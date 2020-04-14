Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55. You can find an op-ed in Forbes (not exactly the Democratic Socialists of America newsletter) suggesting 50 would be a better age. Bill Clinton proposed 55 in 1998, and Hillary Clinton advocated 55 in 2016. So Biden’s big concession to the left is actually more conservative than a centrist Democratic proposal!
Biden will reach out.
The problem is that the Sanders youth vote didn't turn out. Biden's election may depend on the OK Boomer generation.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:39pm
Yeah, this article explained exactly what reaching out means to Biden. There's a long history of Blue Dog democrats reaching out like that.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 5:32pm
There will be outreach, but the voters chose Biden's policies over Bernie's. I think an acceptable middle ground will be reached.We will find out if Medicare for All gained momentum.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:09pm
In terms of coalitions, Sanders and Biden have what the other does not. The typical primary shake out of whose platform wins is still underway even though Sander has conceded.
It is the closest to Parliamentary politics that has happened in the U.S. since I am not sure when. It is time for historians to step up and represent.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 5:43pm
Since 2016? When Bernie got to help write the Democratic Platform, 5 members on the committee, and then they had a huffy and went off to North Dakota to protest a pipeline until Trump got elected (supposedly)? Yes, Parliament's work like that, which is why UK's stuck with Boris Johnson after Labour got stuck with Corbyn, though reality may have smacked some adult into Boris recently, we'll see. (Brexit II: the Revisiting?)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:07pm
Well, I didn't mean to suggest it was an advance over some other really great way to move forward.
At this point, I am having trouble distinguishing the pot from the fire.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:16pm
I just meant 4 years ain't a long time to remember... especially since Hillary was told to just suck it up and expect nothing in 2008 and be grateful for it. (that I suppose was back when some still thought Obama a super-left-wing progressive) - so the 2016 approach was kind of new. But "wont get fooled again" either.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:26pm
Fair enough.
If there is a benefit to the present bargaining, it will be along the lines of having to bring cash.
Credit is not what it used to be.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:40pm
Cash ain't what it used to be either - a few trillion just flew out the window, and that Modern Monetary Theory of "just print money to cure what ails u" will get it's full workout.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:50pm
It's beyond me about people who are still being fixated on Bernie's Medicare for all plan or Biden's compromise or even say Warren's plan...they aren't keeping up with the news and reality, it's clueless. Our hospital system is basically nationalizing itself as they dither with yesterday's arguments, borrowing and returning equipment like ventilators across state lines.. Doctors and nurses are having life-changing epiphanies. By October everything with our medical system will be upside down, no one will recognize it. All the organizations in it are rapidly changing, if it stays privatized many corporations will disappear others take their place. Much care is rapidly becoming virtual because of isolation, no one wants to see regular patients in office etc. Pharmacies are all moving to delivery.
Especially for people who are already on Medicare, they are being forced to do video appts. for regular stuff, like it or not if they want to see a doctor, and they will get used to it. This means much less travel to/from doctor's appts. This means more things in each home like blood pressure machines.
Not to mention lotsa people who may have liked their health insurance they got with their job just lost their job and their health insurance!
So so absurd to arguing about particulars of a plan after coronavirus vaccine at this point.
Medicare and Medicaid of today, they will change enormously already way before the election.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:53pm
Word.
ETA: in my culture, you say that when you have reached the end of something.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:02pm
I don't like Sanders and I didn't like Medicare for all. That's not what the article was about, it's not even what the brief excerpt is about.The point of the article imo or at least my point in posting it here is that Biden's so called reaching out to progressives is less than what many centrists and moderates have already pushed for. He's not reaching out to find a middle ground. He's pulling back from what the moderates already agreed to.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:22pm
He is not reaching out. Point taken.
The whole process has become opaque.
He needs other people and ideas.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:25pm
Oh yes I was not addressing the story, fully admit I was addressing the headline more than the story. And yours is an important topic. Sorry if you thought it hijacking.
The title caught my eye as I have been thinking about the revolution in the health care system every day and it interests me a lot. there's still a lot of purity Medicare-for-All Sanderistas going on absurdly as if nothing had changed, I see them all the time on twitter. They look extra shallow and myopic and crazed fixated now, old Medicare-4-All arguments is all they care about, talk about tuition or minimum income doesn't interest them, is like their core principle, what they live for, is Bernie's medicare for all and they do it 24/7, no time for the news.
Don't forget that everything health care is the biggest part of our economy, though. What's happening to it, damn important to figure out.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:58pm
AA hits the critical point, how will out healthcare 'system' survive this pandemic? Exiting the pandemic successfully is the primary and sole focus for now and certainly next year.
How about the healthcare workers endurance and health? Hundreds have been infected and dozens have died. Routine procedures that bring in funding have been delayed indefinitely, when will these services get back to normal? Tens of thousands of healthcare jobs are being lost today due to funding shortfalls, which McConnell and Trump refuse to provide aid for.
