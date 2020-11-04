Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Surgeon General Singles Out People Of Color To Stop Alcohol, Drugs In COVID-19 Fight
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Friday singled out African Americans and Latino communities at the White House COVID-19 press briefing, telling them to refrain from “alcohol, tobacco and drugs” to protect their health during the pandemic.
Minutes later, after a challenge from a reporter, he said his comments were “not meant to be offensive” and that the advice was for all Americans.
“Some people online ... are already offended by that language and the idea that behaviors may be leading to these high death rates,” noted Alcindor. She asked Adams to respond to “people who might be offended by the language you used.”
Adams said he uses the language in his own family and that he didn’t mean to offend anyone
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/surgeon-general-jerome-adams-minorities-drugs-drinking-tobacco-covid-19_n_5e910917c5b6f7b1ea811195
It is clear that Adams did mean to offend. He follows in the footsteps of black Republicans who for decades have called blacks who are not Republicans trapped on a plantation.
https://www.nytimes.com/2013/05/23/opinion/blow-blacks-conservatives-and-plantations.html
Omarosa was know for throwing black people under the bus to gain favor with Trump
https://www.nola.com/opinions/article_95925724-ae5c-5833-a710-d90033277bbe.html
Lynn Patton was willing to be used as a prop by Mark Meadows
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2019/02/28/what-mark-meadows-anger-rashida-tlaib-says-about-our-racial-politics/
Ben Carson was an icon in the black community, until his politics were known
https://democracyguardian.com/black-people-loved-ben-carson-until-he-started-talking-politics-7611bf06ce2
We will see Adams defended but, if data is obtained, I think it will be shown that many black people lost faith in the Surgeon General.
“US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says black, Latino & other ppl of color should ‘avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs.’ ‘We need you to step up,’ he says,” Alcindor reported on Twitter, noting that some will find Adams’ language offensive.
She also noted that Adams had previously stressed that behavior was not the reason why more blacks people are dying from COVID-19. It’s unclear whether Adams got his signals crossed, went off-script, or simply lost his damn mind.
The comments are surprising for a number of reasons, including the fact that Adams was striking a very different tone earlier this week. Talking to BET earlier this week, Adams acknowledged that the health issues that have made black people so vulnerable to COVID-19 are systemic. He told the channel, “we’re addressing the social inequities that have occurred and that can cause poor health in our society.” Among the reasons he noted: less ability to social distance because of the work they do and the neighborhoods they live in, as well as higher rates of chronic disease—like asthma, diabetes, and lung disease—that can make COVID-19 more severe.
https://www.theroot.com/surgeon-general-jerome-adams-tells-black-people-to-lay-1842797456
Comments
A parallel to Adam's "messaging", for lack of a better word, is Larry Kudlow talking about "people" wanting to go back to work again.
The racial element is there along with an extra kick of the depiction that all social support is about encouraging people to wallow on a couch. Don't forget to include the Poor White Trash.
These guys must be a hoot when they gather at parties.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 5:30pm
Blacks are the canaries in the coal mine.
Latinos are impacted. Indian reservations are being devastated.
We simply do not matter. We create our own misery.
Charles Murray put out a book with bogus statistics arguing that blacks were mentally deficient
After that, he went after poor whites who he said were morally deficient
A similar tone was set in "Hillbilly Elegy"
Republicans don't care about blacks. They don't care about poor whites either, but they they get a pass because the racial attack is not taken seriously. Adams specialty is putting people to sleep so they ignore what is being said.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 5:51pm
Or the racism has been regulated to a second order effect.
From Wallace saying "no way my kids will go to school with X" to another way to understand why things happen to people.
The move does not make it less racist but connects the quality to a bunch of other thoughts. That clump is now a problem along with other problems. There is an additive element involved.
ETA: To be clear, I am not interested in some accounting where the red column is balanced against a black one. Let's enter all the numbers on the red side first.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:38pm
Lumping all the numbers together did not expose the fact that in some locations, blacks succumbed to coronavirus at a much higher rate than whites.
The assumption would be diabetes, hypertension, obesity, etc. That is an assumption
There is no harm in verifying that other factors were not active
In fact, the harm might come if the question is not posed.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:54pm
I wasn't suggesting the numbers have been lumped yet.
I am not trying to say questions should not be asked.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:59pm
Understood
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:08pm
Good.
You always have been the one who understood the coalition element.
