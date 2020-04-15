Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
President Trump during a ceremony to sign the coronavirus stimulus relief package. In an unprecedented move, Keep America Great will printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans.
So, Iran's Revolutionary Guards unvelied a "magnetic" coronavirus detector today, which its chief Maj-Gen Hossein Salami claimed could detect an infected individual or contaminated surface in 5 secs within a diametre of 100m. But there's a HUGE problem...pic.twitter.com/hTKrVK8oIN— Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) April 15, 2020
By James McAuley @ WashingtonPost.com, April 15
PARIS — Amazon said Wednesday it would temporarily close its distribution centers in France, a day after a French court ordered a ban on nonessential sales during the coronavirus pandemic and upbraided the e-commerce giant for providing insufficient protections for its workers.
Great piece by @gerryshih — I am reminded that the conspiracy Beijing has pushed about the virus coming from the US military when they were in Wuhan for the world military games — that's when the Chinese team was caught cheating, if anybody still recalls. https://t.co/EZbkiIm6K4— Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) April 15, 2020
ESPN headline here is a cute positive spin on what he said, the glass half full thing...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, says the only way professional sports will happen this summer is by holding events without fans in attendance and by keeping players in hotels. https://t.co/OmDitTmFy4— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2020
As a GOP nominee for president, @justinamash would be great. Unless his independent campaign makes a strong and convincing push for GOP votes, however, forget it. Too risky. We can't take another four years of this circus.https://t.co/7y0Z3PmK5X— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 15, 2020
Jeffrey E. Harris* - Department of Economics - Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Police harass you for wearing a mask
In March, before the C.D.C. issued its recommendation, two black men in surgical masks filmed themselves as a police officer was kicking them out of a Walmart in Wood River, Ill. In the video, which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, the officer can be seen following them.
“He just followed us from outside, told us that we cannot wear masks,” one of the men says. “This police officer just put us out for wearing masks and trying to stay safe.”
“The truth is,” Pelosi wrote, that among other things, Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after ignoring warnings of the looming pandemic, that he “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic,” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the coronavirus.
“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” she wrote. “The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
Bernie Sanders will use his campaign’s live streaming platform and social media channels to promote Joe Biden’s presidential bid and help unify the Democratic Party, but he said he doesn’t plan to fundraise on the former vice president’s behalf.
Mr. Sanders said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal one day after endorsing Mr. Biden that he would hold in-person events for the presumptive nominee after the coronavirus pandemic abates. For now, the Vermont senator, whose campaign was more tech-savvy than the former vice president’s, will use his massive online presence to push his progressive agenda alongside messages encouraging his backers to support Mr. Biden and defeat President Trump in the November election.
Taken during the first five days in April, BlackPAC, a black-led organization that mobilizes voters around racial, economic, and justice issues, surveyed 800 black registered voters in eight battleground states: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The poll found 75 percent of black voters reported that they’ve been directly impacted by the coronavirus. They also shared widespread disapproval of how Trump and his administration have handled the crisis.
Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) is associated with improved neurological outcomes, compared with standard cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), even with prolonged resuscitation and progressive metabolic derangement, new research suggests.
Investigators compared adult patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation/ventricular tachycardia (VF/VT) who received ECPR with patients who received standard CPR during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).
...A former top staffer for Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ramamurti expected to have company -- the new law requires congressional leaders to appoint a five-member panel. He’s still waiting....
NEW: The congressional panel policing the $500bn corporate bailout fund has only one member with no staff or support -- so he's using his unverified @Twitter feed as billions of taxpayer $$ race out the door. My new @bpolitics piece: https://t.co/boEkKXRoVa
Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved with experimental treatment
Dr. Ryan Padgett, a Seattle emergency room physician, contracted COVID-19 and was saved by doctors who used an experimental treatment.
After a crushing general election defeat, the Labour Party faces a difficult path back to power under its new leader. In this special section, six writers examine the career and character of Sir Keir Starmer, outline the massive challenges he faces in making his party electable again, and advise him how to set about his formidable task
yeah Mnuchin gave up signing the checks and let the idiot toddler sign them instead in exchange for:
the power of negotiator and coordinator of GOP in Congress which he helped steer it away from Trump chaotic populist idiots in Congress and towards establishment Republicanism of the trickle down variety. I suspect he ate Jared's lunch, too, said "get outta here kid, I'll handle this, enough with the amateur shit."
Won't be surprised to read something in the future that says Romney had a lot of input.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 12:34am
A lot of Trump supporters will likely not cash the authentic signed checks, but frame them, along with their Kim Summit Commemorative Coins....?
by NCD on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:11am
Oh I was blind but now I see. Brilliant!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 1:14am
great related point in reply to Andrew Yang saying he would like to see everyone get $2K a month for the duration of the crisis. It's just really not right that essential workers are making less than the top rate unemployment check!
I'm waiting any minute for there to be no food in the NYC grocery stores when shelf stockers realize it's not dangerous but also just plain stupid to be working when others are being paid more to stay at home. Hazard pay should come before unemployment, doncha think?
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 2:16am
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 8:19pm