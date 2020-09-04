Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There are very important issues separating different views of what we should be doing as a country to address the problems confronting our polity.
But we don't have a lot of time to do that.
Push forward and make a plan.
Or wait to see what other quislings do.
BUNCH MORE AFRICAN CORONAVIRUS NEWS IN COMMENTS
This entry By Shingai Nyoka @ BBC News/Africa Live, Harare, April 15
NYT: "Small-Business Aid Funds Run Dry as Program Fails to Reach Hardest Hit"https://t.co/vrcTxEeEWi— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 16, 2020
‘Will We Die Hungry?’ A Teeming Manila Slum Chafes Under Lockdown https://t.co/AxyxzDm0d0— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) April 16, 2020
Horrifying and heartbreaking: Authorities inspected Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death. They found the residence 'deserted'
By Morgan Lowrie @ NationalPost.com, April 12
MONTREAL — The Quebec coroner’s office announced Sunday it will investigate the deaths of dozens of seniors at a private long-term care facility west of Montreal linked to what Premier Francois Legault has described as a possible case of “gross negligence.”
Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature overrode a veto of a new voter ID law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, setting the stage for the requirement to be enacted for the November general election.
The move by the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday prompted an outcry from Democrats and voting rights groups. They said the measure would suppress the vote and accused Republicans of exploiting the novel coronavirus pandemic to impose restrictions, even as other states seek to make voting easier.
So, Iran's Revolutionary Guards unvelied a "magnetic" coronavirus detector today, which its chief Maj-Gen Hossein Salami claimed could detect an infected individual or contaminated surface in 5 secs within a diametre of 100m. But there's a HUGE problem...pic.twitter.com/hTKrVK8oIN— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 15, 2020
By James McAuley @ WashingtonPost.com, April 15
PARIS — Amazon said Wednesday it would temporarily close its distribution centers in France, a day after a French court ordered a ban on nonessential sales during the coronavirus pandemic and upbraided the e-commerce giant for providing insufficient protections for its workers.
Great piece by @gerryshih — I am reminded that the conspiracy Beijing has pushed about the virus coming from the US military when they were in Wuhan for the world military games — that's when the Chinese team was caught cheating, if anybody still recalls. https://t.co/EZbkiIm6K4— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) April 15, 2020
ESPN headline here is a cute positive spin on what he said, the glass half full thing...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, says the only way professional sports will happen this summer is by holding events without fans in attendance and by keeping players in hotels. https://t.co/OmDitTmFy4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2020
As a GOP nominee for president, @justinamash would be great. Unless his independent campaign makes a strong and convincing push for GOP votes, however, forget it. Too risky. We can't take another four years of this circus.https://t.co/7y0Z3PmK5X— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 15, 2020
Jeffrey E. Harris* - Department of Economics - Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Police harass you for wearing a mask
In March, before the C.D.C. issued its recommendation, two black men in surgical masks filmed themselves as a police officer was kicking them out of a Walmart in Wood River, Ill. In the video, which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, the officer can be seen following them.
“He just followed us from outside, told us that we cannot wear masks,” one of the men says. “This police officer just put us out for wearing masks and trying to stay safe.”
“The truth is,” Pelosi wrote, that among other things, Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after ignoring warnings of the looming pandemic, that he “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic,” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the coronavirus.
“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” she wrote. “The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
Bernie Sanders will use his campaign’s live streaming platform and social media channels to promote Joe Biden’s presidential bid and help unify the Democratic Party, but he said he doesn’t plan to fundraise on the former vice president’s behalf.
Mr. Sanders said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal one day after endorsing Mr. Biden that he would hold in-person events for the presumptive nominee after the coronavirus pandemic abates. For now, the Vermont senator, whose campaign was more tech-savvy than the former vice president’s, will use his massive online presence to push his progressive agenda alongside messages encouraging his backers to support Mr. Biden and defeat President Trump in the November election.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Some states haven't implemented social separation. What is the prevalence of Covid 19 there?
by Flavius on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:57pm
Flavius, it is difficult to answer your question because of the shortage of testing capability.
Consider this Table at WaPo comparing the increase of deaths in each State to the increase in the number of confirmed cases. Note the States where the death numbers are going up sharply while their increase of confirmed cases is small.