We are going to have to work that hard to survive.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:34pm
In summary,
I think enough people understand where they fit in the Republican worldview.
Most of us don't matter.
Most Trump supporters don't matter, but are satisfied as long as other groups suffer more.
Sanders dropped out.
AOC said that she would support the winner of the Democratic primaries
AOC is not a problem.
Liberals are not the problem.
Liberals propose solutions suggested by rational Republicans and are characterized as outcasts
The focus has to be on voting every Republican we can out of office.
There may be a shot at taking the Senate.
A friend of mine posts snippets of Trump's words from his daily statements from the podium
The words are verbal diarrhea
There is no logic to his statements
Republicans still fall in line
You saw what Republicans think about voters by their actions in Wisconsin
You see Republicans state publicly that we should die for the economy
We got 99 problems, but AOC and Liberals, even Democratic Socialists ain't one.
The Republicans are the danger.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 9:21pm
Yes.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 9:24pm
Were stuck with the fact that the Republicans you correctly describe share that epithet with the family next door who came out to shovel my car. For all I know the shovelers , share the same bad attitudes .Could be. Or not.
I suspect that you are right that most Republicans , think mostly like Donald. But most¨ doesn ´t = ¨äll .
by Flavius on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 9:39pm
Republicans are trying to kill us. We should die for the economy. They are ready to see people who are out of work starve. They forced voters to vote in public risking their lives.
It doesn't matter if you received a personal benefit from them shoveling your car.
Would you still want your car shoveled, if the effort instead went to making sure the lights were not turned off on a family that you don't know?
Those who see the evil of Trump, have already gotten out.
Edit to add:
There is no argument that Republicans should be physically harmed. There is no argument that they cannot voice their opinions. They can face counter-arguments.The argument is that Republicans should be voted out of office and that Republican legislative proposals can be opposed. That is what the Governors of Wisconsin and Kansas opted to do through the judicial system.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 11:00pm
It might be more helpful to start worrying about HOW Democrats are going to save you?
You think all of the risk goes away for the poor disadvantaged and for the essential workers if Dem politicians are in charge? How?
Edit to add: New York has a Democratic governor and NYC has a Democratic mayor and you made a great deal about minorities being disadvantaged in battling coronavirus there. So your problem, it is not just with "the Republicans"? Your problem is with our system including Democratic and Republican and Green Party etc.?
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 12:47am
The Republicans represent the clear and present danger. In a battle you need to address the immediate threat. I want McConnell, Collins, etc. out of the way. AOC is not a present concern.
The Democrats argued for more direct funding to aid the 99%. The Republicans argued for the 1%. There are Supreme Court justices who will have to be replaced. Do you want McConnell in control?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:19am
back to your topic: was the Surgeon General trying to kill you? I don't know if he is a Republican, but I know he works for them.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:15pm
Jerome asked blacks to step up and stop using alcohol, tobacco, and drugs for Big Mama's sake.
The risk factors are: age > 65, nursing home residence, severe COPD, severe asthma, obesity, immune compromise, dialysis, heart disease including hypertension. and severe liver disease.
So Jerome might have instructed people to take their COPD, asthma, and hypertension meds, rather then implying alcoholism and drug use is rampant in blacks with coronavirus.
Jerome was worthless.
Edit to add:
Bring back David Satcher
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 10:19pm
Surgeon General was mean to black people even thou he's black. He should stop that.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 12:32am
But how can you be so sure that he wasn't also trying to kill them all? Him and Ben Carson in league with Clarence. A plot. Maybe Diamond and Silk are in on it, maybe they are to be sacrificed, hard to know.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:09am
Unfortunately, Trump and the Republican Congress are in charge of the national response. Trump had a meltdown on the podium when asked straight forward questions. He has no plan. Several Governors have taken things into their own hands. They are doing the best that they can. Because there is no national plan, they sometimes find themselves in competition with each other. They work out agreements to try to avoid conflict and to support sister states. These Governors often find themselves in direct competition with the federal government purchasing equipment from under their noses. One Governor is considering having state police or the National Guard protect an incoming shipment of medical goods from China. Why is this protection needed? The protection is to prevent the Trump administration from stealing the needed material.
You see the meltdown, the repeated incompetence and your major concern is that a Surgeon General is criticized for making a bizarre attack on the black community.
