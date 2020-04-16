Hundreds of Michigan residents descended on the state Capitol in Lansing in their cars and trucks on Wednesday for a vehicle demonstration, called #OperationGridlock, to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's strict stay-at-home order.

Whitmer, a Democrat who was elected in 2018, issued a new stay-at-home order last Thursday to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters described the order as draconian and a violation of their individual liberties.