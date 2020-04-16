A 4/13 letter from Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY to the NEJM on universal screening for SARS-CoV-2 found "29 of the 33 patients (for delivery) who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 at admission (87.9%) had no symptoms of Covid-19 at presentation. Of the 29 women who had been asymptomatic but who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 on admission, fever developed in 3 (10%) before postpartum discharge (median length of stay, 2 days)."

This is why universal testing is needed.