People see the carnage. The citizens of Wisconsin risked their lives to vote because they see the big picture. They realize that Trump is trying to kill them. You got jokes. They have courage. Some probably had their car dug out of the snow by a Republican and still came out to vote for the Democratic Party. DeWine and Hogan may be rational. Other Republicans in South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Alabama are not rational. The national GOP wants grandma dead. Jerome rants about ills in the black community, but he did not address the reason that blacks have higher death rates from coronavirus. He did not address hypertension, heart disease, systemic lupus erythematosus in black women, that are the known risk factor. If Jerome cared about Big Mama, he would have told her to avoid crowds. Jerome would have said to Big Mama's offspring and grand children to bring her needed groceries, etc. to keep her safe while practicing safe distancing. Jerome did not do that.. Jerome failed at his job.
DeWine and Hogan are rational. They are what we call outliers.
Watch Trump's presser tomorrow and see another rambling outburst and ask yourself if you feel safe in the hands of the modern Republican Party.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:34am
Republican Congress? Did someone tell Pelosi?
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:38am
She's just a sore DINO, no?
Anyway, I wish the Sturgeon General would get back to bonesaws & rectal polyp jobs.
Ever since Ben Carson left off extracting brain cavities, these doctor types just yammer on.
I mean, it's like Corona Zombie Apocalypse time - where's the rush on kidneys?
Guess with a prezdent healthiest ever, it's worse than being Maytag repairmen.
Telling people to stop drinking & get exercise? seems a violation of Hunan rights
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:48am
Cantcha see? Theys out to kill is. With the virus it's just accidental.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 1:26pm
Pushing a drug with known side effects is rational?
Forcing people to vote in person is rational?
Trying to open up the country early is rational?
Telling people to sacrifice their lives for the economy is rational?
Yes, Republicans would have us die.
Edit to add:
Here is Peter Navarro getting his ass handed to him for suggesting to Bill Whitaker that no previous President had to prepare for a pandemic. The 60-Minutes correspondent showed clips of preparations done by Barack Obama. Republicans are fine with people dying.
https://theweek.com/speedreads/908406/trump-adviser-peter-navarro-made-bad-bet-60-minutes-didnt-cover-pandemic-preparedness-under-obama
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 1:59pm
Republicans are blocking further aid in Congress
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/coronavirus-congress-business_n_5e946b40c5b6ac981513f6db
Yeah, "they's" out to kill us.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 2:03pm
Recognizing the highest priority in a situation is not about judging the moral worth of your neighbors. I have a Trumpster in my family who would be the first person to help you shovel snow. That person is also one of many self righteous ignoramuses hell bent upon destroying the country.
People don't "think like Donald." Donald is an assemblage of what some people think.
by moat on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 11:24am
Flav, I just saw very good advice from pundits on CNN after the president's press conference today. Translated and summed up: Just say no to culture wars. Playing culture wars is feeding the troll. Do not feed the troll with culture wars. The troll wants to distract from his incompetence. His incompetence was outlined for history in the NYTimes article this past weekend. Along with falling confidence in his handling in the polls, this freaked the narcissist troll out, hence he needs to troll some more.
Will add just now that Anderson Cooper just called the president's video "a propaganda style campaign video", this continues with talk with David Axelrod and Julia Kayyem along the lines of: absurdity, ridiculousness, the president is clearly not in charge of what governors nor what American citizens do, what's he gonna do force me out of my house?
P.S. Moving on to actual Fed. government in charge, interesting that Maggie Haberman mentioned being disappointed with Fauci's backtracking about what he said yesterday....
Edit to add: first thing up I saw when I went to Twitter: don't feed the troll:
And on CNN right now is Republican governor of Ohio, Mike De Wine, who said the Feds (not the president) sped up sterilization of masks when he asked them for help. He says the president is using his bully pulpit as he likes and he is taking care of Ohio as he likes, though he will "consult the White House" mentioning Pence in particular but staying away from the word "Trump." He's stifling a laugh about Trump's claim to power, but says "the buck stops with me" as to what happens in Ohio.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 8:35pm
Something Jerome could have addressed
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/us/bishop-gerald-glenn-coronavirus.html?action=click&module=Latest&pgtype=Homepage
Many blacks are in jobs that make social distancing impossible. Jerome could have said that we need to tell Big Mama, as painful as it is, she needs to avoid attending any church that was still holding Easter services. But, Jerome was not up to the task. He had a chance to emphasize something that would actually save lives.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 8:30am
Jerome could have addressed the limited options for social distancing that Some Big Mama's families face.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2020/4/9/21215630/coronavirus-covid-18-african-americans-chicago-social-isolation-physician-garth-walker
Amber Ruffin, a writer for Seth Meyers, got straight to the point
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin went ballistic Tuesday on Surgeon General Jerome Adams for telling people of color to “step it up” against coronavirus. (Watch the video above.)
