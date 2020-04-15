Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
ESPN headline here is a cute positive spin on what he said, the glass half full thing...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, says the only way professional sports will happen this summer is by holding events without fans in attendance and by keeping players in hotels. https://t.co/OmDitTmFy4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2020
BUNCH MORE AFRICAN CORONAVIRUS NEWS IN COMMENTS
This entry By Shingai Nyoka @ BBC News/Africa Live, Harare, April 15
NYT: "Small-Business Aid Funds Run Dry as Program Fails to Reach Hardest Hit"https://t.co/vrcTxEeEWi— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 16, 2020
‘Will We Die Hungry?’ A Teeming Manila Slum Chafes Under Lockdown https://t.co/AxyxzDm0d0— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) April 16, 2020
Horrifying and heartbreaking: Authorities inspected Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death. They found the residence 'deserted'
By Morgan Lowrie @ NationalPost.com, April 12
MONTREAL — The Quebec coroner’s office announced Sunday it will investigate the deaths of dozens of seniors at a private long-term care facility west of Montreal linked to what Premier Francois Legault has described as a possible case of “gross negligence.”
Kentucky’s Republican-controlled legislature overrode a veto of a new voter ID law by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, setting the stage for the requirement to be enacted for the November general election.
The move by the Kentucky General Assembly on Tuesday prompted an outcry from Democrats and voting rights groups. They said the measure would suppress the vote and accused Republicans of exploiting the novel coronavirus pandemic to impose restrictions, even as other states seek to make voting easier.
So, Iran's Revolutionary Guards unvelied a "magnetic" coronavirus detector today, which its chief Maj-Gen Hossein Salami claimed could detect an infected individual or contaminated surface in 5 secs within a diametre of 100m. But there's a HUGE problem...pic.twitter.com/hTKrVK8oIN— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 15, 2020
By James McAuley @ WashingtonPost.com, April 15
PARIS — Amazon said Wednesday it would temporarily close its distribution centers in France, a day after a French court ordered a ban on nonessential sales during the coronavirus pandemic and upbraided the e-commerce giant for providing insufficient protections for its workers.
Great piece by @gerryshih — I am reminded that the conspiracy Beijing has pushed about the virus coming from the US military when they were in Wuhan for the world military games — that's when the Chinese team was caught cheating, if anybody still recalls. https://t.co/EZbkiIm6K4— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) April 15, 2020
As a GOP nominee for president, @justinamash would be great. Unless his independent campaign makes a strong and convincing push for GOP votes, however, forget it. Too risky. We can't take another four years of this circus.https://t.co/7y0Z3PmK5X— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 15, 2020
Jeffrey E. Harris* - Department of Economics - Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Police harass you for wearing a mask
In March, before the C.D.C. issued its recommendation, two black men in surgical masks filmed themselves as a police officer was kicking them out of a Walmart in Wood River, Ill. In the video, which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, the officer can be seen following them.
“He just followed us from outside, told us that we cannot wear masks,” one of the men says. “This police officer just put us out for wearing masks and trying to stay safe.”
“The truth is,” Pelosi wrote, that among other things, Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after ignoring warnings of the looming pandemic, that he “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic,” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the coronavirus.
“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” she wrote. “The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
Bernie Sanders will use his campaign’s live streaming platform and social media channels to promote Joe Biden’s presidential bid and help unify the Democratic Party, but he said he doesn’t plan to fundraise on the former vice president’s behalf.
Mr. Sanders said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal one day after endorsing Mr. Biden that he would hold in-person events for the presumptive nominee after the coronavirus pandemic abates. For now, the Vermont senator, whose campaign was more tech-savvy than the former vice president’s, will use his massive online presence to push his progressive agenda alongside messages encouraging his backers to support Mr. Biden and defeat President Trump in the November election.
