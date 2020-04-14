Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
In March, before the C.D.C. issued its recommendation, two black men in surgical masks filmed themselves as a police officer was kicking them out of a Walmart in Wood River, Ill. In the video, which has been viewed more than 250,000 times on YouTube, the officer can be seen following them.
“He just followed us from outside, told us that we cannot wear masks,” one of the men says. “This police officer just put us out for wearing masks and trying to stay safe.”
“The truth is,” Pelosi wrote, that among other things, Trump “took insufficient action and caused unnecessary death and disaster” after ignoring warnings of the looming pandemic, that he “dismantled the infrastructure handed to him which was meant to plan for and overcome a pandemic,” and that the economy is now a disaster thanks to his “incompetent reaction” to the coronavirus.
“The truth is a weak person, a poor leader, takes no responsibility. A weak person blames others,” she wrote. “The truth is, from this moment on, Americans must ignore lies and start to listen to scientists and other respected professionals in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”
Bernie Sanders will use his campaign’s live streaming platform and social media channels to promote Joe Biden’s presidential bid and help unify the Democratic Party, but he said he doesn’t plan to fundraise on the former vice president’s behalf.
Mr. Sanders said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal one day after endorsing Mr. Biden that he would hold in-person events for the presumptive nominee after the coronavirus pandemic abates. For now, the Vermont senator, whose campaign was more tech-savvy than the former vice president’s, will use his massive online presence to push his progressive agenda alongside messages encouraging his backers to support Mr. Biden and defeat President Trump in the November election.
Taken during the first five days in April, BlackPAC, a black-led organization that mobilizes voters around racial, economic, and justice issues, surveyed 800 black registered voters in eight battleground states: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The poll found 75 percent of black voters reported that they’ve been directly impacted by the coronavirus. They also shared widespread disapproval of how Trump and his administration have handled the crisis.
Extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) is associated with improved neurological outcomes, compared with standard cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), even with prolonged resuscitation and progressive metabolic derangement, new research suggests.
Investigators compared adult patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation/ventricular tachycardia (VF/VT) who received ECPR with patients who received standard CPR during out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA).
...A former top staffer for Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ramamurti expected to have company -- the new law requires congressional leaders to appoint a five-member panel. He’s still waiting....
NEW: The congressional panel policing the $500bn corporate bailout fund has only one member with no staff or support -- so he's using his unverified @Twitter feed as billions of taxpayer $$ race out the door. My new @bpolitics piece: https://t.co/boEkKXRoVa
Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved with experimental treatment
Dr. Ryan Padgett, a Seattle emergency room physician, contracted COVID-19 and was saved by doctors who used an experimental treatment.
After a crushing general election defeat, the Labour Party faces a difficult path back to power under its new leader. In this special section, six writers examine the career and character of Sir Keir Starmer, outline the massive challenges he faces in making his party electable again, and advise him how to set about his formidable task
Coronavirus is now estimated to have killed 1 out of every 622 people in New York City. https://t.co/ExRXAKeNQr— We need #TestAndTrace (@Noahpinion) April 15, 2020
President Trump during a ceremony to sign the coronavirus stimulus relief package. In an unprecedented move, Keep America Great will printed on stimulus checks the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to tens of millions of Americans.
The pandemic is pushing politicians worldwide to put aside their differences and work together to stop the disease from spreading, writes @ZaidJilani of the @GreaterGoodSC.
Can we maintain this political cooperation in sickness and in health?https://t.co/5NAeKeCNKb
he merely proposed lowering the existing Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 . Biden’s response to those young people demanding a better health policy is to offer a policy that won’t help any of them for decades. And to understand just how pitifully stingy this “concession” is, remember that dozens of Democratic senators, including plenty of “moderates”, have already endorsed lowering the Medicare eligibility age to 55.
(CNN)Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America.
"If there's one thing we've learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it's that the spirit of looking out for one another can't be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government," Obama says in the over 11-minute endorsement video.
As governors across the country fell into line in recent weeks, South Dakota’s top elected leader stood firm: There would be no statewide order to stay home.
Such edicts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Kristi L. Noem said disparagingly, reflected a “herd mentality.” It was up to individuals — not government — to decide whether “to exercise their right to work, to worship and to play. Or to even stay at home.”
And besides, the first-term Republican told reporters at a briefing this month, “South Dakota is not New York City.”
There is a what I think is a major money quote in the article and gets at why 1) I don't get why a lot of my friends here get so het up about who ends up being the actual Dem candidate 2) don't get why so many get het up when Trump says he's gonna do this or that:
You get someone who is capable of appointing good people to head the cabinet agencies. Be nice if someone like Warren was doing the appointing as she gets how a lot of that stuff works. But not absolutely necessary.
The president gets a media bully pulpit but it really ain't worth that much cause whatever he or she says doesn't mean it's gonna happen.
ONES SENATORS AND CONGRESSPERSON are far more important! Far far far.
Why do we spend so much time, passion, effort and money on figuring out the actual person who fills the role. It's like a celeb popularity contest with not much there there.
The essential consideration in voting for president: direction of foreign policy and what kind of Federal court appointees will they favor. That's it.
Used to be a popular thing for political operatives to say: governors make the best president. Wish we would go back to that instead of believing they actually will affect domestic policy according to some pie in the sky promises in a campaign. That's just not reality, is not the way it works. Any one of the last ten candidates left standing in the Dem race would have been just fine. No reason to argue about it so much, absolutely no reality to that. It's delusional belief that "messaging" and symbols can get things done.
Edit to add: look at the supposed signature accomplishment of the Obama presidency, for example. What is it? "Obamacare". Doesn't look a thing like what he first proposed. Looks actually more like "Romneycare". Who actually caused it to happen? Thousands of people in government, elected and appointed.
Biden should make the goal of rehabilitating the Executive Branch a major part of his effort to assemble a team and develop that work into his campaign. In the face of the present crisis, hitting the ground running is going to be important. Such an approach will also appeal to voters. We are tired of all the winning.
While I agree mostly and if I had to choose I'd rather democrats controlled the senate than the presidency I think you're downplaying the power of the president. It doesn't just matter what party control the presidency it matters which democrat controls it. I'll go back to the story of the Bush tax cuts. They were passed with a sunset clause to expire in ten years. Every one was in favor of keeping some of those tax cuts. The republicans wanted all of them, democrats just the tax cuts that affected the lower and middle class.Ried and McConnell were locked in negotiations and Obama got impatient. Biden told Obama to let him talk to McConnell, that he could get a deal. And he did. It was reported the Reid was so pissed to be uncut in this way it told Obama he wouldn't lead negotiations with McConnell ever again unless Obama promised not to send in Biden. Reid reportedly said he could have gotten a much better deal.
This isn't some left wing analysis from the intercept or another left wing site. This was the main stream analysis at the time. While the president can't decide what gets passed or what deals are made in congress they can push the line to the left or the right. All the evidence I've seen is that Biden will be pushing it to the right. Farther right than Obama or Clinton.
Biden was the Senator from MBNA...
And, boy, howdy, did he come through when the Bankruptcy Bill was being marked up (leaving some must see TV interaction with then Bankruptcy prof. E. Warren...
