(hi, KGB - show up to spank us? Have to figger out which ones like it. Frankly I figure we're all here for the masochism by now)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 9:15pm
Monica mans up - will others do what it takes?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 2:15am
The next impeachment begins
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 12:15pm
I am anxiously awaiting to see what the Dems do during the SOTU, like with the plot of an edge-of-your-seat movie. I think that what they do there will determine whether they could continue with prosecution like this to their benefit or not. Of course, in an ideal world, purely as a moral and legal thing and as to history and constitutional principle, they should do it. But I am talking political strategy, it's all going to be very interesting.
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 3:26pm
Do like the Senate - let Trump speak, but no witnesses, no cameras.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 4:34pm
here's some opining on the SOTU:
by artappraiser on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:22pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 7:23pm
impt. cavaet, you can't trust the current approval ratings polls:
Tweeter knows his stuft: Data-driven journalist
@TheEconomist. Mostly cover polls, elections & political science. Past @pewmethods @UTAustin
then also his ratings went down on SOTU:
by artappraiser on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 7:47pm
Plus Vindman's brother was fired too, an amazing case if family retribution.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 12:11am
Swings who know what high unemployment is like will think twice about voting against Trump even if they have come to hate him:
by artappraiser on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 7:00pm
"Swings" huh? Seriously?
You are referring to a group of Americans as "swings" ... while simultaneously claiming to understand, with authority, this (apparently homogenous?) group's motivations and voting proclivities?
Hmmmmmm.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:28pm
I think the reference to "swings" was not to a group, per se, but a bloc of voters not committed by other considerations. So, the opposite of what you said.
by moat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:42pm
not homogenous by very definition, they go back and forth, back and forth, like actual swings
learn to read and you'll see by the construction of my sentence, I was opining about a subset of this group of people who had a certain priority
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:00pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:18pm
Trump's WikiLeaks quid pro quo
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2020/feb/19/donald-trump-offered-julia...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 02/19/2020 - 1:26pm
Fox News latest poll going with your headline:
by artappraiser on Thu, 02/27/2020 - 6:48pm
He doesn't need a popular vote majority. But that's never been the game.
What Trump *does* need is an electoral college majority. Just like every presidential candidate always has.
And on that front, do you really think Trump going to win in Michigan again? Really? After figuratively telling them to drop-dead (with literal consequences) and delivering NOTHING from the national stockpile to assist the state? And look what just happened in Wisconsin not a few days ago.
Trump maybe still has a chance in Ohio, but he has objectively lost crucial states at this point ... and has not expanded his map one iota. How does he pull it off? He's certainly not taking Nevada. Trump's path to winning the EC is increasingly more fraught than his path to winning the popular vote.
I'm not entirely sure what your point here is. Are you implying that Democrats will manage to lose the EC again and whine because they don't like the long-established rules ... or are you implying that Trump might lose the EC and still try to hold on to the presidency somehow?
by kgb999again (not verified) on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:07pm