The Guardian:
Republicans are blocking the latest Democrat relief measure to give financial relief to medical practices and hospitals, and also to states which have lost billions in tax receipts, states bear some of Medicaid costs, and costs for virus tests/public health measures. Plus if the Robert's Court allows Trump to kill DACA, as the Republicans have been trying to do for for a decade, 45,000 DACA doctors and healthcare workers will lose their legal status, their jobs and may be deported.
Purity tests for Biden on what age to lower Medicare to is absurd at this point, like rearranging deck chairs on the USS Healthcare Titanic.
by NCD on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:37pm
you mention one important one I missed: the effect of all the delayed procedures and care. Everything from heart attack aftercare to my poorly healing elbow wound.
In NYC, first you think: oh no one will see me anyways if I even call they will say shuddup you're lucky you're alive. And you get mad. But then you think: hey, you don't want to go to get care as you might get coronavirus, you''ll just live with it for a while longer. Heh.
This is happening worldwide! Think of that!
Was on my mind as I just spend two hours trying to download the shit for telemedicine with Mt. Sinai specialist about other problems, a followup. I despised doing it, lots of glitches don't know if it will work and am going to hate the experience for sure. It was an outpatient appt (building right next to.death hospital) for around March 20 and they called and cancelled that and rescheduled for this week Monday and she sent a message Friday that she is changing it again to Thurs. and it is going to be virtual and I need to download all this shit and be ready and she will see me then on my computer or cell phone (I wanna tell her and Mt. Sinai: the App store says your app is not compatible with Androids, only I-phones. Good luck with the 85-yr. olds with flip phones !)
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 8:20pm
The future may be more telemedicine since many office visits are not for critical illness. Since elective procedures are being put on hold. The future may also be stricter insurance requirements for elective procedures. Corporate owned medicine will be the norm.
Telemedicine
Fewer admissions for elective procedures
Corporation owned medicine
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/opinion/coronavirus-hospitals.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Edit to add:
To prevent the corporate takeover
I'm thinking telemedicine may be here to stay.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 11:15pm
I think everyone here knows China Joe doesn't have a chance and will join the progressive Marxist agenda in the dustbin of history.
My little Blue State may have made that certain by driving the first nail in the coffin for mail in vote harvesting. The Left's scheme here was to convince our Supreme Court because of the Wuhan crisis to intervene and mandate mail in voting.
Thanks to a timely amicus brief from our local True The Vote the judges rejected the lefty scheme and other states will have good reasons to also reject this ploy.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:02am
it's past absurd to come here and post such agitprop robotic crap at this point in the game. For what., you think you're going to convince some lurker at this site that Biden is a marxist? Boggles the mind what you're trying to do here and why you even bother.
P.S. As regards back on another thread where you were opining like a real person would: you were wrong about South Dakota
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:12am
and here's more news you can use, Anonymous: heckuva job protecting commerce...
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 4:52am
and just for you-I wouldn't do this for anyone else:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 4:54am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 9:56am
The US and Italy announced their travel bans the same day Jan 31. Are restrictions the same thing as bans?
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 9:26pm
Everyone was depending on China and the WHO for accurate information on January 24 but sensing that that information wasn't the truth Trump slammed the door on China flights seven days later.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 8:00pm
Trump said the virus would be gone by April
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-coronavirus-gone-april_n_5e7b6886c5b6b7d8095959c2
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 9:38pm
Trump repeatedly praised China
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/15/trump-china-coronavirus-188736
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:05pm
Stopping flights does nothing without massive testing to detect and eliminate community transmission.
Trump timeline:
1/18 - Trump plays golf
1/19 - Trump plays golf
1/21 - First coronavirus case is detected in Seattle.
1/22 - Trump makes his first comments about the coronavirus, saying he is not concerned about a pandemic. “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. … It’s going to be just fine.”
1/24 - Trump tweets - "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"
1/28 - Trump has campaign rally
1/29 - Trump's Chief Economic Trade Advisor Navarro writes memo to Trump: " there is a real risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”
1/30 - Trump has campaign rally
1/30 - Trump says of the threat - “We think it’s going to have a very good ending for it. So that I can assure you.”
1/30 - Trump tweet - "Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery."
2/1 - Trump plays golf
2/5: Trump’s impeachment trial ends with his acquittal by Republican in the Senate.
2/5 - Senator Chris Murphy (CT) tweet - "Just left the Administration briefing on Coronavirus. Bottom line: they aren't taking this seriously enough. Notably, no request for ANY emergency funding, which is a big mistake. Local health systems need supplies, training, screening staff etc. And they need it now."
2/10: Trump says, “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”
2/10 -Trump has campaign rally
2/15 - Trump plays golf
2/19 - Trump has campaign rally
2/19: Trump addressing group of governors says: “I think it’s going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let’s see what happens, but I think it’s going to work out fine.”