You can't confirm what you cannot test.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:16pm
it's a start:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:40am
Follow the lead of No-Drama Newsom, leader of the 5th largest economy of the world?
that's just a sampling, there's plenty more, just plug "Gov. Newsom" into the search box on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:26am
Obama warns group of mayors that the 'biggest mistake' is to 'misinform' during the pandemic
.....The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The meeting included “participants from more than 300 cities around the world, including mayors, local leaders, and members of response teams,” according to a statement from the organization. Obama also called on the leaders to build a reliable team of experts while addressing the pandemic.“The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be,”....
@ TheHill - 04/09/20 08:03 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:48am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07am
Now that is what I am talking about.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:18am
Or, Guild Navigators...
wait, what??
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:38pm
I recognize the reference to Dune and perhaps a reference to the glitch in all prognostication.
But I am not fast and my knees hurt.
What am I missing?
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:59pm
I always felt that the Guild was a redux of the Hanseatic League, but without benefit of any particular data...
ETA if Trump is not Baron Harkonnen, than the universe is out of joint...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:06pm
The League of City States is more like the Houses governed by the Emperor {through some kind of Magna Carta} than the Guild. The Guild has leverage over the Emperor (because they control shipping in the Hoffa style) but loses much of it when that is revealed (or announced) to the Houses. The Guild is more like moneyed interests whose control is limited by how much forward they can see and how little their influence is noticed by others. They have a lot of dough to throw this way or that but all such instruments have a horizon.
Trump is not Baron Harkonnen. He is the cousin, Beast Rabban.
The Baron is offstage at present.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:33pm
You two shure do talk putty.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:56pm
Should I stop?
I can at any time.
*moat pulls hard on the cigarette, causing it to spark and crackle in protest*
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:50pm
Nothing like a discussion of Hanseatic rules and customs to set a plague right and in proper perspective. Ever since the Germans gave up the corridor, the Balts have been running wild, showing no self-control, and we now how livid that makes JR.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:30pm
It's OUR damn sea!
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:09pm
I cede to your clearly superior knowledge, while offering this picture is support of the proposition that a few of those antigravity thingees that the Baron used to ameliorate his obscene obesity would come in hella handy for El Presidente...
Also on point, the vestigial genitalia...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:02pm
It's called a "Mons", or "Le Mons" in France.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:32pm
Parenthetically , how tone deaf must one be, presenting thusly, to permit the approach of anyone carrying a camera?
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07pm
Hmmm. He reminds me more of Milo Minderbinder.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:58pm
MM: "What's good for Milo Mindbender is good for the country."
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:04am
Rupert Pupkin
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:50pm
Or
"Speak the speech I pray you, trippingly off the etc etc etc
by Flavius on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:18pm
102 clinical trials started for treatments in just the last week:
'splainer
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:10pm
and see Obama a couple posts above: "The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination,"
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:49am
Goldberg is absolutely correct.
Compare that observation with Barr thinking out load that the lockdowns might be illegal and he is going to put his best people to work upon finding out.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:00am
An example of strong central federal rule not necessarily being the answer with this crisis:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:44pm
I wouldn't call the Kleptocracy that is consuming the resources of Russia a "Federation"
A Federation is a collective enterprise, not a Monarchy supported by rings of criminals.
All logistics, on any level, can fail. Having no logistics is a failure of a different kind.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:16am
NPR reports: In Reversal, Federal Support For Coronavirus Testing Sites Continues
Good workaround. Now Congress needs to develop testing beyond the FEMA operation.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:15am
yay!
edit to add: now please try to squeeze in some time to keep the USPS from totally crashing and burning tomorrow. I heard personal tales: things like paychecks and checks for health insurance premiums are disappearing across the country. I'm not talking their budget, I'm talking major short staff. Yeah it's starting in NYC, but y'all gonna get it too when the rest of em start calling in sick. You know what they do when they are overwhelmed: stash it in the back room never to be found again....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:24pm
Yeah, I have always been attuned to the culture of delivery in all its manifestations and the scene here in Brooklyn is showing a lot of stress for the USPS workers. They are doing their jobs while also saying aloud how it is an unsustainable situation.
And I don't mean that in some metaphorical sense. I am talking town crier.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:45pm
In further workaround news:
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:20pm
Fukuyama advocating calling out National Guard for Nov. election, heh:
Heck, I think call em out for all kinds of stuff! They're handing out food bank stuff now in several states besides helping with the field hospitals..
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:15pm
I like how using the National Guard is compared to having to hire people to deal with mail in ballots.
Nobody has to pay for the National Guard to do stuff.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:30pm
The national guard isn't a standing army that gets paid a weekly/monthly/yearly salary. They get paid for 2 weeks of training a year and one weekend a month. If they are called up for additional duty they get paid for the additional time. It's not free.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:04pm
I meant to say that by not saying that.