Addressing the disproportionate amount of deaths among Black and Hispanic people in the pandemic during a task force briefing, Adams called on minorities to take preventive measures for their “abuela,” “big mama” and “pop-pop” in a plea deemed “condescending.”
Ruffin took serious issue with the doctor’s cry for battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the comedian and Adams are Black.
“You friggin’ idiot,” she said in a “Minute of Fury” segment. “You are parroting classic right-wing talking points. If Billboard had a chart of racist talking points, ‘minorities just don’t take care of themselves’ would be No. 2, right after ‘never talk about the real root of the problem ― systemic racism.’”
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/amber-ruffin-jerome-adams-late-night_n_5e970ff5c5b6ead14005c3aa
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:08am
I think you all are insane. The Surgeon General addressed the often worse physical conditions of people of color and the "social ills" that put minorities at various disadvantages. But his task wasn't to fix Civil Rights - it was to wake up minority communities to their particular dangers - yes, more than poor white folk - and that their actions don't just affect their own well-being, but their elder relatives who are more at risk. So we see black communities start to get hit hard, and we see nursing homes get hit hard, and we hear of the elderly dying at home and not even being listed as Covid19 casualties, but you all are going to sit around for days bitching because your hair-trigger pre-biased minds think the Surgeon General told you it's all your fault, rather than "y'all better be goddamn careful, because you tend to have worse health problems and worse living conditions anyway, and what would normally be normal & just take you out this time just might kill your elder relatives".
I mean, what kind of crackerjack bullshit is this?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:14pm
It is not bullshit.
You cannot be a part of the solution because you are blind to the underlying problem. One risk is hypertension. Hypertension can lead to renal disease which can lead to another risk factor, dialysis. Lack of access to medical care is a risk. Living in a food desert is a risk factor for obesity. Obesity is a risk factor for coronavirus. Jerome did not address the immediate problem regarding coronavirus.
The organizations who wanted the racial breakdown on the data did us a service. The emergency room physician above noting the problem with social distancing does a service. Kamala Harris addressing the structural problems does a service.
You are someone standing on his lawn, shaking his fist, and yelling. Well everyone has to have a hobby.
People and organizations will press for structural change. Change will be slow in coming, but at least they will be doing more than yelling.
Note: There is also data on high maternal mortality among black women. It is part and parcel of the same structural problems and effects all economic levels. California is taking action to decrease the mortality rate.More needs to be done, but they are doing, not ranting.
Fortunately, your ranting and name-calling have zero impact.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:37pm
You are one fucked up individual. The Surgeon General has no ability to fix racial inequality in a critical 3-5 month interval. He had about 3 minutes to tell minorities that like he, a minority asthmatic, they are quite possibly physiologically weakened due to typical conditions for minorities, and historical and structural wrongs, and that it's critical the community pay special heed to its health right now despite the crappy lockins and limited ability to exercise and get decent food ("food deserts", right?) and what not. Sure, blacks and Hispanics will have every justifiable excuse for dying and taking Mom and grandpa with them. Is that what you want to hear, another useless "it's not our fault" speech that doesn't address the volley of bullets coming over the hill? Chalk one up for another putrid edition of Political Woke Correctness in America. Won't affect me - I live in a country with health care, sane government, self-made masks, access to food and medicine and even enough space and sunlight and exercise should I avail myself. Plus a family history into late 80's/90's. (And few guns around, not that that's part of the pandemic equation). So do what you want, I'll go out & put on some more popcorn.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:53pm
A Wisconsin study identified a 7.3 (male) and 5.6 (female) difference in white/black lifespans, with homicides only accounting for 1 year of difference.
Those weakened adults are in greater danger than other 60+ groups, and infections or even asymptotic carrier status among their kids and grandkids can kill their parents and grandparents easier than other ethnic groups, and add the often closer living conditions to increase chances of transmission means start worrying.
Or don't. I guess it's racist to take physiological and community conditions in account.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:29pm
The Chicago emergency physician above noted close living conditions and poverty as factors.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:50pm