2/20 - Trump has campaign rally
2/21 - Trump has campaign rally
2/23: Another Navarro memo warns of an “increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls.”
2/24: Trump tweet - "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
2/25 - Trump news conference, New Delhi - “You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country. We have very few people with it, and the people that have it are – in all cases, I have not heard anything other.”
2/25 - Trump tweet - "CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world.."
2/25 - Trump Director Economic Council - Larry Kudlow - “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight.”
2/26 - Trump White House briefing - “So we’re at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.”
2/26 - Trump tweet - "Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Coronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!"
2/26 - Trump White House Task Force Briefing Room - "And we have a total of 15 cases, many of which, or most — within a day, I will tell you most of whom are fully recovered. I think that’s, really, a pretty impressive mark." : "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done."
2/28 - Trump holds rally, SC - "They tried the impeachment hoax. ... They tried anything. ... And this is their new hoax. ... One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear..."
2/29 - Trump at CPAC Wash. DC - “And I’ve gotten to know these professionals. They’re incredible. And everything is under control. I mean, they’re very, very cool. They’ve done it, and they’ve done it well. Everything is really under control.”
3/2 - Trump campaign rally, NC, - "My job is to protect the health of American patients and Americans first and that's what we're doing. Washington Democrats are trying to politicize the coronavirus, denigrating the noble work of our public health professionals, but honestly, not so much anymore...."
3/4 - Trump at White House with airline CEO's - “We have a very small number of people in this country [infected]. We have a big country. The biggest impact we had was when we took the 40-plus people [from a cruise ship]. … We brought them back. We immediately quarantined them. But you add that to the numbers. But if you don’t add that to the numbers, we’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”
3/4 - Trump interview Fox News - “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number.” — Trump in an interview on Fox News, referring to the percentage of diagnosed COVID-19 patients worldwide who had died, as reported by the World Health Organization.
3/7 - Trump responding to reporters, on cases in Wash. DC - “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it.”
3/7 - Trump plays golf
3/8 - Trump plays golf
3/9 - Trump tweet - “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”
3/10: After meeting with Republican senators Trump says: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
3/11: Trump says, “I think we’re going to get through it very well.”
3/11 - NBA suspends season. WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic.
3/16: Asked about his repeated comments saying the situation was “under control,” he says: “If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world. … I was talking about what we’re doing is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus.”
3/16 - President Trump told reporters Monday that he would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10. “I’d rate it a 10,” Trump said at a White House press briefing Monday.
3/29 - Trump, speaking at White House Rose Garden - “And so, if we could hold that down, as we’re saying, to 100,000 – it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 – we altogether have done a very good job.”
by NCD on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:08pm
The goal is to infect, not persuade.
Tokyo Rose.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 7:05am
Art, this is my science project, free continuing education. I watch you apply stimuli to the test subjects and observe their responses. I occasionally add some counter-stimuli asd see what that produces.Studing groupthink and ideological possession in real time and over time is fascinating but also painful.
I also have the before and after Trump timelines to compare. The before with a delusional cult of personality and the after with a psycho cult of anti-personality.
As Sioux Falls goes so goes America? I don't know about SD but we had a new outbreak of Wuhan on our Indian Pueblos reportedly because they ignored the WH guidelines.
by Anonymous (not verified) on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 3:57pm
All the stuff you said would happen in the future keeps not happening. Most of your accounts of the past are lies, easily dispensed with by simply remembering events or a bit or research.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 4:06pm
Wrong place, there's no groupthink here, we disagree often. And we've seen and read your unreality narratives often many times, we recognize it before you torture us with it for the umpteenth time
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 4:18pm
Think this may fit here:
by EmmaZahn on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 3:13pm
That happens a lot, the second time you view it here, it doesn't show the image. It is maybe something like a loading issue with how fast your internet is? In my experience often an image comes back if you refresh. Is like the image is the part that loads last on this site, an order of code thing
Also I recall oceankat once saying he sometimes couldn't see any of my tweets at all, I think it might be related, though maybe it's his internet or how his browser loads this site
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 3:56pm
I will take that vote.
I feel like quoting Flavius now but will restrain myself.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 4:19pm
I think this is a flawed analysis. While I despise Biden and think he was the worst candidate standing on that stage, not including the idiot Gabbard and the new age flake Williamson, the DNC had a trivial influence on his selection.
There was a core group of mostly old people who liked Biden. There was a group that liked him for no other reason than he was Obama's Vp. There were many who didn't like Biden but hated Trump that were afraid to take a chance he might be re-elected and decided Biden was the least risky candidate.
It was the voters that picked Biden for what ever their reasons and blaming the DNC misses that point.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 4:51pm
Yes. Taken too far, the idea that people would have voted differently if not for X is an invitation to a kind of disenfranchisement. The horse race gets too far in front of the horses racing.
by moat on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 5:19pm