Perhaps irony is dead and we just have to accept that along with other conditions.
ETA: But your observation is appreciated and better than me being satisfied that the snark was understood by all.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:17pm
As an often sarcastic person we've all had this experience.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:10pm
Maggie Haberman retweeted (just sayin because I don't want anyone to think I follow "Steve")
Shall we take bets on it crashing? Crashed rollout is after all, a non-partisan problem-i.e., various state unemployment filing systems, Iowa Caucuses, Obamacare rollout....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:46pm
Phishing emails? Click here to get $$. Go to the dummy site, then it gives link to "your bank", signin at dummy fake bank, bingo they got your bank id and logon, they get your check?
by NCD on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:35pm
Yeah .Tom Peter's dealt with that in a book, maybe " Pursuit of Excellence" .
He compared
"Ready, ready, ready, ready....................................................Fire"
with
"Do it, fix it"!
by Flavius on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 12:53am
Cuomo with the bad news about the limits of state power:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:47am
but that's also the way he says "over to you, citizens, do your thing"
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:49am
The Governor association idea better kick in quickly because it is all dogs eat dog out there.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:47pm
rut roh. It do look like the less populated red states are at a disadvantage, no? And big blue states are still playing "you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours." I don't want to gloat
Did watch Cuomo press conference today and noted he said every hospital adminstrator that asked for something now has what they need. And that there are actually open beds in places and that we haven't had to use the Javits Center or any field hospitals. I don't know if he was lying Trump style, of course. Several times in the past I heard him promise he is going to help in kind all those other Gov's and others he begged help from. We will start seeing soon if he will keep that promise.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:28pm
I don't take any pleasure in the board game that has been made of it.
I have family in Mississippi and Louisiana.
If there was a Federal response, oh wait, what am I saying?
We have got to stop comparing the frantic effort to deal with stuff in a monolithic fashion. There are Federal efforts that are very helpful, done by people who understand and live by a code of public service.
There are political agents who look at Government as some kind of game player app.
If it was easy to identify one element against another, it would have been done before.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:57pm
times in the past I heard him promise he is going to help
Don't get me started on legal weed....
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:57pm
just a guy I know nothing about except that he often makes good points, making a good point on twitter on topic:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:37pm
Andrew Yang's twitter feed is a good place to go for "outside the box" inspiration, yet not pie-in-the-sky either. Not the least of which because he retweets users like "Nerds for Humanity"
https://twitter.com/AndrewYang
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 9:19pm
Lt. Gen. Honoré insisting upon the need for testing.
It really is no brainer.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:02pm
He is like the ultimate Daddy and thank god for him.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:09pm
What I like about the interview is his resistance to being put in some kind of role.
This is this and that is that.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:19pm
In other losing time news, the increase in testing capacity is not speeding up but slowing down.
As Bump points out, it is not just the testing per se but factors making it possible that are involved.
My Kingdom for a shipping clerk!
by moat on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 2:35pm
Cohn makes some good observations about how different employers will have to return people to work under different circumstances.
He is on board with Testing, testing, testing.
Parental Warning: He does give Trump a blow job at the end.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:01pm
A PG blowjob or a XXX blowjob? Or am I still stuck in the 90s?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:09pm
You are stuck in 90's
They are now delivered like a Kindle book.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:53pm
When I was a kid I heard the Congressmen turned the pages over. Are they handled digitally now? There's something to say for the oral tradition... then again, I seem to recall one of the Republican speakers was involved, don't know if he was at the head.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:15pm
the problem in a nutshell, tweeted by Zaid Jilani:
[For some reason he has a lock on this tweet where one cannot get a link or embed code--something I've never seen before. Right now it's at the top of his feed, so I link to his feed.]
Of course this is the traditional question about how to handle "authoritarian" requirements like a executing a major war or addressing a major public health crisis in democracies, the stuff of a lot of dystopian fiction even when the top leader is rational and cares about his citizens.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:06pm
just ran across these two others taking that general topic way off in another direction, maybe a fun diversion for you:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:09pm
Lenin would change his name to Putin, and he'd be actively compromising politicians and media figures so he wouldn't have to do a thing. Oh wait, that already happened. We never did interview Butina or Kilimnik or Deripaska. We are such suckers. Now Trump's helping arrange an oil cartel for Vlad and MBS so the US makes less oil money - makes sense, right?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:06am